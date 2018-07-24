MLB scores, news, trade rumors, live team updates: Reds overcome no-hit threat from Cards rookie Poncedeleon

By Monday standards, we've got a nice slate of 13 games under the lights. Also The trade deadline is coming up, so make sure you don't miss our daily rumors roundup. Let's go ...

Monday's baseball scores

Dodgers at Phillies (GameTracker)



Red Sox at Orioles (GameTracker)



Twins at Blue Jays (GameTracker)



Yankees at Rays (GameTracker)



Padres 3, Mets 2 (box score)



Reds 2, Cardinals 1 (box score)



Pirates at Indians (GameTracker)



Braves 12, Marlins 1 (box score)



Diamondbacks at Cubs (GameTracker)



Athletics at Rangers (GameTracker)



Nationals at Brewers (GameTracker)



Tigers at Royals (GameTracker)



White Sox at Angels (GameTracker)



Reds ruin Poncedeleon's storybook debut

Daniel Poncedeleon made his big-league debut on Monday for the Cardinals, throwing seven no-hit innings against the Reds.

Alas, the Cardinals would go on to lose the game, with closer Bud Norris allowing four hits and two runs in 2/3 innings of work. Eugenio Suarez hit a game-tying home run and later Dilson Herrera drove in the winning run.

The loss drops the Cardinals to 50-50. The Reds, somewhat improbably, are now just six games behind St. Louis.

Phillies fans kind to Utley, Machado

The Dodgers are playing a road game against the Phillies on Monday night. You wouldn't know it by how kind the Philadelphia crowd was to a few Dodgers players, however.

One standing ovation was to be expected, as it went to Chase Utley.

Utley, who's retiring after this season, spent the first 12-plus years of his big-league career with the Phillies and was a leading member of their 2008 championship team. Utley, who has a Hall of Fame case, remains highly popular in Philly thanks to his excellence and hard-nosed style. Utley, of course, spent part of 13 seasons with the Phillies:

Now batting, number twenty-six, second baseman, Chase Utley!



A tremendous ovation for a tremendous athlete.



Goosebumps. pic.twitter.com/1sp7UR7sqo — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) July 23, 2018

Manny Machado, conversely, has never played a game with the Phillies -- and hasn't even been with the Dodgers for a full week. Yet Phillies fans greeted him warmly, perhaps as a way of making a good impression before he hits free agency this winter:

Nice round of applause for Dodgers' No. 2 hitter Manny Machado — Jim Salisbury (@JSalisburyNBCS) July 23, 2018

For those wondering, the Dodgers will not make another regular-season trip to Philly this year. It's at least possible the two sides will meet again come October though.

Pirates going for 10 in a row, but it won't be easy

The Pirates enter Monday's slate with a nine-game win streak. If they prevail over the Indians in Cleveland, it'll be 10 in a row, which will be their longest win streak since 2004. As well, a win will move them to three games above .500 for the first time since June 1.

The Pirates got off to a hot start in 2018, but then they predictably faded. Most of us assumed Clint Hurdle's squad would not be heard from again this season. This current streak, however, has put them back on the radar. At present, they're ahead of the Cardinals and Nationals in the wild-card standings and are a workable four games out of second wild-card position. To be sure, the SportsLine Projection Model just a 6.0 percent chance of making the playoffs, but prior to this win streak that figure was basically zero. They're nudging the needle in the right direction.

Insofar as winning their 10th in a row is concerned, it's going to be a test against the AL Central leaders. That's especially the case given that ace Corey Kluber is on the mound. Kluber has been up to his usual high standards in recent starts, and that's mostly been because of discomfort in his right knee -- Kluber indicated that his knee forced him to alter his delivery. Since he struggled against the Yankees in his last start, however, Kluber received an injection and had extra rest. When he takes the mound on Monday night, it'll have been 10 days since his last start. The Indians, obviously, are hoping that the time off affords Kluber a return to peak form.

Quick hits

The Mets on Sunday placed RHP Noah Syndergaard on the DL with hand, foot, and mouth disease

Dodgers SS Manny Machado says the Orioles told him he was being traded long before the deal with L.A. was finalized. Read more here

The Brewers have placed LHP Brent Suter on the DL with a torn UCL. He'll undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery.

The Rays have placed LHP Blake Snell on the DL with shoulder fatigue.

The Dodgers have placed 3B Justin Turner on the DL with a right groin strain.

The Phillies have optioned OF Aaron Altherr and RHP Mark Leiter Jr. to Triple-A.

Live team updates