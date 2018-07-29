MLB scores, news, trade rumors, live team updates: Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr. makes catch of the year nominee
Keep it right here for all of Sunday's MLB action
As is the case pretty much every Sunday, we've got a full slate and plenty of day baseball. Also, the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline is fast approaching, so you'll want to pop in our daily rumor roundup and see what you've missed with our updated trade tracker.
Now for the on-field action:
Sunday's scores
- Rays at Orioles (GameTracker)
- Royals at Yankees (GameTracker)
- Twins at Red Sox (GameTracker)
- Indians at Tigers (GameTracker)
- Nationals at Marlins (GameTracker)
- Phillies at Reds (GameTracker)
- Mets at Pirates (GameTracker)
- Dodgers at Braves (GameTracker)
- Rangers at Astros (GameTracker)
- Blue Jays at White Sox (GameTracker)
- Athletics at Rockies, 3:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Brewers at Giants, 4:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Mariners at Angels, 4:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Diamondbacks at Padres, 4:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Cubs at Cardinals, 8:08 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Bradley makes catch of the year nominee
Righty Nathan Eovaldi made his Red Sox debut on Sunday, and Boston fly-catcher Jackie Bradley Jr. was there to support him in a big way. Check out his third-inning robbery of a humpback liner off the bat of Bobby Wilson:
Mercy. Bradley of course knows Fenway well, and when he lunged with a foot on the warning track, he probably knew he was going to collide with the wall, which did quite violently. Per Statcast, he had to cover 78 feet in order to make that snare.
Bradley isn't doing much with the bat this season, but he can go and get the ball. Given the spacious and quirky dimensions of center field in Fenway, those defensive chops of his are quite valuable. Like the headline says, consider this to be a catch of the year nominee.
Quick hits
- As expected, the Astros have placed 2B Jose Altuve on the DL with right knee soreness.
- The Red Sox have placed 3B Rafael Devers on the DL with a strained left hamstring. It's not yet certain how long he'll be sidelined.
- The Athletics have placed OF Chad Pinder on the DL with a left elbow laceration.
- The White Sox have acquired LHP Cale Frare from the Yankees in exchange for international signing bonus pool money.
Live team updates
-
