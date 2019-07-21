MLB scores: Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski flirts with no-hitter vs. Red Sox; Nicholas Castellanos hits walk-off homer

Sunday brings us a full 15-game slate of big league action, but, more importantly, it is Hall of Fame induction day. Harold Baines, Mike Mussina, Edgar Martinez, Mariano Rivera, Lee Smith, and the late Roy Halladay will all assume their rightful places in Cooperstown. Here's everything you need to know about the Hall of Fame induction ceremony. In game action we had an Orioles pitcher flirt with a no-hitter, a walk-off in Detroit and a rare feat in the Bronx.

Wojciechowski flirts with no-hitter against Red Sox

As expected, the Orioles are not having a good 2019 season. Not at all. Fill-in starter Asher Wojciechowski gave the O's faithful a little something to get excited about on Sunday though. He took a no-hitter into the seventh inning against the Red Sox before Rafael Devers broke it up with a double. Wojciechowski settled for his first win of the year.

Trey Mancini hit two home runs and the Orioles tagged Andrew Cashner, their former teammate, for four runs in six innings Sunday. After the game Cashner told reporters, including MLB.com's Joe Trezza, that Wojciechowski "got more calls than I did," which is kind of a sore loser thing to say, but to each his own.

Going into Sunday's game the 30-year-old Wojciechowski owned a 4-7 record and a career 6.49 ERA in 94 1/3 innings. The O's acquired him earlier this month to help soak up innings down the stretch, after they traded veterans like Cashner.

Castellanos hits walk-off homer

Did Nicholas Castellanos hit his final home run as a Tiger on Sunday? Maybe! The in-demand outfielder hit his 11th home run of the season and it was a big one -- a walk-off solo shot against the Blue Jays. Check it out:

Castellanos is an impending free agent and, at this point, it seems like a matter of "when" the Tigers trade him, not "if." The Cubs are said to have interest, ditto the Braves. How much will Detroit get in return? Using the J.D. Martinez trade as a benchmark, I suspect the answer is not as much as they'd like.

Rockies, Yankees trade leadoff homers

It has been scorching hot on the East Coast this weekend and the ball is flying at Yankee Stadium. Sunday afternoon, Charlie Blackmon swatted James Paxton's second pitch out to right field for a leadoff home run. It was Blackmon's sixth leadoff homer of the season, tied with George Springer for the most in baseball.

For Paxton, it was the eighth home run he's allowed in the first inning this season. He's allowed five home runs in all other innings combined. His 10.06 ERA in the first inning is the highest in the American League and his 2.44 ERA in all other innings is the lowest in the American League. Weird.

Anyway, the Yankees responded to Blackmon's leadoff homer with one of their own. Former Rockie DJ LeMahieu clubbed German Marquez's first pitch into the right field short porch to knot the game up at 1-1. The home run was No. 14 on the season for LeMahieu, one short of the career high he set last year.

It had been a very, very, very long time since the Yankees were involved in a game with two leadoff home runs. You have to go back to Sept. 3, 1955. Eddie Yost of the Washington Senators took Don Larsen deep to start the top of the first, then Hank Bauer took Camilo Pascual deep to start the bottom of the first. A rarity in the Bronx on Sunday.

Ramirez continues resurgence in Indians win

Jose Ramirez is starting to look like the MVP caliber performer we saw in 2017 and 2018. Ramirez swatted a go-ahead solo home run Sunday afternoon to help the Indians defeat the Royals. It was his second homer in four games and his fifth homer in his last 13 games. To the action footage:

Ramirez went into Sunday's game hitting .229/.309/.370 overall, which obviously isn't very good. However, since bottoming out at .198/.295/.292 on June 12, Ramirez has put up a .297/.344/.541 batting line in 28 games. He has 15 extra-base hits in those 28 games and as many walks as strikeouts (nine each). That's the Ramirez we know and love.

Sunday's win was Cleveland's 12th in 15 games in July. They have been slowly gaining ground on the first place Twins the last few weeks and Ramirez's resurgence has been a big reason why. There was no chance the Indians would contend with Ramirez playing sub-replacement-level ball.

