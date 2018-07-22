MLB scores, news, trade rumors, live team updates: Pirates stretch winning streak to nine games

Thanks to a doubleheader in Philadelphia, there is an extra full 16-game slate of MLB action on Sunday. The trade deadline is coming up, so make sure you don't miss our daily rumors roundup. Lots of exciting rumors out there. Here is everything else you need to know about Sunday's MLB action.

Pirates win ninth straight

The hottest team in baseball? That would be the Pirates. They roughed up the Reds on Sunday afternoon for their ninth consecutive win. It's the longest active winning streak in baseball and Pittsburgh's longest winning streak since a nine-gamer in June 2013.

Sunday's hero was Corey Dickerson, who went 4 for 5 with a double and two home runs. He now has back-to-back two-homer games and a homer in each of his last four games. The man is molten hot.

At 51-49, the Pirates two games over .500 for the first time since they were 30-28 on June 2. They are still in fourth place and 7 1/2 games back in the NL Central, though they are only 4 1/2 games back of the second wild card spot now. That's close enough to stay interesting into the second half, if nothing else.

The Pirates will look to extend their winning streak to 10 games in Monday's series opener against the Indians at Progressive Field. Pittsburgh's last 10-game winning streak was way back in 2004.

Robertson clubs walk-off grand slam

Sunday afternoon, Daniel Robertson did something that had never been done before in (Devil) Rays history. He hit a walk-off grand slam. The four-run homer turned a 4-2 deficit into a 6-4 win over the Marlins. To the action footage:

Trade candidate Kyle Barraclough gave up that walk-off grand slam. Contenders are forever looking for bullpen help. I don't think giving up the walk-off homer will hurt Barraclough's trade stock at all.

Harvey rocked, Happ and Ross shine

The 2018 non-waiver trade deadline is only nine days away now, and, on Sunday, three notable rental starting pitcher trade candidates took the mound. Their results were very different. Up first: Reds righty Matt Harvey. He got hammered by the Pirates and was unable to complete four innings.

View Profile Matt Harvey CIN • SP • 32 July 22 vs. Pirates IP 3 2/3 H 8 R 8 ER 8 BB 0 K 2 K 4

Four home runs in 3 2/3 innings? Ouch. Harvey went into Sunday's start with a 3.64 ERA in 64 1/3 innings with the Reds, including a 1.86 ERA in his last five starts and 29 innings. Sunday's stinker came at an unfortunate time. Ultimately, Harvey's trade price will be determined by supply and demand. This ugly start could give some potential suitors pause, however.

Elsewhere among starting pitcher trade candidates, both Padres righty Tyson Ross and Blue Jays southpaw J.A. Happ turned in solid five-inning starts.

View Profile Tyson Ross SD • SP • 38 July 22 vs. Phillies IP 5 H 5 R 2 ER 2 BB 3 K 5 HR 1

View Profile J.A. Happ TOR • SP • 33 July 22 vs. Orioles IP 5 H 4 R 1 ER 1 BB 0 K 9 HR 0

Sunday's start was probably more important for Happ and the Blue Jays given his recent struggles. He really struggled the last few times out -- Happ allowed 25 runs in his previous five starts and 26 1/3 innings -- and another dud outing against the now Manny Machado-less Orioles would've raised even more questions about his reliability the rest of the season. Instead, Happ turned in a quality outing, and you can be sure interested contenders took notice.

Rockies going for eighth straight win

Two games, two come-from-behind wins for the Rockies over the D-Backs since the All-Star break. Raimel Tapia's go-ahead grand slam gave Colorado a win Friday. On Saturday, Tom Murphy swatted an eighth inning go-ahead homer, which moved the Rockies into second place in the NL West. They're one game behind the Dodgers and a half-game up on the D-Backs.

On Sunday the Rockies are looking for their eighth straight win and their 16th win in 19 games. It would be their first eight-game winning streak since April 2013 and their first 16-3 stretch since June 2009. According to FanGraphs, the Rockies have improved their postseason odds from 3.3 percent to 28.4 percent during their current 15-3 stretch. That's a big move in less than a month.

Antonio Senzatela (3-2, 5.34 ERA) will take the mound Sunday afternoon and be opposed by Zack Greinke (10-5, 3.18 ERA). Colorado will have to earn that eight-game winning streak. The D-Backs, meanwhile, are 6-12 in their last 18 games. They're looking to snap out of their funk and get back into second place in the NL West.

Quick hits

Astros SS Carlos Correa has started throwing and running, reports MLB.com. Correa has been sidelined since June 29 with a back issue and recently suffered a setback that slowed his progress. He still has a ways to go with his rehab work.

Cubs RHP Yu Darvish was able to place catch Sunday, according to MLB.com. The next step is throwing off a bullpen mound. Darvish has been out since May 26 with triceps tendinitis.

Nationals closer LHP Sean Doolittle has a stress reaction in his left foot, reports MASN Sports. There is no firm timetable for his return but he is expected to be out "weeks, not months." Doolittle has been on the disabled list since July 10.

The Reds are planning to use a six-man rotation for the foreseeable future, reports MLB.com. That means RHP Sal Romano will not go to the bullpen or Triple-A. Of course, RHP Matt Harvey figures to be traded soon, so the six-man rotation may not last long.

