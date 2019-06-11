MLB scores: Phillies, Diamondbacks set MLB record for most home runs in a game; Red Sox bullpen falters

It's Monday, which means Matt Snyder's latest MLB Power Rankings have hit the internet shelves. There's a new team at No. 1 ... and Nos. 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 as well. As for the on-field action, there are only eight games on Monday's abbreviated schedule, due to some rainy weather in the Northeast.

Baseball scores for Monday, June 10

Phillies, D-backs set MLB record for homers

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies hit 13 home runs at Citizens Bank Park on Monday. Yup, you read that right. Thirteen home runs. Arizona finished with eight home runs, the most the D-backs have ever hit in a game while Philly finished with five of their own.

And that's a ball game people! For the first time in franchise history, the @Dbacks hit 8 homeruns in a single game. WHAT A WIN for the first game of the series! #RattleOn pic.twitter.com/aYk07W4Xgz — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) June 11, 2019

The teams set a new MLB record for the most home runs hit in a single game.

Arizona got things started early, with back-to-back-to-back home runs off Phillies starter Jerad Eickhoff. The Diamondbacks became the sixth team ever to hit back-to-back-to-back homers to lead off a game, and the first since the 2017 D-Backs.

Elckhoff has now allowed 16 home runs in his past 27 innings. He failed to retire a batter in the fourth inning before he was pulled by manager Gabe Kapler.

Last pitcher before Jerad Eickhoff to give up 5 HR and get 9 outs or fewer: Anibal Sanchez on 8/6/17 vs. the Orioles....Only other Phillie was the always entertaining Vicente Padilla on 4/19/05 vs. the Mets. — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) June 11, 2019

Arizona has now won four straight, and bring their overall record to 34-32. The Diamondbacks are 2½ games out of playoff position. Since Opening Day, Arizona has increased their postseason odds by 36 percent.

Braves-Pirates benches clear after hit-by-pitch

After the Madison Bumgarner-Max Muncy scuffle on Sunday, Monday night's Atlanta Braves-Pittsburgh Pirates game brought us yet another baseball disagreement over ... well, we're not really sure. Here's more on the benches-clearing confrontation that resulted in ejections for Pirates right-hander Joe Musgrove, Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson and Pirates manager Clint Hurdle.

Red Sox bullpen troubles results in extra-innings loss

At Fenway, the Red Sox couldn't hold on after another dominant start from Chris Sale. Boston's Matt Barnes inherited a 2-1 lead in the ninth and gave up a two-run, go-ahead single to Nomar Mazara. The Red Sox answered back, and tied the game on Brock Holt's RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. But, Barnes' fourth blown save in eight opportunities wouldn't be the only problematic outing from the Sox bullpen.

Tie game?



How about the lead instead? 😎 pic.twitter.com/1QqdOh3efq — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) June 11, 2019

In the 11th, Ryan Brasier came on and gave up a leadoff double to Danny Santana, and then an RBI single to Elvis Andrus that would end up being the winning hit for the Rangers.

It goes without saying that Monday's matchup wasn't the only thing on the ballplayers' minds. Red Sox great David Ortiz, who was shot in the Dominican Republic late Sunday night, was transferred to a Boston hospital to receive treatment. Ortiz is in stable condition, and the Red Sox held a moment of reflection for Big Papi before Monday's game.

The @RedSox hold a moment of reflection for Big Papi. ❤ pic.twitter.com/hjqZDkdB8f — MLB (@MLB) June 10, 2019

Stat of the day: Sale keeps striking out batters

Red Sox ace Chris Sale struck out 10 in seven innings of work in the loss to the Rangers. Sale now has eight starts this season where he has recorded 10-plus strikeouts -- the most in MLB.

Chris Sale now has eight starts of 10+K this season, the most in @MLB. pic.twitter.com/4oVajODO3s — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) June 11, 2019

Chris Sale, 10Ks in 19 Seconds. pic.twitter.com/rUoBp9yXhS — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 11, 2019

Sale has officially returned to his true self on the mound after an 0-6 start to the season. In his previous start, Sale notched his second immaculate inning of the season, and is only the second pitcher in MLB history to accomplish the feat twice in one season.

