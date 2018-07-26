MLB scores, news, trade rumors, live team updates: Blackmon walks it off as Rockies one-hit Astros

What a wild day of Major League Baseball. Trust us, you'll see some weird and fun stuff below. That was only on the field, too.

Off the field, the rumors in front of the non-waiver trade deadline are flying. You can check out our daily trade rumors post here. The 2018 non-waiver trade deadline is six days away and we've already seen Zach Britton and Nathan Eovaldi change teams in less than 24 hours along with some other deals.

Wednesday's baseball schedule and scores

Blackmon walkoff, but don't forget Gray

The Rockies continued their extended stretch of good play by snapping a modest two-game losing streak on Wednesday. The hero and headliner is Charlie Blackmon, as he hit the walkoff homer to seal it:

Let's not forget about the performance from Rockies pitchers here though, namely starter Jon Gray. He was sent down a few weeks ago after a terrible stretch of run prevention (well, lack thereof), though his peripherals seemed to indicate he'd been the victim of some bad fortune. He's been nails in his two starts since returning, including Wednesday.

In Coors Field, against the defending champion Astros, Gray would allow only two runs (one earned) on one hit. He struck out six while walking two. Relievers Adam Ottavino and Wade Davis wouldn't allow a hit, so that meant the Astros managed only a single hit in Coors Field. Remarkable.

Another oddity was that the Rockies tied the game in the seventh on a sacrifice ... dugout popout? Check this one out:

Wow.

Despite having lost the previous two, the Rockies have now won 16 of their last 21 games. They are just 1 1/2 games out in both the NL West and the second NL wild card.

Pirates lose, winning streak over

The Pirates had been baseball's hottest team. They entered Wednesday having won 11 games in a row and looking for a sweep over the Indians. That didn't happen.

Instead the Pirates were upended by a strong performance from Trevor Bauer. Bauer threw seven shutout innings, fanning 10 and allowing just two hits and two walks. New Indians reliever Brad Hand recorded four outs, three via strikeout, and earned a save. Adam Cimber, who also came over from the Padres last week, notched the other two outs.

Offensively, Cleveland was paced by Yonder Alonso and Edwin Encarnacion. Each drove in two runs apiece, with Alonso hitting his 16th home run of the season.

The A's just won't die

They did it again.

On Tuesday, the A's were trailing the Rangers, 10-2, through six innings. They would score three in the seventh, four in the eighth and tie it with one in the ninth. In extras, they'd put up a three-spot in the 10th to win 13-10.

Wednesday, the A's were down 5-1 entering the seventh inning. They'd cut it to 5-4 with a Khris Davis three-run homer. The score was the same when Davis came to the plate in the ninth with a runner on and, sure enough, this happened:

It was Davis who hit the three-run homer in the 10th on Tuesday. Davis homered on Monday. Davis homered to tie it in the eighth on Sunday before the A's walked it off in 10.

The A's have won 26 of their last 33 and remain two back for the second AL wild card.

Pujols 631

Angels DH Albert Pujols hit the 631st home run of his career, passing Ken Griffey Jr. for 6th on the all-time list. Full story with the highlight here.

Phillies take series from Dodgers

The Dodgers, not the Phillies, were the ones who acquired Manny Machado. Yet the Phillies came out ahead in another respect, as on Wednesday they beat the Dodgers for the second time in 16 hours and ensured a series win.

Jake Arrieta notched a quality start, throwing six two-run innings and striking out six batters. Meanwhile, Seranthony Dominguez recorded his 10th save, striking out two while working 1 1/3 innings. The offense was paced in part by Rhys Hoskins (who hit his 18th home run) and Scott Kingery (who added his fifth).

The Phillies are now 57-44. The Dodgers are 56-46. These two teams could well meet again once the postseason rolls around.

Cubs recover some ground in NL Central

The Cubs offense stalled after putting seven on the board Sunday, scoring just one run each in the first two games in a home series against the Diamondbacks. Both were losses, and the 3 1/2-game lead over the Brewers had dwindled to 1 1/2 entering Wednesday. D-Backs lefty Robbie Ray (7 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K) and Cubs lefty Jon Lester (6 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K) put on quite the duel. Lester actually took a shutout into the seventh, but A.J. Pollock homered to tie it up and chase him.

