MLB scores, news, trade rumors, live team updates: Red-hot A's looking to gain more ground in standings

Thursday is typically a rest/travel day in baseball, so there are only 11 games on today's slate. With the trade deadline fast approaching, make sure you stay current with our daily rumors roundup. It is being updated constantly. Here is everything you need to know about Thursday's MLB action.

Thursday's scores

A's trying to extend hot streak

Is there a more fun team in baseball than the A's? I'm not sure. Oakland has won each of their last five games and they are 26-7 in their last 33 games. That is the best record in baseball since June 16.

On Tuesday, the A's erased a 10-2 deficit to beat the Rangers. On Wednesday, they erased a 5-1 deficit, and won 6-5 thanks to a two-run go-ahead home run by Khris Davis in the ninth inning. It was his second home run of the game and his sixth home run in his last four games. The A's have become comeback masters.

The #Athletics have overcome deficits of four or more runs to win eight times this year (eight runs once, six runs once, five runs twice and four runs four times), which are the most such wins in one season by an A’s team since the 1949 Philadelphia A’s also had eight. — Mike Selleck (@MikeSelleck) July 26, 2018

During this 26-7 stretch the A's have gone from 11 1/2 games back of the second AL wild card spot to merely 1 1/2 games back. The Mariners have to be looking over their shoulders right now. How could they not be?

On Thursday the Athletics will send Trevor Cahill (1-2, 2.95 ERA) to the mound against Bartolo Colon (5-8, 4.85 ERA) in the finale of their three-game series at Globe Life Park in Arlington. A win gives Oakland a six-game winning streak, moves them to within one game of the idle Mariners, and gives them their first 27-7 stretch since 2006.

Quick hits

Live team updates