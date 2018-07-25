MLB scores, news, trade rumors, live team updates: Pirates win 11th straight, Tanaka fires shutout

Tuesday brings us a full 15-game slate of MLB action. Will a position player pitch today? The chances are pretty good. Here is everything you need to know about Tuesday's MLB action.

You can check out our daily trade rumors post here. The 2018 non-waiver trade deadline is exactly one week away and we've already seen Manny Machado, Brad Hand, and Jeurys Familia change teams. More moves are coming, for sure.

Pirates notch 11th straight win

There is no hotter team in baseball right now than the Pirates.

The Buccos had outscored their opponents 64-20 in their last 10 games entering Tuesday night, and continued their hot-swinging ways against Shane Bieber.

Pittsburgh scored nine runs on 14 hits, including home runs by Starling Marte, Josh Bell, and Gregory Polanco. Marte in particular had a big game, going 2 for 5 and plating three runs while scoring two himself. Joe Musgrove, meanwhile, notched a quality start despite striking out just two in seven innings.

This is the Pirates' first 11-game winning streak since September 1996.

Tanaka throws gem

Masahiro Tanaka entered Tuesday's start against the Rays with a 4.54 ERA on the season. That figure is on its way down following what was undoubtedly his finest start of the year.

Tanaka threw a shutout, holding the Rays to three hits and a walk while fanning nine batters. He generated 17 swinging strikes on 105 tosses, including 10 on his splitter and another five on his cutter. That figure is the third most on his year, and the most since June 2 against the O's.

Offensively, the Yankees were led in part by Austin Romine, who notched two sacrifice flies. Didi Gregorius and Neil Walker also drove in a run apiece.

Yankees set to acquire Britton

The Yankees also did something off the field worth highlighting, as they agreed to a deal to land Orioles reliever Zach Britton. Read more about that story here.

Gomber flirts with no-hitter

Austn Gomber, a Cardinals rookie, took a no-hitter deep into his first start. He then had a fire alarm go off before he gave up a hit and the lead. Read more about Gomber's night here.

Quick hits

