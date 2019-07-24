MLB scores: Mets' Robinson Cano has three-homer game; trade candidate starters pitch well

As usual, Tuesday brought us a full 15-game slate of big league action with several prominent trade candidate pitchers on the mound. The single July 31 trade deadline is eight days away. Here is everything you need to know about Tuesday's MLB action.

Baseball scores for Tuesday, July 23

Cano stays hot with three home runs

No doubt, Robinson Cano's first half-season with the Mets was an unmitigated disaster. He hit .240/.287/.360 with four home runs prior to the All-Star break, and, at age 36 and with over 2,100 big league games worth of wear and tear on his body, age-related decline had become a serious concern.

Fast forward to the second half, and Cano has already exceeded his pre-All-Star break home run total. Tuesday night Cano recorded his first career three home run game. He took Padres rookie Chris Paddack deep twice, then added another homer against reliever Logan Allen later in the game. Four homers in 65 games in the first half, now five in 10 games in the second half.

Cano's last multi-homer game came way back in June 2017. In parts of 15 big league seasons, Cano has 22 two-homer games, but never a three-homer game. At least not until Tuesday. Kind of hard to believe, that is.

It's a little too late for Cano to save his team's season, but at least now the Mets are seeing some signs of life from an older player who is owed an awful lot of money through 2023. Cano continuing to slog through the second half would've been worrisome.

Good night for trade candidate starters

The single July 31 trade deadline is eight days away now and, Tuesday night, several trade candidate pitchers were on the mound for what might be their final start with their team. And, to a man, they all pitched very well. Indians workhorse Trevor Bauer took a no-hitter into the fifth inning against the Blue Jays and finished with 7 2/3 shutout innings.

View Profile Trevor Bauer CLE • SP • 47 July 23 vs. Blue Jays IP 7 2/3 H 3 R 0 ER 0 BB 3 K 9

Meanwhile, in Detroit, Tigers southpaw Matthew Boyd showed well against the Phillies, a team rumored to have interest in him. Phillies GM Matt Klentak joined the team on the road trip and saw Boyd's performance firsthand. He struck out eight in six innings of two-run ball.

View Profile Matthew Boyd DET • SP • 48 July 23 vs. Phillies IP 6 H 5 R 2 ER 2 BB 2 K 8

While not the biggest name on the market, Mets southpaw Jason Vargas stands a good chance to be traded prior to the deadline, mostly because he's an impending free agent. There's no reason for the Mets to keep him at this point. Vargas took a no-hitter into the fifth inning against the Padres. He finished with six shutout innings.

View Profile Jason Vargas NYM • SP • 44 July 23 vs. Padres IP 6 H 1 R 0 ER 0 BB 4 K 8

Later Tuesday night Giants ace Madison Bumgarner will take the mound against the Cubs at Oracle Park. Pretty crazy to think it could be Bumgarner's final start with San Francisco, isn't it?

Reds continue first inning excellence

No team in baseball is more dangerous in the first inning than the Cincinnati Reds. Baseball's highest scoring first inning team potted four more first inning runs against the Brewers on Tuesday night, including two on an Eugenio Suarez home run.

Generally speaking, the first inning is the highest scoring inning in baseball because it is the only inning each team's best hitters are guaranteed to bat. The Reds have taken that to the extreme this season.

The @Reds scored 4 more runs in the 1st inning tonight against the @Brewers, no surprise given what we've seen from them in the opening frame this season.



Cincinnati's Eugenio Suárez smacked his 10th 1st inning HR of the season, currently the most by anyone in @MLB. pic.twitter.com/BoqSGdQhck — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 24, 2019

The Reds lead baseball with 82 first inning runs this year and the Rangers are second with 78. No other team has scored more than 66 runs in the game's opening frame. The Reds have been the masters of scoring early and scoring often this season.

