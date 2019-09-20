MLB scores: Nicholas Castellanos makes history with 57 doubles on season, but Cubs lose and fall behind in wild card hunt

It's the second-to-last Friday of the 2019 MLB regular season, and with it comes a full slate of 15 games to enjoy. There's plenty of games with playoff implications, with a good amount of teams still in the wild card races. Plus, the Dodgers, Yankees and Astros are all still fighting for the best record in baseball and the home field advantage that comes with it.

We'll keep you updated with all the latest highlights, news and happenings from Friday's MLB action in our daily roundup.

Baseball schedule/scores for Friday, September 20

Cubs lose to Cardinals

If the Cubs are to make the postseason, it's going to require a heck of a final week of play.

With a 2-1 loss on Friday afternoon against the Cardinals, Chicago is now 1 ½ games behind the Brewers for the second wild card spot. (The Brewers, in turn, are a game behind the Nationals for the right to host the play-in contest.) The Cubs could be as far behind the Brewers as two games entering Saturday, depending on whether Milwaukee can edge the Pirates.

The Cubs outhit the Cardinals by a 9-4 margin on Friday, yet by and large failed to make the most of their opportunities. To wit, here's a look at a couple of instances that would have changed the complexion of the game had the Cubs cashed in:

In the third, Kyle Schwarber grounded into an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded and one out.

In the fifth, Kris Bryant grounded out on the first pitch he saw after a two-out double by Nicholas Castellanos (more on him below).

In the seventh, the Cubs had the first two batters of the inning reach on singles. Ian Happ and Ben Zobrist then each lined out without advancing either. After a Castellanos walk, Bryant then flied out to end the frame.

Every course, every team can nitpick at their failures -- especially within an individual game. The Cubs' are just heightened right now because time is winding down, and so are their playoff chances.

Castellanos closing in on record 60 doubles

The Cubs are in the midst of a tight race for the final NL wild card spot. Entering Friday, they're one game behind the Brewers and Nationals. During game two of this weekend's crucial four-game series against the division rival Cardinals, Cubs right fielder Nicholas Castellanos slammed [another] double to deep right field, off Cardinals right-hander Ryan Helsley. It's Castellanos' 57th double on the season:

The 57 doubles lead the league, and also set a few milestones. It's the most by a right-handed hitter since 1936. It's just 13th time in MLB history a player has reached that total in one season.

There have been only two players with 57 or more doubles since 1950: the Rockies' Todd Helton (59, 2000) and the Blue Jays' Carlos Delgado (57, 2000). Earl Webb holds the all-time record at 67 doubles, which he set back in 1931.

Castellanos, 27, has had 19 doubles in just 45 games since joining the Cubs. Previous to his trade to Chicago in July, he was a member of the Detroit Tigers.

The Cubs trade deadline acquisition continues to close in on a record 60 doubles, with 10 games remaining in the regular season. It's a feat accomplished only six times in MLB history. The last time it happened? 1936, when Joe Medwick recorded 64 and Charlie Gehringer finished with 60.