The difference in this one was actually a pair of throwing errors in the eighth by the Diamondbacks, neither of which needed to be made. Leading off the inning, Javier Baez hit a tapper toward third base in no-man's land for an infield single. D-Backs reliever T.J. McFarland rushed a throw and sent it to right, though, putting the go-ahead run in scoring position. After an Ian Happ walk, Jason Heyward hit a slow roller to second. Happ was forced out, but D-Backs shortstop Nick Ahmed tried the ill-advised barehand and rushed throw to first (Heyward would've been safe anyway) and threw it away, allowing the go-ahead run to score.

Meantime, in Milwaukee, the Nationals salvaged Game 3 of the series after losing the first two games. It was actually 7-0 Nats heading to the ninth before the Brewers made it interesting. Brewers rookie Freddy Peralta was torched for seven earned runs on four hits and four walks in six innings.

As noted above, the Pirates lost. The Cardinals also lost, so the Cubs gained ground on the three teams that had gained it on them Tuesday. The Cubs' lead is back to 2 1/2 games over the Brewers, seven over the Pirates and 8 1/2 over the Cardinals in the Central.

Rays get wacky in win

The Rays are known for trying weird things. On Wednesday, they broke out their latest trick.

In the ninth inning, they moved Sergio Romo from the mound to third base, making room for Jonny Venters to face a left-handed hitter:

The 2018 season has been amazing. pic.twitter.com/qh2Vl3v9MI — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) July 25, 2018

Romo's defensive assignment saw him partake in an aggressive shift, putting him around the area usually fielded by the shortstop.

Really should've just shoved a bunt down the third base line here. pic.twitter.com/L4mojcPd2b — Ben K. (@benyankee) July 25, 2018

Anyway, Venters got his man and exited, with Romo taking back over as pitcher. He then got the final two outs of the game and that was that.

With the win, the Rays ensured a series victory against the Yankees.

Mariners win another one-run game

Much has been made of the Mariners' success in one-run games, and they won another one on Wednesday. The game was tied, 2-2, heading into the eighth when Jean Segura played the hero with a go-ahead single:

Segura actually drove home two of the three Mariners runs -- along with a Ryon Healy homer, his 21st -- and Mike Leake provided good starting pitching. Edwin Diaz then closed things down for his MLB-best 38th save.

The Mariners are now 27-13 in one-run games. They actually don't have the best winning percentage in such games (the Phillies are 20-9), but the 27 wins are five better than the next highest total for any MLB team (the Brewers are 22-15 in one-run games).

Morales baserunning gaffes, huge Twins 11th cost Jays

The Twins swept the Blue Jays with an extra-inning win on Tuesday. They actually had a huge rally in the 12th that seemed like it would never end. They'd plate six, but the go-ahead run actually came on a hit-by-pitch -- which got Blue Jays manager John Gibbons ejected -- and then the floodgates opened. Mitch Garver had a two-RBI double that put the cherry on top of his huge day (4 for 6, 2B, HR, 5 RBI).

If Jays DH Kendrys Morales didn't commit some baserunning gaffes, however, it might not have ever happened in extras for the Twins.

In the first inning, Morales had just doubled in a run and the Jays had second and third with one out. Yangervis Solarte sent a soft liner toward short and apparently Morales was sure it would get through because he took off at a dead sprint. It didn't, and he was easily doubled off (MLB.com video here).

Even worse was what happened in the bottom of the ninth. With a tie score, one out and runners on first and third, Morales meant absolutely nothing as the runner on first base. Any ball the Twins might try to turn a double play with would have to be hit hard, so he'd have no shot to break it up anyway.

And yet, Solarte hit a hard liner right at Jorge Polanco and Morales again took off. Watch the MLB.com highlight and look at the runner on third who not only held, but was trying to motion Morales to hold. Nope. Double play.

The Blue Jays are 46-55.

Red Sox add Eovaldi, but are unhappy about Wednesday

Nathan Eovaldi was supposed to start for the Rays on Wednesday. Instead, they dealt him to the Red Sox in exchange for Jalen Beeks. You can read more about that deal here.

Further, Red Sox manager Alex Cora wasn't happy with how the weather was handled in Baltimore. Full story here.

Quick hits

