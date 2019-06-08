MLB scores: Ohtani, Angels offense go off on Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi; CC Sabathia denied 250th career win as Yankees fall

Thanks to doubleheaders in Boston and the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, there were a whopping 17 MLB games on the schedule Saturday. Here's what you need to know from the day's action:

For the first time in MLB, Mariners lefty Yusei Kikuchi and Angels slugger Shohei Ohtani faced each other Saturday. They faced each other five times in Japan. Kikuchi and Ohtani attended the same high school, but not at the same time.

With the one win over the Red Sox and a Yankees loss Saturday, the Rays are tied with the Yankees for first place in the AL East. Tampa has won their last four of five while the Yankees have dropped five of their past six.

All that and more in our roundup below. Let's get to it.

Baseball scores for Saturday, June 8th

Ohtani hits Angels' third straight home run off Kikuchi



Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners rookie Yusei Kikuchi faced each other for the first time in MLB on Saturday, with Ohtani and the Angels getting the upper hand. Ohtani and Kikuchi faced off five times in Japan, where Ohtani went 2 for 5 with a double and three strikeouts. Ohtani, 24, and Kikuchi, 27, both attended Hanamaki Higashi High School in northern Japan, although their age gap meant they never played together.

In the fourth inning, Ohtani homered off Kikuchi, which capped off a back-to-back-to-back set of Angels home runs. It was the first time Ohtani hit a home run off of Kikuchi. The Angels hadn't hit three consecutive homers since September 2016, also against Seattle. A Japanese-born batter hadn't homered off a Japanese-born pitcher in the majors since July 8, 2009, when Kosuke Fukudome connected off Kenshin Kawakami.

Shohei Ohtani homers off of Yusei Kikuchi for the first time, either here or in Japan.



It is the 7th time in MLB history where a Japanese-born player homered off a Japanese-born pitcher, and the first time since Kosuke Fukudome homered off Kenshin Kawakami on July 8, 2009. — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) June 9, 2019

La Stella, Trout and Ohtani walk into the batter's box...



[sound on for the punch line] pic.twitter.com/qB7Tx1w41Y — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) June 9, 2019

The Angels (31-34) inched another win closer to the .500 mark, and Saturday's offensive explosion pushed the team's run differential to plus-1. The Mariners, meanwhile, gave up double digit runs for the 15th time this season and the 11th time since April 26.

Kikuchi finished his night having pitched just 3 1/3 innings where he gave up nine hits -- including the three straight home runs -- six earned runs and three walks. In each of his past three outings, Kikuchi has lasted 3 1/3 innings. The Mariners sent out Tayler Scott to take Kikuchi's place on the mound. Scott made his MLB debut, and became the first South African-born pitcher in MLB history.

Sabathia denied 250th career win for third straight outing

Yankees lefty CC Sabathia is still looking for his 250th career win after the Indians defeated the Yankees 8-4 on Saturday at Progressive Field, where Sabathia made his MLB debut with Cleveland. It's the third straight outing where Sabathia, 38, was denied the milestone victory.

2019 CC Sabathia Run Support by Start

0 (ND)

3 (W)

2 (ND)

1 (L)

7 (W)

2 (ND)

1 (ND)

7 (W)

2 (L)

2 (L)

His 3 games with 3+ runs of support were wins, the other 7 with 2 or fewer support runs were all no decisions or losses. He has a 3.86 ERA in his 7 ND/L's. — James Smyth (@JamesSmyth621) June 8, 2019

In the fifth inning, Sabathia (3-3) appeared to injure his leg fielding a high chopper to the left of the mound. Sabathia got to the ball quickly and made a strong throw to first for the out, but came up limping. After the game, Sabathia told reporters that there was some sharp pain in his knee when he planted on it, but the pain eventually went away. Sabathia was on the injured list from May 23-June 2 with right knee inflammation.

CC Sabathia: It's been a tough stretch for us, but we'll be fine. pic.twitter.com/fCb7j4Z8Sc — YES Network (@YESNetwork) June 8, 2019

The Yankees have now lost five of their past six games, but are still in first place (tied with the Rays) in the American League East.

Pivetta shines in first career complete game

Phillies starter Nick Pivetta dominated the Reds in a 4-1 win at Citizens Bank Park. Pivetta was demoted to the minors in April, and Saturday was his third start since being recalled. The 26-year-old right-hander pitched the first complete game of his career, in which he allowed just six hits and one run. He struck out six, and retired 17 consecutive batters. Pivetta (4-1) is 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA since being recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

The NL East-leading Phillies have won four games in a row. With the series win over Cincinnati, the Phillies are are now 8-2-1 in 11 series at Citizens Bank Park this season.

Davies sets Brewers record with 7-0 start

Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Zach Davies became the franchise's first starting pitcher to go 7-0 to start a season as the Brewers defeated the Pirates 5-3 on Saturday. Mike Moustakas' solo home run in the third inning tied the game while Ryan Braun's fourth-inning RBI single gave the Brewers a 4-3 lead.

Davies had to battle his way through five innings, but didn't let the game get away, and he left the game with the Brewers holding a 4-3 lead. Here's the final line from Davies' seventh win:

View Profile Zach Davies MIL • SP • 27 IP 5.0 H 7 ER 3 BB 1 K 3

Milwaukee is now 5-1 against the Pirates this season. With Saturday's win, the Brewers moved a season-high nine games over .500.

Eloy goes deep, Giolito dominates for White Sox



Eloy Jimenez's rookie season has not gone according to plan thus far. The White Sox wunderkind went into Saturday's game hitting .227/.278/.383. His 31.1 percent strikeout rate is 12th highest among the 236 players with at least 150 plate appearances.

Jimenez went into Saturday's game mired in a 13-for-62 (.210) skid since returning from his ankle injury last month. The noted power prospect was homer-less in his past 53 plate appearances. On Saturday, Jimenez cranked an opposite field two-run shot against Royals righty Brad Keller that will maybe, possibly, perhaps help get his rookie season on track.

Although young players are coming up and having an immediate impact more right now than ever before, that jump from Triple-A to the big leagues can be a doozy. Look at Yoan Moncada and Lucas Giolito. Both experienced adjustment periods and are now key contributors to an up-and-coming White Sox team. Give Jimenez time and he'll do the same.

Speaking of Giolito, the 24-year-old right-hander turned in another gem Saturday, striking out 11 Royals in 7 2/3 shutout innings. He allowed only three hits. Giolito's 2.28 ERA is second lowest in the American League behind Jake Odorizzi (1.96 ERA), and his 30.8 percent strikeout rate is fifth highest in baseball overall.

A year ago Giolito threw 173 1/3 innings with a 6.13 ERA and became the first pitcher in a decade to throw enough innings to qualify for the ERA title with an ERA north of 6.00. This year he is among the game's best thanks to two small adjustments. Jimenez may be struggling, but Giolito is coming into his own, and the makings of the next contending White Sox team is beginning to come into focus.

Highlight of the day: Gurriel covers ground with sliding grab



Blue Jays left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. ran a long way toward the foul line in left field to make a tremendous diving catch on Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed's fly ball in the eighth inning. It's hard to pick what's more impressive; the sprint to get the ball or the catch itself. Take a look:

Quick hits

