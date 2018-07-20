MLB scores, news, trade rumors, live team updates: Manny Machado's Dodgers debut is a hit

The second half technically began on Thursday night, with the Cardinals and Cubs squaring off. But Friday will see every team return to action. Keep it here for the latest news, notes, and highlights.

Friday's scores

Cardinals 18, Cubs 5 (box score)

Phillies 11, Padres 5 (box score)

Braves 8, Nationals 5 (box score)

Mets 7, Yankees 5 (box score)

Blue Jays 8, Orioles 7 in 10 innings (box score)

Red Sox 1, Tigers 0 (box score)

Marlins 6, Rays 4 (box score)

Royals 6, Twins 5 (box score)

Machado batting second in Dodgers debut



The Dodgers opened the second half of the season with a win in Milwaukee, and that game also occasioned Manny Machado's Dodger debut. Machado batted second for L.A., and despite wearing No. 13 for the entirety of his Orioles career, he decided to make a fitting change ...

Machado departed Baltimore having hit .315/.387/.575 on the season with 24 home runs. As for his L.A. debut, it went quite well ...

View Profile Manny Machado LAD • SS • 8 vs. MIL, 7/20 PA 5 H 2 BB 2

Yep, in five trips to the plate, Machado reached base four times. And here's first hit in Dodger blue ...

Elsewhere, Rich Hill pitched well, and Enrique Hernandez cracked his 17th home run of the season. As for the Brewers, they've now dropped seven straight, and per the SportsLine Projection Model their odds of winning the NL Central are down to 6.3 percent. Oh, and Machado's Dodgers now have a higher winning percentage than those Brewers.

Strasburg struggles in return, Acuna dominates in leadoff debut

Stephen Strasburg on Friday -- his 30th birthday -- pitched for the Nationals for the first since June 8, when we went down with shoulder inflammation. For the third time season, Strasburg faced the Braves, and it didn't go particularly well ...

View Profile Stephen Strasburg WAS • SP • 37 vs. ATL (7/20) IP 4 2/3 H 8 ER 6 SO 6 BB 2

As well, the Braves worked him for 98 pitches over those 4 2/3 innings. Over his last three starts, Strasburg's given up 13 runs in 13 1/3 innings. Uncharacteristic stuff, that. Obviously, if the Nationals are going to claw their way back into the NL East race, they'll need a vintage Stras going forward. It's been a while since they've seen that.

Strasburg's rough night led to a brief dugout spat with Max Scherzer and a postgame talk with manager Dave Martinez. You can read more about that here.

On other other side, Atlanta rookie phenom Ronald Acuna Jr. batted leadoff for the first time in his young major-league career. Suffice it to say, he made the most of the opportunity: 3 for 4 with a walk, a double, and this home run off a Shawn Kelley slider ...

The 20-year-old Acuna is now batting .260/.317/.468 on the season.

Speaking of young power hitters (and circling back to the defeated Nationals), 19-year-old Juan Soto homered on Friday night and in doing so joined elite company ...

Juan Soto hits a 2-run blast for the @Nationals tonight, becoming the 7th player in MLB history (4th in National League history) to reach at least 10 career home runs as a teenager — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) July 21, 2018

Soto is now batting .302/.413/.531 with, yes, 10 home runs. To bring it all together ...

and to make you feel just a little older: Ronald Acuña Jr. (@Braves) is the youngest player in the modern era (since 1900) with a HR and 2 SB in the same game (via @EliasSports) https://t.co/7huGR645QD — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 21, 2018

Not bad, young fellas.

AL walk-off kings do it again

Not much has gone right for the Blue Jays this season, but they do have a knack for the walk-off win. On Friday night against, the Orioles they blew a three-run lead in the ninth, but that set up Aledmys Diaz's walk-off single in the 10th ...

Not exactly a ringing base hit, but it counts (and to be fair, Diaz homered earlier in the game). Anyhow, that's the Blue Jays' seventh walk-off win of 2018, which leads the AL and matches their total from all of 2017. The Jays are also now 9-4 in extra-inning games.

Carpenter goes off in Cardinals romp

The Cardinals, as you see above, thumped the Cubs by a score of 18-5 on Friday at Wrigley. This pretty much sums things up ...

#Cubs (La Stella, Caratini & Happ): first team to use 3 position player pitchers in a game since the Brewers 8/29/1979 (Sal Bando, Jim Gantner & Buck Martinez) — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) July 20, 2018

When you score 18 runs in a game, you necessarily get contributions from a lot of players. That said, Cardinals first baseman Matt Carpenter did far more than his share on Friday ...

View Profile Matt Carpenter STL • 3B • 13 vs. CHC, 7/20 PA 5 H 5 HR 3 2B 2 R 4 RBI 7

Those bestowals, as you probably guessed, put him in rare company, especially considering that Carpenter was lifted after the top of the sixth inning. He still became just the second player in MLB history to hit three home runs and two doubles in a game (the other batsman to pull off this feat, coincidentally, is Kris Bryant of the Cubs). He also became the first player in MLB history to rack up five extra-base hits in the first six innings of a game, and tied and broke a pair of Lou Brock franchise records.

Some pretty moving pictures from his day at the yard ...

As recently as May 16, Carpenter was batting just .160/.297/.303. Now? With Friday's historic effort, he's now slashing .274/.381/.576 with 23 homers and 30 doubles, which makes him one of the most productive hitters in the NL this season.

As for Cubs ace Jon Lester, he allowed eight earned in three innings and saw his ERA rise from 2.58 to 3.14.

Wendle makes play of the day

Friday night's Marlins-Rays tilt was not exactly front and center in the baseball news cycle, but it did yield our play of the day. Take it away Joey Wendle/Joey Wendle's glove ...

Mr. Wendle!

Quick hits

Cardinals GM John Mozeliak says 1B Jose Martinez could be available in trade talks

The Mariners extended manager Scott Servais, who may win the AL Manager of the Year Award

The Orioles designated RHP Chris Tillman for assignment.

The Tigers have placed RHP Michael Fulmer on the DL with an oblique strain. That means he's even less likely to be traded prior to the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

The Brewers signed INF Richie Shaffer and OF Rymer Liriano to minor-league deals.

The Indians have recalled OF Melky Cabrera from Triple-A.

The Rangers have placed OF Nomar Mazara on the 10-day DL with a sprained thumb. To take Mazara's place on the active roster, the Rangers have called up OF Willie Calhoun, their top prospect.

