MLB scores, news, trade rumors, live team updates: Pirates go for 10th consecutive win

By Monday standards, we've got a nice slate of 13 games under the lights. Also The trade deadline is coming up, so make sure you don't miss our daily rumors roundup. Let's go ...

Dodgers at Phillies, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Red Sox at Orioles, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Twins at Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Yankees at Rays, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Padres at Mets, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Cardinals at Reds, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Pirates at Indians, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Braves at Marlins, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Diamondbacks at Cubs, 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Athletics at Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Nationals at Brewers, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Tigers at Royals, 8:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



White Sox at Angels, 10:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Pirates going for 10 in a row, but it won't be easy

The Pirates enter Monday's slate with a nine-game win streak. If they prevail over the Indians in Cleveland, it'll be 10 in a row, which will be their longest win streak since 2004. As well, a win will move them to three games above .500 for the first time since June 1.

The Pirates got off to a hot start in 2018, but then they predictably faded. Most of us assumed Clint Hurdle's squad would not be heard from again this season. This current streak, however, has put them back on the radar. At present, they're ahead of the Cardinals and Nationals in the wild-card standings and are a workable four games out of second wild-card position. To be sure, the SportsLine Projection Model just a 6.0 percent chance of making the playoffs, but prior to this win streak that figure was basically zero. They're nudging the needle in the right direction.

Insofar as winning their 10th in a row is concerned, it's going to be a test against the AL Central leaders. That's especially the case given that ace Corey Kluber is on the mound. Kluber has been up to his usual high standards in recent starts, and that's mostly been because of discomfort in his right knee -- Kluber indicated that his knee forced him to alter his delivery. Since he struggled against the Yankees in his last start, however, Kluber received an injection and had extra rest. When he takes the mound on Monday night, it'll have been 10 days since his last start. The Indians, obviously, are hoping that the time off affords Kluber a return to peak form.

Utley makes final trip to Philly

The first-place Dodgers begin a three-game series against the first-place Phillies at Citizens' Bank Park on Monday night. The leading subplot will be Chase Utley and his final trip back to Philly (barring a postseason encounter, of course).

Utley, who's retiring after this season, spent the first 12-plus years of his big-league career with the Phillies and was a leading member of their 2008 championship team. Utley, who has a Hall of Fame case, remains highly popular in Philly thanks to his excellence and hard-nosed style. Thanks to the recent addition of Manny Machado, which pushed Chris Taylor to second base, Utley no longer has a path to regular playing time, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts will no doubt do his best to find a way to get Utley his moment back in Philadelphia.

As for the Dodgers, they're toe-deep in a critical stretch of schedule. They just took two of three in Milwaukee, and starting with Monday night's game they'll play their next 29 games against the Phillies, Braves, Brewers, Astros, Athletics, Rockies, Giants, Mariners, and Cardinals. Sixteen of those 29 games will come on the road. By the time the Dodgers come out on the other side of this brutal stretch, we'll likely know a lot about the NL West race and the NL pecking order.

