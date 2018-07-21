MLB scores, news, trade rumors, live team updates: Red-hot Carpenter homers in fifth straight for Cardinals

Thanks to a doubleheader on Chicago's north side, this Saturday was set to bring us an extra full 16-game slate of MLB action. That is, before games in Philadelphia and Washington D.C. were called early due to weather.

The trade deadline is fast approaching, so make sure you stay up to date on the latest rumors with our daily rumor roundup. Here's everything else you need to know about Saturday's MLB action.

Saturday's scores

Carpenter goes deep again

Is anyone hotter than Matt Carpenter right now? I don't think so. Carpenter followed up Friday's three-homer, two-double game with another home run in his second at-bat Saturday. That's a home run in five straight games for Carpenter, tying the franchise record held by many. Ryan Ludwick did it most recently in 2008. (Mark McGwire went deep in six straight games spanning two seasons at one point. Carpenter tied the single season record.)

5 straight games with a homer.@MattCarp13 is on 🔥. pic.twitter.com/DwreBEPpsk — MLB (@MLB) July 21, 2018

Keep in mind that, as recently as May 15, Carpenter was hitting .140/.286/.272 for the season. Legitimately terrible. Since then though, Carpenter owns a .346/.435/.738 batting line with 24 doubles and 20 home runs in 56 games. Then he added another homer Saturday. The guy is absolutely out of his mind right now.

Stanton hits another one

Another home run? No, another infield single. Giancarlo Stanton beat out a little tapper to third base to begin the Yankees' four-run fourth inning rally Saturday afternoon. It was Stanton's 18th -- 18th! -- infield single of the season.

Most Infield Hits This Season:



Dee Gordon 20

Giancarlo Stanton 18

Andrelton Simmons 18 — Katie Sharp (@ktsharp) July 21, 2018

Stanton's previous career high was 13 infield singles back in 2014. Now he already has 18 with 65 games to play. Weird.

Stanton has 23 home runs this season. Can he finish with more infield singles than homers? I am weirdly curious to find out.

Brewers looking to halt losing streak against Kershaw

Things are not going well for the Brewers at the moment. Not at all. The Brewers lost their final six games of the first half, then on Friday lost their second-half opener to Manny Machado and the Dodgers. A seven-game losing streak is bad enough. Losing to the guy you tried to acquire and his new team? That's salt in the wound.

The seven-game losing streak has dropped the Brewers into second place in the NL Central, three games behind the Cubs, and they're only 1 1/2 games up on the D-Backs for the second wild-card spot. Because that's not bad enough, on Saturday the Brew Crew will face Clayton Kershaw, who has been excellent around disabled list stints this year.

The Brewers will counter with Chase Anderson, who owns a solid 3.78 ERA (111 ERA+) in 19 starts this season. He's also allowed an NL-leading 19 home runs in 104 2/3 innings. Anderson allowed 14 homers in 141 1/3 innings last year. The Dodgers lead the NL with 130 home runs, and they hit pretty much all of them before adding Machado.

Rockies trying for seventh straight win

Friday night the Rockies stunned Archie Bradley and the D-Backs to steal away a win after trailing 8-5 through six innings. Nolan Arenado smacked two homers and Raimel Tapia clubbed a go-ahead grand slam against Bradley. Bradley was charged with six runs in two-thirds of an inning.

The Rockies have won six straight games and 14 of their last 17 games to climb to within a half-game of the D-Backs. They're two games behind the first-place Dodgers. A win Saturday moves Colorado into second place in the NL West for the first time since June 9.

Colorado is sending underrated southpaw Kyle Freeland (8-6, 3.11 ERA) to the mound Saturday night. Arizona will counter with righty Zack Godley (11-6, 4.61 ERA). A win will give the Rockies 15 wins in 18 games for the first time since 2009.

Quick hits

