MLB scores, news, trade rumors, live team updates: Cardinals' Carlos Martinez exits game with shoulder injury
Keep it right here for everything you need to know about Monday's baseball games
Monday brings us a light nine-game slate of big league action, and, perhaps more importantly, the 2018 non-waiver trade deadline is now less than 24 hours away. The deadline is 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 31. Here are the latest trade rumors, here are the top storylines to watch before the deadline, and here is our trade tracker. Now here is everything you need to know about Monday's MLB action.
Monday's baseball scores
- Phillies at Red Sox (GameTracker)
- Marlins at Braves (GameTracker)
- Indians at Twins (GameTracker)
- Rockies at Cardinals (GameTracker)
- Rangers at Diamondbacks (GameTracker)
- Blue Jays at Athletics (GameTracker)
- Astros at Mariners (GameTracker)
- Brewers at Dodgers (GameTracker)
- Giants at Padres (GameTracker)
Catch up with rumors and trades
On Monday, the Yankees swung separate deals for a pair of pitchers, and the Astros made a controversial swap. As well, we've got Bryce Harper and Andrew McCutchen rumors. You can find it all in our daily rumor roundup leading up to Tuesday's non-waiver trade deadline.
Cardinals' Martinez lifted with shoulder strain
Cardinals ace Carlos Martinez had been out with an oblique strain, but he was able come off the DL in time to face the Rockies on Monday. Then with two outs in the fifth Martinez seemed to tweak something. The manager, pitching coach, and trainer all scurried to the mound and ...
As preliminary diagnoses go, a shoulder strain is not especially promising for a pitcher. Martinez dealt with shoulder problems late in the 2015 season, and earlier his year he had a lat issue. The Cardinals were already borderline longshots for the postseason, and losing Martinez for a significant amount of time would strike another blow against their hopes.
Daniel Poncedeleon replaced Martinez, and soon thereafter ...
Rough night for the hosts.
Indians' Ramirez goes deep twice
Cleveland third baseman Jose Ramirez entered the night trailing Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez by two in the race for the MLB home run lead. Against the Twins, it didn't take long for Ramirez to even the score ...
And ...
Now Ramirez is batting .295/.405/.628 with 32 home runs and 24 stolen bases in 27 attempts. Throw in his strong defense at the hot corner, and you can argue that he's been the best player in all of baseball this season.
Quick hits
- Cardinals RHP Adam Wainwright (elbow) and RHP Dominic Leone (arm) both threw bullpen sessions Sunday, reports the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Wainwright has been out since May and could return in September. Leone could be back in August.
- Giants RHP Johnny Cueto is likely to return to the disabled list, GM Bobby Evans told NBC Sports Bay Area. Cueto, who missed several weeks in the first half, still has pain in his elbow and he will be reevaluated in the coming days. It's quite possible he'll undergo Tommy John surgery.
- The Braves are expected to call up prospect LHP Kolby Allard to start Tuesday, reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. MLB.com ranks Allard as the 93rd best prospect in baseball.
