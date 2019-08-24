MLB scores: Nationals stay hot; Cardinals move back into first place in NL Central
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
Because the two Bay Area teams are enjoying an off-day before their two-game series begins Saturday, Friday brings us a 14-game slate of big league action, including a potential World Series preview in Los Angeles. As well, we've got games with playoff implications all over the schedule, so let's jump in.
Baseball schedule/scores for Friday, August 23
- FINAL - Nationals 9, Cubs 3 (box score)
- FINAL - Pirates 3, Reds 2 (box score)
- FINAL - Rays 7, Orioles 1 (box score)
- FINAL - Marlins 19, Phillies 11 (box score)
- FINAL - Indians 4, Royals 1 (box score)
- Braves at Mets (GameTracker)
- FINAL - Tigers 9, Twins 6 (box score)
- FINAL - Brewers 6, Diamondbacks 1 (box score)
- FINAL - White Sox 8, Rangers 3 (box score)
- FINAL - Astros 5, Angels 4 (box score)
- FINAL - Cardinals 8, Rockies 3 (box score)
- Red Sox at Padres (GameTracker)
- Yankees at Dodgers (GameTracker)
- Blue Jays at Mariners (GameTracker)
Sanchez hits, pitches Nats to win in Wrigley
The Nationals and Cubs opened an important three-game series at Wrigley Field on Friday afternoon. The two clubs came into Friday separated by one game in the standings, which means they are neck-and-neck in the wild-card race. (The Cubs are still vying for the NL Central title, of course.)
Washington jumped all over Jon Lester on Friday, tagging him for one run in the first, one run in the third, two runs in the fourth, and two more in the fifth. Lester was charged with six runs in 4 1/3 innings. Anibal Sanchez, meanwhile, held the Cubs to one hit and two garbage time runs (one earned) in 8 1/3 innings. He also drove in a run with a gorgeous bunt.
Couldn't roll it any better. Sanchez threw a season high 111 pitches in his 8 1/3 innings and now has a 3.81 ERA on the season. He's been a rock solid fourth starter behind Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, and Patrick Corbin. Juan Soto chipped in three hits Friday, including his 29th home run.
The Nationals have now won three straight games and 10 of their last 12 games. They're averaging 102/12 runs in those 12 games. Washington sits in the top wild-card spot.
Cardinals move back into first place
The Cardinals romped over the visiting Rockies on Friday, and young ace Jack Flaherty once again spun a gem. The digits:
Now check out the roll he's been on lately:
Before that current run began, Flaherty had a disappointing 4.90 ERA for the season. Since that crater, though, he's pitched like the frontline guy the Cardinals believed him to be. Also in this one, Marcell Ozuna had a double and a homer, and Yadier Molina talied three hits. In related matters, this win in tandem with the Cubs' loss noted above pushed the Cardinals back into first place in the NL Central by a half-game.
Lyles throws six no-hit innings for Crew
The Brewers suffocated the Diamondbacks on Friday in large measure because of Jordan Lyles' six no-hit innings. Over that span, Lyles struck out five and walked two. Manager Craig Counsell lifted Lyles after 99 pitches and despite a six-run lead, obviously with an eye on keeping his arms as fresh as possible for the stretch drive. With two outs in the seventh, rookie reliever Devin Williams permitted Arizona's first hit of the game. With the win, the Brewers are now 3.5 games behind the Cardinals in the NL Central and three games behind the Cubs for the second wild-card spot.
As for Lyles, he now has a 2.67 ERA in five starts since the Brewers acquired him from the Pirates on July 29.
Aquino makes history again
The Reds took on the increasingly miserable Pirates on Friday night in Pittsburgh, and Cincy rookie slugger Aristides Aquino didn't take long to once again go yard. Color-television footage forthcoming:
(Yes, those are the Spy vs. Spy uniforms of Players' Weekend you see above.) Yep, that's Aquino's 12th home run in just his 22nd career game played. Suffice it to say, that's a magma-hot start to the 25-year-old's career, and he's made plenty of history along the way. He added another notch with this one:
And soon enough he's very likely to be on top of this list all by himself:
As of that 12th blast, Aquino is slashing .324/.395/.868 this season. Prior to his call-up, he pretty well destroyed Triple-A pitching thanks in part to some changes to his stance and swing. While Aquino probably won't continue this torrid pace -- who could? -- his power's legit, and he's a key long-term piece for the Reds.
Quick hits
- It's Players Weekend! Home teams across the league will wear all-white uniforms while road teams wear all-black. Also, players will have nicknames on the back of their jerseys. Here's everything you need to know about Players Weekend.
- It's Friday, which means Dayn Perry has released the latest edition of his Star Power Index. This week he focuses on Cy Young candidate Justin Verlander and the amazingly awesome Juan Soto.
- The most dangerous team in the AL wild-card race? The Athletics. Their infield is elite, they improved their rotation at the deadline, and they have one of the softest remaining schedules in the league.
- Rays IF Brandon Lowe is done for the season with a quad injury. He hurt himself during a rehab game for a shin injury. Tampa Bay is pushing for a wild-card spot and will have to do so without one of their top players the rest of the season.
- The Yankees have moved top pitching prospect RHP Deivi Garcia to the bullpen. The move is likely a precursor to a September call-up. Garcia could pitch his way onto New York's postseason roster.
- The Phillies placed OF Bryce Harper on the paternity list, the team announced. The paternity list lasts a maximum of three days, so Harper will return no later than Monday. 3B Maikel Franco was called up in a corresponding move.
- The Angels activated SS Andrelton Simmons off the injured list, the club announced. He'd been out since August 2 with an ankle sprain. IF Wilfredo Tovar was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
- Nationals RHP Max Scherzer admitted he is "not out of the woods yet" with his back injury, reports MLB.com. Scherzer returned from the injured list and threw 71 pitches Thursday night. He said he's not able to throw max effort yet.
- Cubs C Willson Contreras is expected to ramp up baseball activities during the team's upcoming road trip, reports MLB.com. Contreras has been out since August 3 with a hamstring injury. He will travel with the team.
- The Yankees claimed RHP Cory Gearrin off waivers from the Mariners, the team announced. The 33-year-old has a 3.92 ERA in 41 1/3 innings this season. RHP Domingo Acevedo was released to clear a 40-man roster spot.
