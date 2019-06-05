MLB scores: Nationals overcome another bullpen meltdown with Trea Turner walk-off homer
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
The MLB Draft wraps up with day three on Wednesday and, more importantly, there are lots of games, including some day action. The Twins are looking to bury the Indians head-to-head, there's an NL wild card rematch, the Brewers would surely love to atone for an embarrassing performance on Tuesday and much more. Let's dive in.
Baseball schedule/scores for Wednesday, June 5
- FINAL - Nationals 6, White Sox 4 (box score)
Turner walks it off for Nats
The Nationals have been one of the most disappointing teams in baseball to this point. That's no secret. The bullpen has been a huge problem, entering the day with a 6.66 ERA and 11 blown saves. It happened again Wednesday, with Kyle Barraclough coughing up a two-run homer before Wander Suero gave up a game-tying shot. Just like that, the White Sox had tied the game with a three-run eighth inning.
All's well that ends well? The Nats would end up winning on Trea Turner's walk-off homer:
Don't look now, but the Nationals appear to be making a move. This win marks their fourth straight and they've won nine of their last 11 games. Heading into the day, the Nats were 6 1/2 games out in the NL East and six out of the second NL wild card. Neither of those are small margins, but they are definitely workable here with it still only being June 5.
Quick hits
- The Indians have lost Carlos Carrasco to the injured list due to a blood condition.
- Make sure to check out R.J. Anderson's latest Prospect Watch.
- With Andrew McCutchen out for the season, here are some trade candidates the Phillies could consider.
- The Cubs are pushing hard to add Craig Kimbrel, and in a roundabout way, the pursuit is related to the absence of Ben Zobrist. Further on Kimbrel, Jon Morosi of MLB.com reports that the Braves are not a finalist to land him.
- The Padres have placed starting pitcher Matt Strahm on the injured list with a rib strain. They also optioned reliever Brad Wieck to Triple-A. Pitchers Cal Quantrill and Miguel Diaz have been activated.
