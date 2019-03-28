MLB scores: Opening Day games highlighted by deGrom-Scherzer duel and the Cardinals' heartbreaking loss to Brewers
Opening Day of the 2019 season saw all 30 teams in action and plenty of noteworthy occurrences. In the early games, we saw a pitching duel to remember in D.C. and a big day for a freshly minted Mets slugger. Elsewhere, the Brewers fended off the Cardinals, who could be facing more of the same in weeks to come. Also on the docket are big-league debuts by the compelling likes of Fernando Tatis Jr. and Eloy Jimenez and a clash between the AL Cy Young winner and the AL Cy Young runner-up. Let's dig in with scores and the most important takeaways for Thursday's MLB slate.
1. New-look Mets edge Nationals
It was a matchup that featured the reigning NL Cy Young winner, Jacob deGrom, against last year's runner-up in the balloting, Max Scherzer (who's also a three-time Cy winner). As you see above, the final score reflected it. The two aces combined to strike out 22 batters on the day, and they're the first Opening Day duo to strike out at least 10 apiece since Dave McNally of the Orioles and Sam McDowell of the Indians way back yonder in 1970. Our own R.J. Anderson has more on this clash of elite arms in D.C.
deGrom, of course, is a Mets lifer, but the other story on this day was those new to the Mets. GM Brodie Van Wagenen undertook a major makeover this winter that saw him bring in the likes of Robinson Cano, Wilson Ramos, a couple of bench pieces, and a host of new relievers (including lockdown closer Edwin Diaz, who picked up the save in Washington). Cano in particular shined on Thursday. The veteran second baseman went 2-4 with a pair of two-out RBI. His efforts included this home run off Scherzer in the first ...
That Scherzer changeup left the bat at 106 mph and traveled 406 feet. Cano also shined in the field. Check out this heads-up throw to the plate to catch speedy rookie Victor Robles in a rundown in the third:
Cano's now in his age-36 season, but last season he put up an impressive OPS+ of 136 with Seattle. Aging curves don't always go how we think they will, and that's especially the case with greats like Cano. The expectation in Queens is that he's going to continue being a productive player, at least for the near-term.
2. Cardinals tough road begins with a tough loss
In Milwaukee on Thursday, the Cardinals got a pair of homers from Kolten Wong, but that wasn't enough. The Brewers prevailed by a single run thanks to home runs from Mike Moustakas, reigning MVP Christian Yelich, and starter Jhoulys Chacin. Relief ace Josh Hader notched a two-inning, high-leverage save, and Lorenzo Cain appeared to prevent the tying run when he robbed pinch-hitter Jose Martinez for the final out of the game:
On that note:
The Cardinals at one point had Miles Mikolas staked to a 3-0 lead, so this is a tough loss. Speaking of tough, this begins a one-quarter stretch that will see the Cardinals 30 of their first 44 games against teams that posted a winning record in 2018. Of those 14 games against teams that didn't manage a winning 2018, all of them come against the Padres, Reds, Mets, and Phillies -- i.e., teams that improved themselves by significant margins this past offseason.
This isn't to suggest that the Cardinals have a tougher road than any other team in the NL Central -- the schedules will mostly even out by the time it's over. Rather, it's that the Cardinals face a particularly tough first quarter of the season, and as such they risk getting buried and devitalized early. For a team that's heavily in on winning in 2019, that's something to monitor in the season's early weeks.
Quick hits
- Pirates OF Starling Marte was scratched from the Opening Day lineup because of a migraine headache.
- Luke Voit homered in the Yankees' win over Baltimore. He's now hit 15 home runs in 40 games as a Yankee.
