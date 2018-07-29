MLB scores, news, trade rumors, live team updates: Braves' Sean Newcomb falls one strike short of no-hitter

As is the case pretty much every Sunday, we've got a full slate and plenty of day baseball. Also, the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline is fast approaching, so you'll want to pop in our daily rumor roundup and see what you've missed with our updated trade tracker.

Now for the on-field action:

Sunday's scores

Newcomb almost no-hits Dodgers

Braves left-hander Sean Newcomb came within one pitch of twirling a no-hitter against the Dodgers on Sunday in Atlanta. With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, however, Dodgers shortstop Chris Taylor with two outs and a 2-2 count singled to left to break it up.

At that point, Newcomb was lifted with a pitch count of 134. Before recording the final out, reliever Dan Winkler allowed a hit to score Taylor, and the Braves won 4-1 (box score). In doing so, they snapped a four-game losing streak and picked up just their eighth win of July.

Here's Newcomb's work for the day:

View Profile Sean Newcomb ATL • SP • 15 vs. LAD, 7/29 IP 8 2/3 H 1 R 1 SO 8 BB 1 Pitches 134

That, of course, is the kind of effort that will get you a hero's send-off from the hometown crowd:

And there's this:

Sean Newcomb's no-hit bid came down to the last out before a Chris Taylor single ended his day.



At 25 years & 47 days old, he is the 2nd-youngest Atlanta @Braves pitcher to have a game with 8+ IP, 1 or fewer R, 1 or fewer H, & 1 or fewer BB (Kevin Millwood - 23-111).#ChopOn pic.twitter.com/E8HpmEysaj — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) July 29, 2018

Newcomb came close to completing the fourth no-hitter of the 2018 season and the first by a Braves pitcher since Kent Mercker no-hit those same Dodgers in April of 1994. As for the Dodgers, they were last no-hit in September of 2015 by Jake Arrieta, then of the Cubs.

As for Newcomb, he's been huge for the Braves this season. He's now pitched to a 3.23 ERA with 110 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings. His gem on Sunday, it should be noted, came against what was perhaps the NL's best offense even before Manny Machado was added to the lineup.

Bradley makes catch of the year nominee

Righty Nathan Eovaldi made his Red Sox debut on Sunday, and Boston fly-catcher Jackie Bradley Jr. was there to support him in a big way. Check out his third-inning robbery of a humpback liner off the bat of Bobby Wilson:

Your browser does not support iframes.

Mercy. Bradley of course knows Fenway well, and when he lunged with a foot on the warning track, he probably knew he was going to collide with the wall, which did quite violently. Per Statcast, he had to cover 78 feet in order to make that snare.

Bradley isn't doing much with the bat this season, but he can go and get the ball. Given the spacious and quirky dimensions of center field in Fenway, those defensive chops of his are quite valuable. Like the headline says, consider this to be a catch of the year nominee.

Quick hits

As expected, the Astros have placed 2B Jose Altuve on the DL with right knee soreness.

The Red Sox have placed 3B Rafael Devers on the DL with a strained left hamstring. It's not yet certain how long he'll be sidelined.

The Athletics have placed OF Chad Pinder on the DL with a left elbow laceration.

The White Sox have acquired LHP Cale Frare from the Yankees in exchange for international signing bonus pool money.



