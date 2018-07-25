MLB scores, news, trade rumors, live team updates: Pirates eye 12th win in a row

Wednesday brings us another full 15-game slate of MLB action. The A's will try to gain ground on the Mariners and the red-hot Pirates are eyeing their 12th consecutive win. Here is everything you need to know about Wednesday's baseball games.

You can check out our daily trade rumors post here. The 2018 non-waiver trade deadline is six days away and we've already seen Zach Britton and Nathan Eovaldi change teams in less than 24 hours. More moves are coming, for sure.

Wednesday's baseball schedule and scores

Yankees at Rays, 12:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Padres at Mets, 12:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Dodgers at Phillies, 12:35 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Cardinals at Reds, 12:35 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Pirates at Indians, 1:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Nationals at Brewers, 2:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Tigers at Royals, 2:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Diamondbacks at Cubs, 2:20 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Twins at Blue Jays, 4:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Giants at Mariners, 4:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Red Sox at Orioles, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Athletics at Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Astros at Rockies, 8:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



White Sox at Angels, 10:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Pirates eye 12th win in a row

The Pirates are baseball's hottest team, entering Wednesday having won 11 games in a row. They'll look for No. 12 and a sweep over the Indians in a matinee game.

Pittsburgh will send Jameson Taillon to the mound to face Trevor Bauer. Taillon has a 3.80 ERA while Bauer's seasonal mark is 2.44. On paper, the edge goes to the Indians. Nonetheless, the Pirates have jumped on both Corey Kluber and Shane Bieber this series, so Bauer may want to be careful.

For those wondering, the longest winning streak in franchise history is 17, set back over the 1937-38 seasons.

A's look to inch closer to M's

The Athletics turned a 10-2 deficit into a 13-10 win on Tuesday night. They'll try to win in a more conventional way on Wednesday. That, plus a Mariners loss, would make the race for the second American League wild-card spot even tighter.

The A's enter Wednesday just 1 1/2 games back of the Mariners. Oakland has won four in a row and eight of its last 10. The Mariners, comparatively, have lost seven of their last 10 games.

Edwin Jackson will try to keep the A's winning ways going. He'll be opposed by Martin Perez, who has an ERA over 8.00 so far this season. Advantage: A's.

Red Sox add Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi was supposed to start for the Rays on Wednesday. Instead, they dealt him to the Red Sox in exchange for Jalen Beeks. You can read more about that deal here.

Quick hits

Yankees manager Aaron Boone reaffirmed that Aroldis Chapman will remain the Yankees closer despite acquiring Orioles closer Zach Britton in a trade Tuesday night.

