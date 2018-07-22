MLB scores, news, trade rumors, live team updates: Starting pitcher trade deadline candidates take the mound

Thanks to a doubleheader in Philadelphia, there is an extra full 16-game slate of MLB action on Sunday. The trade deadline is coming up, so make sure you don't miss our daily rumors roundup. Lots of exciting rumors out there. Here is everything else you need to know about Sunday's MLB action.

Sunday's scores

Trade candidates take the mound

The 2018 non-waiver trade deadline is only nine days away now, and, on Sunday, several notable starting pitcher trade candidates are scheduled to take the mound. Here's the list:

Tyson Ross, Padres (5-8, 4.32 ERA) vs. Phillies

J.A. Happ, Blue Jays (10-6, 4.29 ERA ) vs. Orioles

Matt Harvey, Reds (5-5, 4.63 but 5-3, 3.64 with Reds) vs. Pirates

Pirates righty Ivan Nova (5-6, 4.38 FIP) and Rays righty Chris Archer (3-4, 4.29 ERA) are also starting Sunday, though, unlike the other starters listed above, they are not impending free agents. Their teams have much less urgency to move them.

The Blue Jays probably have more on the line Sunday than the Padres and Reds. Happ has really struggled the last few times out -- he's allowed 25 runs in his last five starts and 26 1/3 innings -- and a good outing against the admittedly terrible (and now Manny Machado-less) Orioles would help rebuild some value. Happ, like Ross and Harvey, figures to pitch in front of many scouts Sunday.

Rockies going for eighth straight win

Two games, two come-from-behind wins for the Rockies over the D-Backs since the All-Star break. Raimel Tapia's go-ahead grand slam gave Colorado a win Friday. On Saturday, Tom Murphy swatted an eighth inning go-ahead homer, which moved the Rockies into second place in the NL West. They're one game behind the Dodgers and a half-game up on the D-Backs.

On Sunday the Rockies are looking for their eighth straight win and their 16th win in 19 games. It would be their first eight-game winning streak since April 2013 and their first 16-3 stretch since June 2009. According to FanGraphs, the Rockies have improved their postseason odds from 3.3 percent to 28.4 percent during their current 15-3 stretch. That's a big move in less than a month.

Antonio Senzatela (3-2, 5.34 ERA) will take the mound Sunday afternoon and be opposed by Zack Greinke (10-5, 3.18 ERA). Colorado will have to earn that eight-game winning streak. The D-Backs, meanwhile, are 6-12 in their last 18 games. They're looking to snap out of their funk and get back into second place in the NL West.

Quick hits

Nationals closer LHP Sean Doolittle has a stress reaction in his left foot, reports MASN Sports. There is no firm timetable for his return but he is expected to be out "weeks, not months." Doolittle has been on the disabled list since July 10.

The Reds are planning to use a six-man rotation for the foreseeable future, reports MLB.com. That means RHP Sal Romano will not go to the bullpen or Triple-A. Of course, RHP Matt Harvey figures to be traded soon, so the six-man rotation may not last long.

