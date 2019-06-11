MLB scores: Phillies, Diamondbacks set MLB record for most home runs in a game; Red Sox bullpen falters
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
It's Monday, which means Matt Snyder's latest MLB Power Rankings have hit the internet shelves. There's a new team at No. 1 ... and Nos. 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 as well. As for the on-field action, there are only eight games on Monday's abbreviated schedule, due to some rainy weather in the Northeast.
Everything you need to know from the day's action below.
Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.
Who wins every MLB game? And what underdogs can give you a huge victory tonight? Visit SportsLine now to see the exact score of every MLB game, plus get full player stat projections, all from the model that simulates every game 10,000 times.
Baseball scores for Monday, June 10
- FINAL - Diamondbacks 13, Phillies 8 (box score)
- FINAL - Rangers 4, Red Sox 3 (box score)
- FINAL - Cardinals 4, Marlins 1 (box score)
- FINAL - Rays 6, Athletics 2 (box score)
- FINAL - Braves 13, Pirates 7 (box score)
- FINAL - Nationals 12, White Sox 1 (box score)
- FINAL - Rockies 6, Cubs 5 (box score)
- LIVE - Dodgers at Angels (GameTracker)
- POSTPONED - Mets at Yankees (Will be made up as part of a doubleheader Tuesday)
Phillies, D-backs set MLB record for homers
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies hit 13 home runs at Citizens Bank Park on Monday. Yup, you read that right. Thirteen home runs. Arizona finished with eight home runs, the most the D-backs have ever hit in a game while Philly finished with five of their own.
The teams set a new MLB record for the most home runs hit in a single game.
Arizona got things started early, with back-to-back-to-back home runs off Phillies starter Jerad Eickhoff. The Diamondbacks became the sixth team ever to hit back-to-back-to-back homers to lead off a game, and the first since the 2017 D-Backs.
Elckhoff has now allowed 16 home runs in his past 27 innings. He failed to retire a batter in the fourth inning before he was pulled by manager Gabe Kapler.
Arizona has now won four straight, and bring their overall record to 34-32. The Diamondbacks are 2½ games out of playoff position. Since Opening Day, Arizona has increased their postseason odds by 36 percent.
Braves-Pirates benches clear after hit-by-pitch
After the Madison Bumgarner-Max Muncy scuffle on Sunday, Monday night's Atlanta Braves-Pittsburgh Pirates game brought us yet another baseball disagreement over ... well, we're not really sure. Here's more on the benches-clearing confrontation that resulted in ejections for Pirates right-hander Joe Musgrove, Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson and Pirates manager Clint Hurdle.
Red Sox bullpen troubles results in extra-innings loss
At Fenway, the Red Sox couldn't hold on after another dominant start from Chris Sale. Boston's Matt Barnes inherited a 2-1 lead in the ninth and gave up a two-run, go-ahead single to Nomar Mazara. The Red Sox answered back, and tied the game on Brock Holt's RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. But, Barnes' fourth blown save in eight opportunities wouldn't be the only problematic outing from the Sox bullpen.
In the 11th, Ryan Brasier came on and gave up a leadoff double to Danny Santana, and then an RBI single to Elvis Andrus that would end up being the winning hit for the Rangers.
It goes without saying that Monday's matchup wasn't the only thing on the ballplayers' minds. Red Sox great David Ortiz, who was shot in the Dominican Republic late Sunday night, was transferred to a Boston hospital to receive treatment. Ortiz is in stable condition, and the Red Sox held a moment of reflection for Big Papi before Monday's game.
Stat of the day: Sale keeps striking out batters
Red Sox ace Chris Sale struck out 10 in seven innings of work in the loss to the Rangers. Sale now has eight starts this season where he has recorded 10-plus strikeouts -- the most in MLB.
Sale has officially returned to his true self on the mound after an 0-6 start to the season. In his previous start, Sale notched his second immaculate inning of the season, and is only the second pitcher in MLB history to accomplish the feat twice in one season.
Quick hits
- Here is the latest on David Ortiz, who was shot in the Dominican Republic late Sunday night. Ortiz is expected to make a full recovery after the bullet penetrated his back and exited through his stomach. The Red Sox held a moment of reflection to honor Ortiz before Monday's game at Fenway Park.
- MLB announced the first AL All-Star Game voting update. Angels OF Mike Trout leads all vote-getters. There are very close races at first base, second base, shortstop, and in the outfield.
- Dayn Perry posted his annual must-read ranking of the top 20 names in the 2018 MLB draft. Come for Spencer Brickhouse, stay for A.J. Bumpass.
- Which teams have improved their postseason odds the most this year? Which teams have decreased their odds the most? The answers are right here.
- Yankees OF Giancarlo Stanton (calf) will begin a minor league rehab assignment Tuesday, reports MLB.com. Meanwhile, ESPN reports OF Aaron Judge (oblique) could play in rehab games as soon as this coming weekend.
- The Rockies placed RHP Seung-Hwan Oh on the 10-day injured list, the team announced. He had an abdominal strain. It's unclear how long he will be sidelined. LHP Phillip Diehl was called up in a corresponding move.
- The Orioles acquired RHP Tom Eshelman from the Phillies for international bonus money, the team announced. He has a 4.61 ERA in the minors this year. Philadelphia originally acquire Eshelman from the Astros in the Ken Giles trade.
- The Yankees activated RHP Masahiro Tanaka off the paternity list, the team announced. He is scheduled to start Tuesday. LHP Nestor Cortes Jr. was sent to Triple-A in a corresponding move.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ortiz shot, recovering in Dom. Republic
Ortiz is in stable condition and was being transferred to Boston to receive treatment
-
Keuchel dominates in Class A outing
Sure, Keuchel was in Class A, but he looked in midseason form
-
2019 College World Series field is set
The Bruins are the seventh No. 1 seed to fail to reach the College World Series
-
Benches clear after staredown in Atlanta
The scuffle was bizarre and the ejections seemed needless
-
D-Backs open game with three homers
Phillies starter Jerad Eickhoff was greeted rudely by the Snakes
-
BoSox hold moment of reflection for Papi
The former Red Sox slugger was shot Sunday night in the Dominican Republic