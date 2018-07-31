MLB scores, news, trade rumors, live team updates: Red Sox reach 75 wins, Astros lose again

Monday brings us a light nine-game slate of big league action, and, perhaps more importantly, the 2018 non-waiver trade deadline is now less than 24 hours away. The deadline is 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 31. Here are the latest trade rumors, here are the top storylines to watch before the deadline, and here is our trade tracker.

Now here is everything you need to know about Monday's MLB action.

Monday's baseball scores

Catch up with rumors and trades

On Monday, the Yankees swung separate deals for a pair of pitchers, the Astros made a controversial swap, and the Red Sox addressed their infield needs. As well, we've got Bryce Harper and Andrew McCutchen rumors. You can find it all in our daily rumor roundup leading up to Tuesday's non-waiver trade deadline.

Red Sox get to 75 wins in walk-off fashion

It took extras for the Red Sox to prevail over the Phillies and become the first team to 75 wins this season. More to the point, the Sox are now a season-best six games ahead of the Yankees in the AL East. Boston's also won 19 of its last 23 games and is 42 games above .500 for the first time since way back yonder in 1946.

As for the Phillies, their fourth straight loss in tandem with the Braves' mini-streak of two wins means that the Phils are just a half-game up in the NL East.

In this one, Boston third catcher Blake Swihart, who entered the game in the 10th as a pinch-hitter, struck the killing blow in the 13th ...

Some things are worth waiting for, amirite? pic.twitter.com/qcdYzwzSV4 — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) July 31, 2018

David Price pushed his ERA back below the 4.00 mark by allowing one earned on eight hits in as many innings.

Astros drop fifth straight

Houston's longest losing streak of the season reached five games with their shutout loss to Seattle on Monday night. Lefty ace James Paxton twirled a gem for the hosts ...

View Profile James Paxton SEA • SP • 65 vs. HOU, 7/30 IP 7 H 3 R 0 SO 8 BB 0

Paxton, who'd just come off the DL (back inflammation), was making his first start since July 12. With that effort, Paxton in 2018 has now pitched to a 3.49 ERA with 163 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings.

Across the way, Gerrit Cole took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, but Jean Segura put an end to the bid with a two-out infield single. Two batters later, Nelson Cruz plated the deciding runs ...

The big man with a BIG knock.#TrueToTheBlue pic.twitter.com/pvcik5cMpd — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 31, 2018

As for the save, it's somewhat notable ...

Edwin Díaz recorded his 40th save of the season in the @Mariners' 106th game. He's the 2nd-quickest pitcher ever to reach 40 saves in a season, behind Francisco Rodríguez in 2008 (98 games). Rodríguez would go on to finish with an MLB-record 62 saves that season. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 31, 2018

The Astros' lead in the AL West is now down the three games over the Mariners, with the A's at just five back.

Have a year, Shin-Soo Choo

Let's have a look at Shin-Soo Choo's pair of homers in Texas' win over the Diamondbacks ...

That gives him 20 on the season, and he's now batting a crackin' good .280/.392/.491 in this, his age-35 campaign. According to recent reports, the Rangers aren't inclined to trade Choo by Tuesday's deadline, but his return to productivity could mean there's a market for him. Either way, consider him a rare bright spot for the Rangers in 2018.

Cardinals' Martinez lifted, but Ozuna comes up big

Cardinals ace Carlos Martinez had been out with an oblique strain, but he was able come off the DL in time to face the Rockies on Monday. Then with two outs in the fifth, Martinez seemed to tweak something. The manager, pitching coach, and trainer all scurried to the mound and ...

Carlos Martinez removed from the game with a right shoulder strain. Yes, that sounds as bad when read a second time. #stlcards #Cardinals — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) July 31, 2018

As preliminary diagnoses go, a shoulder strain is not especially promising for a pitcher. Martinez dealt with shoulder problems late in the 2015 season, and earlier his year he had a lat issue. The Cardinals were already borderline longshots for the postseason, and losing Martinez for a significant amount of time would strike another blow against their hopes.

Daniel Poncedeleon replaced Martinez, and soon thereafter ...

So started off as a rough night for the hosts. The Cardinals clawed back, though, and Marcell Ozuna sent them home in the tenth with a walk-off bomb ...

What dance should we do to celebrate?



How about the salsa! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IA0pGijC1i — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 31, 2018

That's Ozuna's 13th homer of the season, and his Cardinals are now back to two games above the .500 mark on "Deadline Eve."

Indians' Ramirez goes deep twice

Cleveland third baseman Jose Ramirez entered the night trailing Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez by two in the race for the MLB home run lead. Against the Twins, it didn't take long for Ramirez to even the score:

And ...

Now Ramirez is batting .295/.405/.628 with 32 home runs and 24 stolen bases in 27 attempts. Throw in his strong defense at the hot corner, and you can argue that he's been the best player in all of baseball this season. Unfortunately for the Tribe, the Twins wound up winning thanks in part to a double, single, and walk from the recently recalled Miguel Sano.

Quick hits

