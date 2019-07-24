MLB scores: Mets' Robinson Cano has three-homer game; trade candidate starters pitch well
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
As usual, Tuesday brought us a full 15-game slate of big league action with several prominent trade candidate pitchers on the mound. The single July 31 trade deadline is eight days away. Here is everything you need to know about Tuesday's MLB action.
Baseball scores for Tuesday, July 23
Cano stays hot with three home runs
No doubt, Robinson Cano's first half-season with the Mets was an unmitigated disaster. He hit .240/.287/.360 with four home runs prior to the All-Star break, and, at age 36 and with over 2,100 big league games worth of wear and tear on his body, age-related decline had become a serious concern.
Fast forward to the second half, and Cano has already exceeded his pre-All-Star break home run total. Tuesday night Cano recorded his first career three home run game. He took Padres rookie Chris Paddack deep twice, then added another homer against reliever Logan Allen later in the game. Four homers in 65 games in the first half, now five in 10 games in the second half.
Cano's last multi-homer game came way back in June 2017. In parts of 15 big league seasons, Cano has 22 two-homer games, but never a three-homer game. At least not until Tuesday. Kind of hard to believe, that is.
It's a little too late for Cano to save his team's season, but at least now the Mets are seeing some signs of life from an older player who is owed an awful lot of money through 2023. Cano continuing to slog through the second half would've been worrisome.
Good night for trade candidate starters
The single July 31 trade deadline is eight days away now and, Tuesday night, several trade candidate pitchers were on the mound for what might be their final start with their team. And, to a man, they all pitched very well. Indians workhorse Trevor Bauer took a no-hitter into the fifth inning against the Blue Jays and finished with 7 2/3 shutout innings.
Meanwhile, in Detroit, Tigers southpaw Matthew Boyd showed well against the Phillies, a team rumored to have interest in him. Phillies GM Matt Klentak joined the team on the road trip and saw Boyd's performance firsthand. He struck out eight in six innings of two-run ball.
While not the biggest name on the market, Mets southpaw Jason Vargas stands a good chance to be traded prior to the deadline, mostly because he's an impending free agent. There's no reason for the Mets to keep him at this point. Vargas took a no-hitter into the fifth inning against the Padres. He finished with six shutout innings.
Later Tuesday night Giants ace Madison Bumgarner will take the mound against the Cubs at Oracle Park. Pretty crazy to think it could be Bumgarner's final start with San Francisco, isn't it?
Reds continue first inning excellence
No team in baseball is more dangerous in the first inning than the Cincinnati Reds. Baseball's highest scoring first inning team potted four more first inning runs against the Brewers on Tuesday night, including two on an Eugenio Suarez home run.
Generally speaking, the first inning is the highest scoring inning in baseball because it is the only inning each team's best hitters are guaranteed to bat. The Reds have taken that to the extreme this season.
The Reds lead baseball with 82 first inning runs this year and the Rangers are second with 78. No other team has scored more than 66 runs in the game's opening frame. The Reds have been the masters of scoring early and scoring often this season.
Quick hits
- Here's a ranking of the 50 best players who could be dealt at this year's trade deadline, including Madison Bumgarner and Yasiel Puig in top 10.
- And here's a ranking of the Red Sox's top 10 trade targets with Kirby Yates and Will Smith high on the list. We also ranked the best trade targets for the Dodgers, Yankees, Cubs and Astros.
- Robot umpires will continue to be used in Atlantic League for remainder of 2019 season. Here's more.
- Dodger Stadium is set to undergo $100 million renovation ahead of the 2020 season when they'll host the All-Star Game.
- Astros' Gerrit Cole is leading the majors in strikeouts and setting himself up for a big payday this offseason.
- Former Mets star Dwight Gooden was arrested for second time in two months on Monday night. He was charged with driving while intoxicated in New Jersey.
- The Cardinals sent third baseman Matt Carpenter on a rehab assignment to the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds.
- The Rays activated third baseman Matt Duffy from the 60-day injured list. Duffy is set to make his season debut on Tuesday after suffering multiple setbacks as he worked his way back from a hamstring issue.
- The Rays also placed third baseman Yandy Diaz on the 10-day injured list with a left foot contusion.
- The Red Sox activated first baseman Mitch Moreland from the 10-day injured list.
- The Yankees sent left fielder Cameron Maybin on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
