MLB scores: Mike Trout, Aaron Judge bring the power; Red Sox make history

The second Saturday of the 2019 season occasioned a full slate. Most notably, Mike Trout and Aaron Judge put on impressive power displays, and the Cubs continued to get a mix of great hitting and bad pitching. Elsewhere, the Red Sox made franchise history, and not in a particularly good way. Homers weren't hard to come by around the league, which is the way of things lately. Remember Michael Pineda? He's back and looking like an important piece for the Twins.

Now let's run it all down ...

Baseball scores for Saturday, April 6

1. Cubs finally win; Red Sox don't

The Cubs snapped their six-game losing streak on Saturday night with a win over the Brewers. The Cubs are now 2-6 on the season, which is remarkable given that they entered the night hitting .307/.394/.496 as a team. As you might imagine it's a rare "feat" to hit like that while racking up losses. Regarding that very thing:

The @Cubs (60 runs, 2 wins) are the first team to score at least 60 runs in their first eight games of the season and only win twice since the 1901 Milwaukee Brewers (61 runs, 2 wins).



That is a DIFFERENT franchise from the Brewers that the Cubs just played. — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) April 7, 2019

The hero in this sorely needed victory was Jason Heyward, who blasted a pair of homers and also swiped two bags. He's now raking to the tune of .370/.419/.704 thus far in 2019, which is a pleasant surprise for the Cubs. Pitching, though, remains a concern. The Cubs entered the night with a 7.85 ERA as a team (!), and in this one they allowed eight runs, all earned. Starter Cole Hamels, however, did manage a quality start.

As for their fellow travelers in unexpected suffering, the Red Sox were not as fortunate. Boston went up 3-0 early, thanks in part to a David Price RBI single, but they weren't able to hold the lead. The score was tied 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth when Carson Kelly stepped in against Colten Brewer:

And with that, history was made:

You can't predict baseball.



The Red Sox, last year's World Series champs, have now matched their worst start (2-8) in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/Hg8CDdnGSF — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) April 7, 2019

For Sox rooters, this no doubt calls to mind 2014, when the team followed up a championship season with a 91-loss campaign. It's too early to panic, of course, but the Sox quite literally have never before seen such early depths.

2. Mike Trout is still Mike Trout

How's Mike Trout faring since inking that $430 million extension with the Angels? Well, he entered Saturday's game against the Rangers with a 2019 line of .375/.515/.833 (286 OPS+) with six walks against just two strikeouts and three home runs in his last two games. In other words, he's been vintage Trout and then some.

So why haven't we been talking about him? It seems Bryce Harper and Christian Yelich have been sucking up much of the bandwidth in the early going. On Saturday, Trout seemingly decided to do something about that. Bear witness:

That's a 458-foot grand slam, and that's Trout's first grand slam since September of 2015 and the fifth of his career. Related:

Mike Trout extended his home run streak to three straight games in style, belting a 458-foot grand slam.



It's his longest home run at Angel Stadium in the Statcast era.



Trout now has 658 career RBI, passing teammate Albert Pujols (654) for 3rd-most in Angels history. pic.twitter.com/jDnoozy7QM — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 6, 2019

Until further notice, he's still the best player in the game today.

3. Michael Pineda is back

The Twins signed right-hander Michael Pineda back in December of 2017, but they did so knowing he would miss the entire 2018 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. The Twins were betting on the stuff that -- before shoulder and elbow woes took hold -- made Pineda one of the most promising young arms in the game.

On March 31, Pineda made his first start as a Twin and twirled four shutout innings against the Indians. Along the way, he struck out five, walked one, and spotted 28 of 40 pitches for strikes. On Saturday, he took the mound again, this time against a Phillies team that came in with an OPS of .914. The results ...

View Profile Michael Pineda MIN • SP • 35 vs. PHI, 4/6/19 IP 5 H 4 R 2 SO 5 BB 1

As you see up top, the Twins gave Pineda enough run support to allow him to pick up his first win since June 30, 2017, when he was with the Yankees. What's also encouraging is that Pineda in Saturday's start showed a velocity bump relative to his first start of the season. Even if he doesn't get back to sitting mid-90s as he did at his stuff peak, Pineda, now 30, can still command his fastball and slider. As well, he showed increasing confidence in his changeup in his start against Cleveland.

Pineda will be vital to the Twins' efforts to return to the postseason in 2019, and in the very early going he's looked up to the task.

4. Judge breaks out

Yankees masher Aaron Judge entered Saturday night's tilt against Baltimore homerless in 26 at-bats and seven games this season. Given that Judge came into 2019 averaging a homer roughly every 3.5 games, that qualifies as a drought by his standards. Said drought is no more:

Was he done? He was not done:

And neither of those was a cheap one:

Aaron Judge HR 1: 110.3 mph

Aaron Judge HR 2: 109.4 mph pic.twitter.com/glYRitZKht — David Adler (@_dadler) April 7, 2019

Despite Judge's efforts, the Yankees fell behind until a Clint Frazier three-run shot put them back up for good. The Yankees came into the night as the AL's most homer-dependent team -- i.e., the percentage of their total runs that have come on homers is tops in the AL -- and that hasn't changed.

Oh, and speaking of power:

There were 50 homers hit today, the most in one day this season.



Enjoy them all. pic.twitter.com/IGZffrjpFr — MLB (@MLB) April 7, 2019

Fifty!

5. Mets blast five homers in win

The New York Mets prevailed over the division rival Washington Nationals 6-5 on Saturday afternoon. The Mets (6-2) hit five home runs (all solo shots) in the wild back and forth game. Cleanup man J.D. Davis knocked two homers off of Nationals starter Patrick Corbin,in the fourth and sixth innings. Michael Conforto had a home run in the sixth inning off Corbin too. In the eighth inning with the Mets down 5-3, rookie Pete Alonso and new Met Robinson Cano hit back-to-back home runs to tie the game. An RBI single from Keon Broxton gave the Mets back the lead at 6-5, and closer Edwin Diaz retired the side in the ninth inning to secure New York's sixth win of the season.

Davis' first home run of the game came at 114.7 mph off the bat, and according to Statcast, it's the third hardest-hit home run for the Mets since Statcast began tracking them in 2015. Take a look...

Since @statcast started tracking in 2015 JD Davis home run was the 3rd hardest the #Mets have hit.



Cespedes 115.1 MPH

Conforto 114.9 MPH

Davis 114.7 MPH < just now https://t.co/2J0yEdo2Lw — Daren Willman (@darenw) April 6, 2019

With Saturday's win, the Mets snuck into first place in the National League East, and currently hold a half-game lead over the Phillies.

Quick hits