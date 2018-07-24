MLB scores, news, trade rumors, live team updates: Pirates looking to extend winning streak to 11 games

Tuesday brings us a full 15-game slate of MLB action. Will a position player pitch today? The chances are pretty good. Here is everything you need to know about Tuesday's MLB action.

Tuesday's scores

Pirates looking for 11th straight win

There is no hotter team in baseball right now than the Pirates. The Buccos hammered Corey Kluber for seven runs in four innings Monday night to stretch their winning streak to 10 games. They've outscored their opponents 64-20 in the 10 games.

Pittsburgh remains in third place and seven games back of the Cubs for the NL Central lead, though they've climbed to within four games of the Phillies for the second NL wild-card spot. They've gone from 8 1/2 games back of a postseason spot to just four back during this 10-0 stretch. The Pirates managed to halve their deficit in less than two weeks.

The current 10-game winning streak is Pittsburgh's longest since a 10-gamer in 2004. Tuesday night they'll go for their first 11-game winning streak since September 1996. Joe Musgrove (3-4, 4.08 ERA) will be on the mound against rookie Shane Bieber (5-1, 3.53 ERA).

Paxton and Pomeranz return from DL

The Mariners are getting a big boost Tuesday night. Staff ace James Paxton is returning from a back issue that forced him to exit his final start of the first half right in the first inning. He's making his first start in about two weeks.

View Profile James Paxton SEA • SP • 65 2018 Season IP 119 1/3 ERA 3.70 WHIP 1.09 K/BB 155/33

Seattle has hit the skids a bit recently, dropping nine of their last 14 games to allow the A's to creep to within 2 1/2 games of the second AL wild-card spot. Paxton alone won't right the ship, but he sure will help. He's going to take on the Giants in his return to the mound Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in Baltimore, southpaw Drew Pomeranz will rejoin the Red Sox's rotation after a lengthy absence. He's been sidelined since May 31 with a biceps issue.

View Profile Drew Pomeranz BOS • SP • 31 2018 Season IP 37 ERA 6.81 WHIP 1.84 K/BB 36/21

Pomeranz hasn't been healthy pretty much all season -- he dealt with a forearm issue in spring training that lingered into the regular season -- and, when he has pitched, he's been pretty terrible. This is a pitcher who threw 170 2/3 innings with a 3.32 ERA just last season, however, so if he's right, Pomeranz can be a real big help. (Not that the Red Sox need it.)

Quick hits

