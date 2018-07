MLB scores, news, trade rumors, live team updates: Manny Machado batting second in Dodgers debut

The second half technically began on Thursday night, with the Cardinals and Cubs squaring off. But Friday will see every team return to action. Keep it here for the latest news, notes, and highlights.

Friday's scores

Cardinals at Cubs (GameTracker)

Padres at Phillies, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Braves at Nationals, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Mets at Yankees, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Orioles at Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Red Sox at Tigers, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Pirates at Reds, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Marlins at Rays, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Indians at Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Dodgers at Brewers, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Twins at Royals, 8:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Giants at Athletics, 9:35 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Rockies at Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Astros at Angels, 10:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

White Sox at Mariners, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Machado batting second in Dodgers debut



The Dodgers will open the second half on the road in Milwaukee. That means Manny Machado will get to don L.A.'s threads for the first time in a city where he might have otherwise landed. In his Dodger debut, Machado will be batting second and manning short ...

Tonight’s Dodger lineup at Brewers:

Taylor LF

Machado SS

Muncy 3B

Kemp RF

Hernández CF

Bellinger 1B

Forsythe 2B

Barnes C

Hill P#Dodgers | @Biofreeze pic.twitter.com/IGN09Cj1M9 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 20, 2018

They're opposing a left-hander tonight, so this likely won't be their go-to lineup moving forward. Also ...

Machado wore No. 13 in Baltimore. On that subject ...

Manny Machado said he is switching to No. 8 to signify a new beginning. Also, to reference Kobe Bryant. “Who doesn’t love Kobe?” he asked. — Pedro Moura (@pedromoura) July 20, 2018

Machado departed Baltimore having hit .315/.387/.575 on the season with 24 home runs. He's on pace to set new career-bests across the board.

Machado's Dodgers will send Rich Hill to the mound to face Wade Miley. Believe it or not, Miley has actually outpitched Hill this season, and will enter with a 2.38 ERA.

The Brewers have two more wins and exactly as many losses as the Dodgers do.

Acuna leads off for first time

The Braves are beginning their second half on Friday night. When they do, they'll have a new look at the top of their order. Ronald Acuna Jr., formerly baseball's top prospect, will bat leadoff for the first time in his career:

The Braves have used just three leadoff hitters all season, with Ender Inciarte (53) and Ozzie Albies (40) getting the call in 93 of Atlanta's 94 games. (Dansby Swanson batted first on getaway day back in mid-June.) Given that both Inciarte and Albies have higher on-base percentages than Acuna (.312 and .318 versus .304), it's an interesting decision.

Perhaps manager Brian Snitker wants Acuna to put more emphasis on reaching base. He's walked just 6.5 percent of the time, and has drawn two free passes in 55 plate appearances since returning from the disabled list in late June.

This represents the second game in a row Acuna has achieved a first: last Sunday represented his first start in center field.

Strasburg returns

Stephen Strasburg hasn't pitched for the Nationals since June 8. On Friday, his 30th birthday, he'll return to the mound after having missed more than a month due to shoulder inflammation.

Strasburg will be facing the Braves, making this a pivotal matchup for the Nationals. Washington enters with six more losses than Atlanta, albeit in four additional games. This will be the third time Strasburg has faced the Braves this season. In his two prior starts, he had one gem (eight shutout innings) and one solid start (four runs across 6 2/3 innings with 10 strikeouts and no walks). What will Friday bring? We'll find out.

Strasburg enters the night with a 3.46 ERA and 76 more strikeouts than walks in 80 2/3 innings.

Carpenter ties, breaks Lou Brock records

The Cardinals and Cubs got a head start on the rest of the league, playing their first second-half game on Thursday night and their second on Friday afternoon. During that second game, Matt Carpenter broke one of Lou Brock's franchise records and tied another. You can read the full story here.

Syndergaard faces Yankees

Noah Syndergaard returned after missing nearly two months just before the break, tossing five innings of one-run ball versus the Nationals. On Friday, he'll make his first road start since late May, as he and the Mets travel across town to take on the Yankees.

Some might call it an audition, but that's probably a stretch. The Mets have no real incentive to rush a Syndergaard trade, given they can wait until the winter when more teams are looking to improve their rosters

Nonetheless, Syndergaard will be looking for just his third double-digit strikeout game of the season. He hasn't fanned more than 10 batters since April 15, when he struck out 11 in 5 1/3 innings. Fair to say the Mets had a little more to play for back then.

