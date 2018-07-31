MLB scores, news, trade rumors, live team updates: Red Sox reach 75 wins, Astros lose again
Keep it right here for everything you need to know about Monday's baseball games
Monday brings us a light nine-game slate of big league action, and, perhaps more importantly, the 2018 non-waiver trade deadline is now less than 24 hours away. The deadline is 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 31. Here are the latest trade rumors, here are the top storylines to watch before the deadline, and here is our trade tracker.
Now here is everything you need to know about Monday's MLB action.
Monday's baseball scores
- Red Sox 2, Phillies 1 in 13 innings (box score)
- Braves 5, Marlins 3 (box score)
- Twins 5, Indians 4 (box score)
- Cardinals 5, Rockies 4 in 10 innings (box score)
- Rangers 9, Diamondbacks 5 (box score)
- Athletics 10, Blue Jays 1 (box score)
- Mariners 2, Astros 0 (box score)
- Brewers 5, Dodgers 2 (GameTracker)
- Giants 5, Padres 3 in 12 innings (box score)
Catch up with rumors and trades
On Monday, the Yankees swung separate deals for a pair of pitchers, the Astros made a controversial swap, and the Red Sox addressed their infield needs. As well, we've got Bryce Harper and Andrew McCutchen rumors. You can find it all in our daily rumor roundup leading up to Tuesday's non-waiver trade deadline.
Red Sox get to 75 wins in walk-off fashion
It took extras for the Red Sox to prevail over the Phillies and become the first team to 75 wins this season. More to the point, the Sox are now a season-best six games ahead of the Yankees in the AL East. Boston's also won 19 of its last 23 games and is 42 games above .500 for the first time since way back yonder in 1946.
As for the Phillies, their fourth straight loss in tandem with the Braves' mini-streak of two wins means that the Phils are just a half-game up in the NL East.
In this one, Boston third catcher Blake Swihart, who entered the game in the 10th as a pinch-hitter, struck the killing blow in the 13th ...
David Price pushed his ERA back below the 4.00 mark by allowing one earned on eight hits in as many innings.
Astros drop fifth straight
Houston's longest losing streak of the season reached five games with their shutout loss to Seattle on Monday night. Lefty ace James Paxton twirled a gem for the hosts ...
Paxton, who'd just come off the DL (back inflammation), was making his first start since July 12. With that effort, Paxton in 2018 has now pitched to a 3.49 ERA with 163 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings.
Across the way, Gerrit Cole took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, but Jean Segura put an end to the bid with a two-out infield single. Two batters later, Nelson Cruz plated the deciding runs ...
As for the save, it's somewhat notable ...
The Astros' lead in the AL West is now down the three games over the Mariners, with the A's at just five back.
Have a year, Shin-Soo Choo
Let's have a look at Shin-Soo Choo's pair of homers in Texas' win over the Diamondbacks ...
That gives him 20 on the season, and he's now batting a crackin' good .280/.392/.491 in this, his age-35 campaign. According to recent reports, the Rangers aren't inclined to trade Choo by Tuesday's deadline, but his return to productivity could mean there's a market for him. Either way, consider him a rare bright spot for the Rangers in 2018.
Cardinals' Martinez lifted, but Ozuna comes up big
Cardinals ace Carlos Martinez had been out with an oblique strain, but he was able come off the DL in time to face the Rockies on Monday. Then with two outs in the fifth, Martinez seemed to tweak something. The manager, pitching coach, and trainer all scurried to the mound and ...
As preliminary diagnoses go, a shoulder strain is not especially promising for a pitcher. Martinez dealt with shoulder problems late in the 2015 season, and earlier his year he had a lat issue. The Cardinals were already borderline longshots for the postseason, and losing Martinez for a significant amount of time would strike another blow against their hopes.
Daniel Poncedeleon replaced Martinez, and soon thereafter ...
So started off as a rough night for the hosts. The Cardinals clawed back, though, and Marcell Ozuna sent them home in the tenth with a walk-off bomb ...
That's Ozuna's 13th homer of the season, and his Cardinals are now back to two games above the .500 mark on "Deadline Eve."
Indians' Ramirez goes deep twice
Cleveland third baseman Jose Ramirez entered the night trailing Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez by two in the race for the MLB home run lead. Against the Twins, it didn't take long for Ramirez to even the score:
And ...
Now Ramirez is batting .295/.405/.628 with 32 home runs and 24 stolen bases in 27 attempts. Throw in his strong defense at the hot corner, and you can argue that he's been the best player in all of baseball this season. Unfortunately for the Tribe, the Twins wound up winning thanks in part to a double, single, and walk from the recently recalled Miguel Sano.
Quick hits
- Cardinals RHP Adam Wainwright (elbow) and RHP Dominic Leone (arm) both threw bullpen sessions Sunday, reports the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Wainwright has been out since May and could return in September. Leone could be back in August.
- Giants RHP Johnny Cueto is likely to return to the disabled list, GM Bobby Evans told NBC Sports Bay Area. Cueto, who missed several weeks in the first half, still has pain in his elbow and he will be reevaluated in the coming days. It's quite possible he'll undergo Tommy John surgery.
- The Braves are expected to call up prospect LHP Kolby Allard to start Tuesday, reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. MLB.com ranks Allard as the 93rd best prospect in baseball.
Live team updates
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB Trade Tracker: Details of every deal
Follow along with every move made before the 2018 MLB trade deadline
-
MLB rumors: Kela heading to Pirates
Keep up with all the latest trades and rumors around Major League Baseball
-
2018 MLB trade deadline: What to watch
And even some things to watch for after the deadline
-
Red Sox land Ian Kinsler from Angels
The Red Sox have filled their need for an infielder
-
Braves land Duvall in four-player trade
The Braves have outfield help, and the Reds get pitching
-
Nats reportedly make Harper available
It's not likely that Harper finds his way to Cleveland, but it's possible