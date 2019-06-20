MLB scores: Nationals' Max Scherzer strikes out 10 with black eye; Yankees' CC Sabathia picks up 250th career win

Wednesday brought us a jam-packed day of baseball. There was an extra game on the slate thanks to a doubleheader in the nation's capital. Here is everything you need to know about Wednesday's MLB action.

Scherzer fans 10 with broken nose

One day after bunting a pitch into his face during batting practice, Nationals ace Max Scherzer took the mound Wednesday night with a broken nose and a black eye. Check it out:

Somehow, Max Scherzer is even more intimidating now. pic.twitter.com/Y5C6S1LI3h — Cut4 (@Cut4) June 19, 2019

As a person with heterochromia, Scherzer took the mound Wednesday with one blue eye, one brown eye and one black eye.

Anyway, the shiner did not appear to impact Scherzer on the mound. Not at all. He chucked seven scoreless innings against the Phillies, striking out 10. His fastball averaged 96.2 mph, his best since September 2015.

As for the Nationals, they swept Wednesday's doubleheader with the Phillies. Brian Dozier homered in each game. The two wins combined with the Mets losing to the Braves moved Washington into third place in the NL East. They had not been above fourth place in the division since April 23.

Sabathia reaches 250 wins



Yankees veteran lefty CC Sabathia got his 250th career win as New York completed a three-game sweep over the Rays with a 12-1 victory Wednesday. Sabathia (4-4) pitched one-run ball over six innings, struck out seven and allowed three hits and three walks in the win. Wednesday was Sabathia's fourth attempt for his 250th victory, and with it, Sabathia became the 14th pitcher in MLB history with 250 wins and 3,000 strikeouts.

Here are the MLB pitchers who took the fewest games to reach the 250 W/3,000 K mark:

Roger Clemens - 487 games

Tom Seaver - 490 games

Randy Johnson - 497 games

Bob Gibson - 519 games

Steve Carlton - 530 games

Sabathia - 549 games

All, with the exception of Clemens, are Hall of Famers. In Sabathia's final MLB season, he has already reached some milestones that will definitely help his path to Cooperstown. In May, he became the 17th pitcher in MLB history, and only the third lefty behind Johnson and Carlton, to join the 3,000-strikeout club.

Gary Sanchez and Gleyber Torres both homered in Wednesday's win. The Yankees have homered in 22 consecutive games, and are just three shy of the franchise record set in 1941. The MLB record is 27, set by the 2002 Texas Rangers.

Trout sets career high with 7 RBI

Folks, I am worried we are starting to take Mike Trout's greatness for granted. The guy is hitting .299/.462/.651 and no one is blinking an eye. He is incredible.

Wednesday night Trout set a career high with seven runs batted in as the Angels depantsed the Blue Jays in Toronto. Trout went 3 for 6 with a two-run homer, a grand slam and a run-scoring single with the bases loaded. Here are the two dingers:

Look at that grand slam pitch. It was a 92 mph sinking fastball down below the zone. Wasn't even a strike. That pitch was a ball, yet Trout reached down and golfed it out to center field. Who does that? Other than Mike Trout, pretty much no one.

Believe it or not, Trout's career high before Wednesday was five RBI, which he had done seven times, most recently last September. Trout went into Wednesday's game with 69.1 WAR for his career. There's a pretty good chance the three-hit, two-homer, seven-RBI effort will jump him over Tony Gwynn (69.2), Manny Ramirez (69.4) and Tim Raines (69.4) on the career WAR list.

Reyes helps Padres sweep Brewers

Wednesday afternoon's series finale between the Padres and Brewers was a wild back-and-forth game. Manny Machado hit a homer-turned-single, Christian Yelich hit his MLB-leading 27th home run and Yasmani Grandal cranked a go-ahead three-run home run in the seventh inning. All that still wasn't enough for Milwaukee.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Franmil Reyes clocked a thoroughly impressive go-ahead three-run home run the other way to right-center field. Look at this home run. Just look at it:

That is a 94 mph Jeremy Jeffress sinker right at the knees. It is the first homer he has allowed on a sinker in the lower third of the strike zone since 2017, and the Franimal made it look easy. That home run had an exit velocity of 109.6 mph. Wild.

The home run was No. 20 on the season for Reyes, who has hit 52 home runs in 216 games since Opening Day 2018 between Triple-A and the big leagues. He is a large human and he should definitely be in the Home Run Derby next month.

Anyway, the Reyes home run helped the Padres complete the three-game sweep of the first-place Brewers. San Diego has won four straight games to get back over .500 at 38-37. Winning the NL West isn't going to happen, but the Padres are only 2 1/2 games back of the second NL wild-card spot.

Reynolds continues strong rookie season

The National League rookie class is stacked this season. Pete Alonso, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Mike Soroka are only the tip of the iceberg. Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds, who came over from the Giants in the Andrew McCutchen trade, is another rookie in the process of establishing himself as one of the top young players in the game.

Wednesday night Reynolds logged his 18th multi-hit game of the season, going 3 for 4 in his team's win over the Tigers. The third hit was a go-ahead three-run home run that proved to be the game's deciding hit.

The three hits give Reynolds a .362/.418/.571 batting line with six home runs through 53 games. Among the 22 rookies with at least 150 plate appearances, Reynolds ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage. That is pretty, pretty good. The Pirates look to have themselves a keeper.

Reds walk off, sweep Astros

Reds rookie Nick Senzel singled off Astros closer Roberto Osuna for the game-tying run with two outs in the ninth inning, and left fielder Jesse Winker followed up with an RBI single to score Senzel, and complete a sweep of the reigning AL West champion Astros. Here's how the sweep suddenly gives Cincinnati a path to NL Central contention.

Quick hits

