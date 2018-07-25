MLB scores, news, trade rumors, live team updates: Indians, Bauer snap Pirates' winning streak

Lots of day and some night action in Major League Baseball is always fun and some wacky stuff went down in the afternoon. We'll have you covered on the game action below.

Further, you can check out our daily trade rumors post here. The 2018 non-waiver trade deadline is six days away and we've already seen Zach Britton and Nathan Eovaldi change teams in less than 24 hours. More moves are coming, for sure.

Wednesday's baseball schedule and scores

Pirates lose, winning streak over

The Pirates had been baseball's hottest team. They entered Wednesday having won 11 games in a row and looking for a sweep over the Indians. That didn't happen.

Instead the Pirates were upended by a strong performance from Trevor Bauer. Bauer threw seven shutout innings, fanning 10 and allowing just two hits and two walks. New Indians reliever Brad Hand recorded four outs, three via strikeout, and earned a save. Adam Cimber, who also came over from the Padres last week, notched the other two outs.

Offensively, Cleveland was paced by Yonder Alonso and Edwin Encarnacion. Each drove in two runs apiece, with Alonso hitting his 16th home run of the season.

Phillies take series from Dodgers

The Dodgers, not the Phillies, were the ones who acquired Manny Machado. Yet the Phillies came out ahead in another respect, as on Wednesday they beat the Dodgers for the second time in 16 hours and ensured a series win.

Jake Arrieta notched a quality start, throwing six two-run innings and striking out six batters. Meanwhile, Seranthony Dominguez recorded his 10th save, striking out two while working 1 1/3 innings. The offense was paced in part by Rhys Hoskins (who hit his 18th home run) and Scott Kingery (who added his fifth).

The Phillies are now 57-44. The Dodgers are 56-46. These two teams could well meet again once the postseason rolls around.

Cubs recover some ground in NL Central

The Cubs offense stalled after putting seven on the board Sunday, scoring just one run each in the first two games in a home series against the Diamondbacks. Both were losses, and the 3 1/2-game lead over the Brewers had dwindled to 1 1/2 entering Wednesday. D-Backs lefty Robbie Ray (7 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K) and Cubs lefty Jon Lester (6 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K) put on quite the duel. Lester actually took a shutout into the seventh, but A.J. Pollock homered to tie it up and chase him.

The difference in this one was actually a pair of throwing errors in the eighth by the Diamondbacks, neither of which needed to be made. Leading off the inning, Javier Baez hit a tapper toward third base in no-man's land for an infield single. D-Backs reliever T.J. McFarland rushed a throw and sent it to right, though, putting the go-ahead run in scoring position. After an Ian Happ walk, Jason Heyward hit a slow roller to second. Happ was forced out, but D-Backs shortstop Nick Ahmed tried the ill-advised barehand and rushed throw to first (Heyward would've been safe anyway) and threw it away, allowing the go-ahead run to score.

Meantime, in Milwaukee, the Nationals salvaged Game 3 of the series after losing the first two games. It was actually 7-0 Nats heading to the ninth before the Brewers made it interesting. Brewers rookie Freddy Peralta was torched for seven earned runs on four hits and four walks in six innings.

As noted above, the Pirates lost. The Cardinals also lost, so the Cubs gained ground on the three teams that had gained it on them Tuesday. The Cubs' lead is back to 2 1/2 games over the Brewers, seven over the Pirates and 8 1/2 over the Cardinals in the Central.

Rays get wacky in win

The Rays are known for trying weird things. On Wednesday, they broke out their latest trick.

In the ninth inning, they moved Sergio Romo from the mound to third base, making room for Jonny Venters to face a left-handed hitter:

The 2018 season has been amazing. pic.twitter.com/qh2Vl3v9MI — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) July 25, 2018

Romo's defensive assignment saw him partake in an aggressive shift, putting him around the area usually fielded by the shortstop.

Really should've just shoved a bunt down the third base line here. pic.twitter.com/L4mojcPd2b — Ben K. (@benyankee) July 25, 2018

Anyway, Venters got his man and exited, with Romo taking back over as pitcher. He then got the final two outs of the game and that was that.

With the win, the Rays ensured a series victory against the Yankees.

A's look to inch closer to M's

The Athletics turned a 10-2 deficit into a 13-10 win on Tuesday night. They'll try to win in a more conventional way on Wednesday. That, plus a Mariners loss, would make the race for the second American League wild-card spot even tighter.

The A's enter Wednesday just 1 1/2 games back of the Mariners. Oakland has won four in a row and eight of its last 10. The Mariners, comparatively, have lost seven of their last 10 games.

Edwin Jackson will try to keep the A's winning ways going. He'll be opposed by Martin Perez, who has an ERA over 8.00 so far this season. Advantage: A's.

Red Sox add Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi was supposed to start for the Rays on Wednesday. Instead, they dealt him to the Red Sox in exchange for Jalen Beeks. You can read more about that deal here.

Quick hits

Yankees manager Aaron Boone reaffirmed that Aroldis Chapman will remain the Yankees closer despite acquiring Orioles closer Zach Britton in a trade Tuesday night.

The Mariners have signed reliever Justin Grimm to a minor-league deal, according to their Triple-A affiliate.



Starting pitcher Chris Tillman has been officially released by the Orioles.

