MLB scores, news, trade rumors, live team updates: Brewers looking to halt losing streak
Plus the Rockies are trying to stay hot and everything you need to know about Saturday's MLB action
Thanks to a doubleheader on Chicago's north side, this Saturday brings us an extra full 16-game slate of MLB action. The trade deadline is fast approaching, so make sure you stay up to date on the latest rumors with our daily rumor roundup. Here's everything else you need to know about Saturday's MLB action.
Saturday's scores
- Cardinals at Cubs, Game 1, 1:05pm ET (GameTracker)
- Mets at Yankees, 1:05pm ET (GameTracker)
- Orioles at Blue Jays, 1:07pm ET (GameTracker)
- Red Sox at Tigers, 6:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- Marlins at Rays, 6:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- Braves at Nationals, 7:05pm ET (GameTracker)
- Padres at Phillies, 7:05pm ET (GameTracker)
- Pirates at Reds, 7:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- Dodgers at Brewers, 7:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- Cardinals at Cubs, Game 2, 7:15pm ET (GameTracker)
- Astros at Angels, 7:15pm ET (GameTracker)
- Twins at Royals, 7:15pm ET (GameTracker)
- Indians at Rangers, 8:05pm ET (GameTracker)
- Rockies at Diamondbacks, 8:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- Giants at Athletics, 9:05pm ET (GameTracker)
- White Sox at Mariners, 10:10pm ET (GameTracker)
Brewers looking to halt losing streak against Kershaw
Things are not going well for the Brewers at the moment. Not at all. The Brewers lost their final six games of the first half, then on Friday lost their second-half opener to Manny Machado and the Dodgers. A seven-game losing streak is bad enough. Losing to the guy you tried to acquire and his new team? That's salt in the wound.
The seven-game losing streak has dropped the Brewers into second place in the NL Central, three games behind the Cubs, and they're only 1 1/2 games up on the D-Backs for the second wild-card spot. Because that's not bad enough, on Saturday the Brew Crew will face Clayton Kershaw, who has been excellent around disabled list stints this year.
The Brewers will counter with Chase Anderson, who owns a solid 3.78 ERA (111 ERA+) in 19 starts this season. He's also allowed an NL-leading 19 home runs in 104 2/3 innings. Anderson allowed 14 homers in 141 1/3 innings last year. The Dodgers lead the NL with 130 home runs, and they hit pretty much all of them before adding Machado.
Rockies trying for seventh straight win
Friday night the Rockies stunned Archie Bradley and the D-Backs to steal away a win after trailing 8-5 through six innings. Nolan Arenado smacked two homers and Raimel Tapia clubbed a go-ahead grand slam against Bradley. Bradley was charged with six runs in two-thirds of an inning.
The Rockies have won six straight games and 14 of their last 17 games to climb to within a half-game of the D-Backs. They're two games behind the first-place Dodgers. A win Saturday moves Colorado into second place in the NL West for the first time since June 9.
Colorado is sending underrated southpaw Kyle Freeland (8-6, 3.11 ERA) to the mound Saturday night. Arizona will counter with righty Zack Godley (11-6, 4.61 ERA). A win will give the Rockies 15 wins in 18 games for the first time since 2009.
Quick hits
- Mets RHP Jeurys Familia seems to be on the verge of being traded and doesn't have a jersey at his locker for today's game, reports Newsday. However, a trade isn't anticipated before first pitch, according to MLB.com.
- Cardinals RHP Carlos Martinez will be placed on the 10-day DL with a right oblique strain, reports the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Martinez had been speculated as a trade candidate should the Cardinals decide to shake things up.
- Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes is not in Saturday's lineup due to soreness. Friday night Cespedes admitted he is dealing with heel trouble that may require surgery and a long 8-10 month rehab to correct.
- Rockies 2B DJ LeMahieu is expected to be placed on the 10-day DL with a back injury, according to the Denver Post. LeMahieu missed time with an oblique injury earlier this year.
Live team updates
