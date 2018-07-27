MLB scores, news, trade rumors, live team updates: A's trying to pull even with Mariners

Friday brings us a full slate of 15 night games. We're also working our way toward the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, and major deals are already going down. Be sure you stay current with our daily rumors roundup, which is being updated regularly, as is our trade tracker. Now for Friday's on-field action ...

Friday's scores

Rays at Orioles (GameTracker)

Mets at Pirates (GameTracker)

Royals at Yankees (GameTracker)

Phillies at Reds (GameTracker)

Indians at Tigers (GameTracker)

Nationals at Marlins (GameTracker)

Twins at Red Sox (GameTracker)

Dodgers at Braves, 7:35 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Blue Jays at White Sox, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Rangers at Astros, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Cubs at Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Athletics at Rockies, 8:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Mariners at Angels, 10:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Diamondbacks at Padres, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Brewers at Giants, 10:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

A's looking to pulled even with Mariners

Thanks to their current six-game winning streak and torrid 27-7 stretch, the A's came into Friday only one game behind the Mariners for the second AL wild-card spot. Oakland was 11 1/2 games back at the start of this 27-7 stretch. A seventh straight win Friday combined with an Angels win over the Mariners moves the A's into a tie for the final AL postseason spot.

Of course, it is only July 27, so moving into a tie for a postseason spot Friday night means relatively little. There's still lots of baseball to be played. That said, catching Seattle is a great motivator for the A's. As well as they've been lately -- the A's have baseball's best record since June 16 -- they're still not in postseason position. There is still work to be done.

Friday night the Athletics are sending Sean Manaea (9-6, 3.38) to the mound at Coors Field against Rockies southpaw Kyle Freeland (8-6, 3.28 ERA). Fun pitching matchup. Meanwhile, in Anaheim, the Mariners will start Wade LeBlanc (6-1, 3.44 ERA) against Andrew Heaney (6-6, 3.66 ERA) as they look to stay ahead of Oakland.

Trade candidates making final start before deadline

The 2018 non-waiver trade deadline is four days away now, and already rental starters like J.A. Happ, Nathan Eovaldi, and Cole Hamels have been traded. There are still several other starting pitchers on the market though, and a few of them will make their final start Friday before Tuesday's deadline:

Chris Archer, Rays (3-4, 4.30 ERA) vs. Orioles

Lance Lynn, Twins (7-8, 5.23 ERA) vs. Red Sox

Mike Fiers, Tigers (7-6, 3.49 ERA) vs. Indians

Weather may interfere with Archer's and Lynn's starts. If they get rained out Friday night, chances are the veteran right-handers will take the mound Saturday instead, so scouts will have to stick around another day. This weekend is the last chance for teams to get eyes on players they're considering in advance of the trade deadline.

Quick hits

The Cubs and Rangers have finalized the trade that sends LHP Cole Hamels to Chicago. Get the details here

The Diamondbacks and Twins have finalized a trade sending UTIL Eduardo Escobar to the desert. Get the details here

The Mets and Phillies have agreed to a trade sending IF Asdrubal Cabrera to Philadelphia. Get the details here

The Mariners have acquired RHP Sam Tuivailala from the Cardinals in exchange for minor-league RHP Seth Elledge.

The Cardinals have designated for assignment RHP Greg Holland and LHP Tyler Lyons. The Cardinals will now have seven days to trade them or put them on irrevocable outright waivers.

The Yankees have placed OF Aaron Judge on the 10-day DL with a chip fracture in his right wrist. He's expected to miss at least three weeks

The Twins called up 3B Miguel Sano from Triple-A following the Escobar trade. Sano hit .309/.425/.468 with four home runs in 28 minor league games after being sent down.

Nationals closer LHP Sean Doolittle will undergo an MRI on his ailing foot. He's been out with a stress reaction for two weeks and they want to make sure he doesn't have a fracture.

The D-Backs have placed 3B Jake Lamb on the 10-day DL with a shoulder contusion. It's unclear how long he will be sidelined.

The Mets have designated OF Matt den Dekker for assignment and signed OF Austin Jackson.

Live team updates