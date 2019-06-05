MLB scores: Nationals overcome another bullpen meltdown with Trea Turner walk-off homer

The MLB Draft wraps up with day three on Wednesday and, more importantly, there are lots of games, including some day action. The Twins are looking to bury the Indians head-to-head, there's an NL wild card rematch, the Brewers would surely love to atone for an embarrassing performance on Tuesday and much more. Let's dive in.

Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.

Baseball schedule/scores for Wednesday, June 5

Turner walks it off for Nats

The Nationals have been one of the most disappointing teams in baseball to this point. That's no secret. The bullpen has been a huge problem, entering the day with a 6.66 ERA and 11 blown saves. It happened again Wednesday, with Kyle Barraclough coughing up a two-run homer before Wander Suero gave up a game-tying shot. Just like that, the White Sox had tied the game with a three-run eighth inning.

All's well that ends well? The Nats would end up winning on Trea Turner's walk-off homer:

WALK IT OFF, TREA TURNER! pic.twitter.com/8R0EBAWqJh — Nationals on MASN (@masnNationals) June 5, 2019

Don't look now, but the Nationals appear to be making a move. This win marks their fourth straight and they've won nine of their last 11 games. Heading into the day, the Nats were 6 1/2 games out in the NL East and six out of the second NL wild card. Neither of those are small margins, but they are definitely workable here with it still only being June 5.

Quick hits

