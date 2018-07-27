MLB scores, news, trade rumors, live team updates: A's win again, one game back in wild card race

Thursday is typically a rest/travel day in baseball, so there are only 11 games on today's slate. With the trade deadline fast approaching, make sure you stay current with our daily rumors roundup. It is being updated constantly. Here is everything you need to know about Thursday's MLB action.

A's extend hot streak

Is there a more fun team in baseball than the A's? Probably not. With a win on Thursday, Oakland has won each of their last six games, and they are 27-7 in their last 34 games. That is the best record in baseball since June 16.

On Tuesday, the A's erased a 10-2 deficit to beat the Rangers. On Wednesday, they erased a 5-1 deficit and won 6-5 thanks to a two-run go-ahead home run by Khris Davis in the ninth inning. It was his second home run of the game and his sixth home run in his last four games.

On Thursday? The A's jumped ahead 2-0 and 3-2 early, then were able to build a 6-2 lead. That lead turned into in a 7-6 win, with credit going to Blake Treinen for a save despite pitching on a third consecutive day.

During this 27-7 stretch the A's have gone from 11 1/2 games back of the second AL wild card spot to merely one game back. The Mariners have to be looking over their shoulders right now. How could they not be?

Phillies homer seven times in win

The Phillies had a fun night against the Reds pitching staff, tying a franchise record by homering seven times.

Nick Williams homers for the second time tonight. #Phillies tie a franchise record with seven homers in a game. They hit seven against the Mets on Sept. 8, 1998: Brogna (2), Sefcik (2), Estalella (2) and Anderson. — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) July 27, 2018

Rhys Hoskins, Nick Williams, and Maikel Franco each homered twice, with Carlos Santana adding a dinger of his own. Hoskins now has six home runs in his past six games.

The Phillies, for their part, have now won five of seven since the All-Star Game. They'll play three more with the Reds this weekend before heading off to play the Red Sox in Boston.

Cubs win on back-to-back home runs

Coming into the ninth inning of Thursday's game, the Cubs hadn't had much fun against the Diamondbacks this week. Chicago had lost two of the first three games of the series, and was trailing by two runs with Brad Boxberger on the bump. Another loss seemed imminent.

But that's not what happened. Instead, Ben Zobrist worked a walk and was on first base with one out when David Bote stepped to the plate. Bote, who appeared in his 21st game on Thursday, then did the unimaginable, homering an 0-2 pitch to tie the game up.

🎶 Certain as the sun

Rising in the east 🎶 pic.twitter.com/GXHJjwuLcd — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 26, 2018

Anthony Rizzo was up next, and he took the first pitch of his at-bat before ending the game with a walk-off home run. For Rizzo, it was his first homer since June 24 and his second since June 11:

The Cubs have a slew of problems, yet they've continued to find ways to win. It isn't always pretty, but it's proved to be an effective means of claiming the National League Central lead.

Judge suffers chip fractured after being hit on wrist

Yankees star Aaron Judge left Thursday's game after being hit by a pitch on the wrist. He's since underwent an MRI, which revealed that he'll miss at least three weeks due to a chip fracture. Click here for the full story.

Tropeano gives up five homers, wins

Angels starter Nick Tropeano had an odd day at the office. On the one hand, he allowed five home runs; on the other, he and his team were able to earn the victory.

Tropeano survived despite the long balls by limiting baserunners. In 6 1/3 innings, he allowed no hits other than the home runs and walked just two. He also struck out seven batters. Tropeano is the fifth pitcher this season to yield five homers in a game and the third in July alone.

More notably, Tropeano is the first pitcher since Mat Latos in May 2012 to give up at least five home runs and still earn the victory. He's the fourth pitcher since the last round of expansion to pull it off, and the 12th pitcher all-time, per Baseball-Reference's play index.

The White Sox, by the way, deserve recognition for hitting six home runs ... and losing by four.

Quick hits

