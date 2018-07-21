MLB scores, news, trade rumors, live team updates: Yankees avoid disaster behind shaky Chapman
Plus a crazy Giancarlo Stanton statistic and everything you need to know about Saturday's MLB action
Thanks to a doubleheader on Chicago's north side, this Saturday was set to bring us an extra full 16-game slate of MLB action. That is, before games in Philadelphia and Washington D.C. were called early due to weather.
The trade deadline is fast approaching, so make sure you stay up to date on the latest rumors with our daily rumor roundup. Here's everything else you need to know about Saturday's MLB action.
Saturday's scores
- Cubs 7, Cardinals 2, Game 1 (box score)
- Yankees 7, Mets 6 (box score)
- Blue Jays 4, Orioles 1 (box score)
- Red Sox at Tigers, 6:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Marlins at Rays, 6:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Pirates at Reds, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Dodgers at Brewers, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Cardinals at Cubs, Game 2, 7:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Astros at Angels, 7:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Twins at Royals, 7:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Indians at Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Rockies at Diamondbacks, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Giants at Athletics, 9:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- White Sox at Mariners, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Padres at Phillies POSTPONED
- Braves at Nationals POSTPONED
Chapman nearly blows four-run lead in Yankees win
Very interesting ninth inning at Yankee Stadium on Saturday. The Yankees turned a 7-3 lead over to closer Aroldis Chapman in the ninth inning because he needed work following the long layoff and the All-Star break. What followed was not pretty. Chapman faced five batters:
- Kevin Plawecki: Six-pitch walk.
- Amed Rosario: Infield single.
- Ty Kelly: Four-pitch walk.
- Jose Reyes: Four-pitch walk to force in a run.
- Brandon Nimmo: Hit-by-pitch in a 2-0 count to force in a run.
Five batters, five baserunners, 19 pitches, three strikes. A spectacular meltdown. Chapman entered the game with a four-run lead and he left with a two-run lead and the bases loaded with no outs. Chasen Shreve was able to escape the mess with a double play (run scored) and a tapper back to the mound. A win is a win, but it was hardly pretty.
Chapman has been pitching through knee tendinitis pretty much all season and, in addition to having no control, his fastball was down to 97.1 mph on average Saturday. That's still really good, but it is down a bit for Chapman, who regularly touches triple digits.
Manager Aaron Boone chalked up the poor outing to rust.
Because the knee is an ongoing concern -- Chapman himself has admitted he'll probably have to pitch through it all season and wait until the offseason to get back to 100 percent -- New York's closer situation is worth monitoring. Should Chapman miss time, the Yankees have quality internal ninth inning options in Dellin Betances and David Robertson (and Chad Green). Could this push them to pursue Zach Britton more aggressively? Developing!
Carpenter goes deep again
Is anyone hotter than Matt Carpenter right now? I don't think so. Carpenter followed up Friday's three-homer, two-double game with another home run in his second at-bat Saturday. That's a home run in five straight games for Carpenter, tying the franchise record held by many. Ryan Ludwick did it most recently in 2008. (Mark McGwire went deep in six straight games spanning two seasons at one point. Carpenter tied the single season record.)
Keep in mind that, as recently as May 15, Carpenter was hitting .140/.286/.272 for the season. Legitimately terrible. Since then though, Carpenter owns a .346/.435/.738 batting line with 24 doubles and 20 home runs in 56 games. Then he added another homer Saturday. The guy is absolutely out of his mind right now.
Stanton hits another one
Another home run? No, another infield single. Giancarlo Stanton beat out a little tapper to third base to begin the Yankees' four-run fourth inning rally Saturday afternoon. It was Stanton's 18th -- 18th! -- infield single of the season.
Stanton's previous career high was 13 infield singles back in 2014. Now he already has 18 with 65 games to play. Weird.
Stanton has 23 home runs this season. Can he finish with more infield singles than homers? I am weirdly curious to find out.
Brewers looking to halt losing streak against Kershaw
Things are not going well for the Brewers at the moment. Not at all. The Brewers lost their final six games of the first half, then on Friday lost their second-half opener to Manny Machado and the Dodgers. A seven-game losing streak is bad enough. Losing to the guy you tried to acquire and his new team? That's salt in the wound.
The seven-game losing streak has dropped the Brewers into second place in the NL Central, three games behind the Cubs, and they're only 1 1/2 games up on the D-Backs for the second wild-card spot. Because that's not bad enough, on Saturday the Brew Crew will face Clayton Kershaw, who has been excellent around disabled list stints this year.
The Brewers will counter with Chase Anderson, who owns a solid 3.78 ERA (111 ERA+) in 19 starts this season. He's also allowed an NL-leading 19 home runs in 104 2/3 innings. Anderson allowed 14 homers in 141 1/3 innings last year. The Dodgers lead the NL with 130 home runs, and they hit pretty much all of them before adding Machado.
Rockies trying for seventh straight win
Friday night the Rockies stunned Archie Bradley and the D-Backs to steal away a win after trailing 8-5 through six innings. Nolan Arenado smacked two homers and Raimel Tapia clubbed a go-ahead grand slam against Bradley. Bradley was charged with six runs in two-thirds of an inning.
The Rockies have won six straight games and 14 of their last 17 games to climb to within a half-game of the D-Backs. They're two games behind the first-place Dodgers. A win Saturday moves Colorado into second place in the NL West for the first time since June 9.
Colorado is sending underrated southpaw Kyle Freeland (8-6, 3.11 ERA) to the mound Saturday night. Arizona will counter with righty Zack Godley (11-6, 4.61 ERA). A win will give the Rockies 15 wins in 18 games for the first time since 2009.
Quick hits
- Mets RHP Jeurys Familia has been traded to the A's for minor-leaguers RHP Bobby Wahl and 3B Will Toffey, as well as international bonus money, the teams announced.
- Rays OF Kevin Kiermaier is out of Saturday's lineup. He has a bone bruise in his foot and received a cortisone shot Saturday, reports the Tampa Bay Times. The team hopes he can return to the lineup early next week.
- Cardinals RHP Carlos Martinez will be placed on the 10-day DL with a right oblique strain, reports the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Martinez had been speculated as a trade candidate should the Cardinals decide to shake things up.
- Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes is not in Saturday's lineup due to soreness. Friday night Cespedes admitted he is dealing with heel trouble that may require surgery and a long 8-10 month rehab to correct.
- Rockies 2B DJ LeMahieu is expected to be placed on the 10-day DL with a back injury, according to the Denver Post. LeMahieu missed time with an oblique injury earlier this year.
Live team updates
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB Trade Tracker: Details of every deal
Follow along with every move made before the 2018 MLB trade deadline
-
Rumor mill: Interest in Britton growing
Keep up with all the latest trade rumors around Major League Baseball
-
Mets trade Jeurys Familia to Athletics
The A's are also taking on Familia's full salary in the deal
-
Angels should sell, but not rebuild
The Angels want to win before Mike Trout becomes a free agent in two years
-
MLB DFS, July 21: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Two Orioles get stuck in hotel elevator
Because enough things aren't going wrong for the O's this season