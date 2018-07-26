MLB scores, news, trade rumors, live team updates: Red-hot A's looking to gain more ground in standings
Thursday is typically a rest/travel day in baseball, so there are only 11 games on today's slate. With the trade deadline fast approaching, make sure you stay current with our daily rumors roundup. It is being updated constantly. Here is everything you need to know about Thursday's MLB action.
Thursday's scores
- Diamondbacks at Cubs (GameTracker)
- White Sox at Angels (GameTracker)
- Rays at Orioles, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Royals at Yankees, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Mets at Pirates, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Twins at Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Phillies at Reds, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Nationals at Marlins, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Dodgers at Braves, 7:35 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Athletics at Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Brewers at Giants, 10:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
A's trying to extend hot streak
Is there a more fun team in baseball than the A's? I'm not sure. Oakland has won each of their last five games and they are 26-7 in their last 33 games. That is the best record in baseball since June 16.
On Tuesday, the A's erased a 10-2 deficit to beat the Rangers. On Wednesday, they erased a 5-1 deficit, and won 6-5 thanks to a two-run go-ahead home run by Khris Davis in the ninth inning. It was his second home run of the game and his sixth home run in his last four games. The A's have become comeback masters.
During this 26-7 stretch the A's have gone from 11 1/2 games back of the second AL wild card spot to merely 1 1/2 games back. The Mariners have to be looking over their shoulders right now. How could they not be?
On Thursday the Athletics will send Trevor Cahill (1-2, 2.95 ERA) to the mound against Bartolo Colon (5-8, 4.85 ERA) in the finale of their three-game series at Globe Life Park in Arlington. A win gives Oakland a six-game winning streak, moves them to within one game of the idle Mariners, and gives them their first 27-7 stretch since 2006.
Quick hits
- The 2018 non-waiver trade deadline is right around the corner, . Also, we ranked all 30 teams on the "trade deadline intrigue scale" and made a case for the Rays to trade Chris Archer.
- The Blue Jays traded J.A. Happ to the Yankees for 3B Brandon Drury and minor league OF Billy McKinney. The Yankees had been looking to improve their rotation since the offseason.
- The White Sox traded RHP Joakim Soria to the Brewers for minor leaguers LHP Kodi Medeiros and RHP Wilber Perez. Milwaukee adds some bullpen depth behind closer RHP Corey Knebel and All-Star setup man LHP Josh Hader.
- The Blue Jays traded RHP Seung-Hwan Oh to the Rockies for minor leaguers OF Forrest Wall and 1B Chad Spanberger, as well as cash or a player to be named later. Colorado is trying to improve the bullpen they thought they fixed over the winter.
- For the second time this season, the Cubs have placed 3B Kris Bryant on the 10-day DL with shoulder inflammation. He initially hurt the shoulder on a slide last month and reaggravated the injury on a swing earlier this week.
- The Nationals placed RHP Stephen Strasburg on the 10-day DL with a pinched nerve in his neck. He spent six weeks on the disabled list with a shoulder injury, made one start earlier this week, and is right back on the disabled list.
- Reds OF Jesse Winker will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, reports The Athletic. He was placed on the disabled list with a right shoulder subluxation Thursday. Winker hit .299/.405/.431 with seven home runs in 89 games this year.
- The Pirates activated C Francisco Cervelli off the 7-day concussion disabled list, the team announced. He's had on-and-off concussion issues throughout his career, but has been cleared to play.
Live team updates
