MLB scores, news, trade rumors, live team updates: Severino's struggles continue for Yankees

The July 31 non-waiver trade is of course just ahead, and on that front we've got you covered with our daily rumor roundup and our updated trade tracker. As for the on-field action, let's jump into Saturday's overstuffed slate that brings us 16 games thanks to a doubleheader in the Bronx ...

Saturday's scores

Royals at Yankees, Game 1 (GameTracker)

Cubs at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Indians at Tigers, 6:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Phillies at Reds, 6:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Royals at Yankees, Game 2, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Rays at Orioles, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Mets at Pirates, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Rangers at Astros, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Twins at Red Sox, 7:10p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Dodgers at Braves, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Nationals at Marlins, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Blue Jays at White Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Athletics at Rockies, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Diamondbacks at Padres, 8:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Brewers at Giants, 9:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Mariners at Angels, 9:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Yanks' Severino struggles again

Yankees ace Luis Severino came into Saturday's start against the Royals coming off a rough stretch. Following a strong outing against the Red Sox on July 1, Severino boasted a 1.98 ERA with 138 strikeouts against 29 walks. In his next three starts, however, Severino worked just five innings each time out while allowing 14 runs and six home runs.

Still, opposing a punchless, post-Moustakas Royals lineup on Saturday in Yankee Stadium, where Severino had pitched to a 1.64 ERA this season, would surely provide a reversal of fortunes. Well, here's what happened ...

View Profile Luis Severino NYY • SP • 40 vs. KC, 7/28 IP 4 1/3 H 8 ER 6 SO 5 BB 1 HR 1 Pitches 95

So that comes to 20 runs allowed in his last 19 1/3 innings pitched. While his command looked spotty on Saturday, the problem has been that he's getting squared up easily -- Severino's given up 33 hits over those 19 1/3 innings. It bears repeating that the latest round of damage was done by a lineup that included Alcides Escobar, Adalberto Mondesi, Rosell Herrera, and Jorge Bonifacio. It also included a No. 3 hitter -- Salvador Perez -- who came in with an OBP of .263.

This remains a small sample of games in the larger scheme, but Severino has been getting tagged since before the All-Star break. The extended rest didn't help, and neither did the Triple-A lineup he faced. Yes, the Yankees have fortified the rotation and the bullpen via trade in recent days, but Severino's last start before the deadline raises the matter of whether GM Brian Cashman should do even more on the pitching front.

Quick hits

Late Friday night/early Sunday morning, the Royals traded 3B Mike Moustakas to the Brewers in a three-player swap. Get all the details of the deal here

The Blue Jays are promoting 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the consensus top prospect in all of baseball, to the Triple-A level.

The Twins have recalled 3B Miguel Sano from Triple-A.

The Cubs have moved RHP Tyler Chatwood to the bullpen in order to make room for newly acquired LHP Cole Hamels in the rotation.

The Tigers have claimed LHP Josh Smoker off waivers from the Pirates.

