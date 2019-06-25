MLB scores: Phillies outslug Mets to snap seven-game losing streak; Stanton homers for first time in 2019

There was an abbreviated schedule of seven MLB games Monday, all of the night variety.

While it was a light slate, there were some happenings worth knowing about. Among them? The Phillies ending their losing streak by defeating the Mets; the Cubs and Braves nearly coming to blows; and the Yankees tying the record for most consecutive games with a home run. Oh, and by the way -- Zack Greinke went yard against old teammate Clayton Kershaw.

For more on those developments (and more), check out our full recap below of the night that was in baseball.

Baseball schedule/scores for Monday, June 24

Phillies top Mets, end losing streak



The Phillies entered Monday having dropped seven in a row. All that ailed them was, evidently, cured by facing off against the Mets -- a team who entangled in all kinds of controversy.

The two sides played a little home-run derby, with the pair combining for eight home runs. That included Jay Bruce's 21st dinger of the season, as well as Rhys Hoskins's 17th and Michael Conforto's 16th. Jean Segura hit a homer of his own as part of a 4-for-6 night that also saw him double and drive in a pair of runs.

Neither starter -- Zach Elfin or Steven Matz -- allowed fewer than six runs. But it was Mets reliever Brooks Pounders who arguably had the worst outing of the night: He yielded five runs in 1 2/3 innings.

The Phillies are now 2 1/2 games ahead of the Nationals (and 3 1/2 ahead of the Mets) for second in the NL East.

Red Sox rally late behind Hernandez's wheels

All you need to know about the Red Sox-White Sox game is that Boston trailed by one with four outs remaining. The Red Sox then rallied behind an unlikely face: utility infielder Marco Hernandez.

First, Eduardo Nunez delivered a game-tying single that plated Hernandez, a pinch-runner, from second in the eighth inning.

Then, in the ninth, Hernandez's legs came in handy again, as he scored the game-winning run on an infield single.

Hernandez is in the 95th percentile of sprint speed, according to Statcast. You can see why.

Cubs, Braves have benches clear

The Cubs and Braves had themselves a little brouhaha on Monday evening following a Willson Contreras home run. You can read more about why by clicking here.

Michigan takes first game of College World Series finals

It's not Major League Baseball, but the College World Series finals got underway on Monday night. Michigan, behind Diamondbacks draftee Tommy Henry, staked out a 1-0 lead in the best-of-3 series against Vanderbilt. You can read more about that game by clicking here.

Stat of the day: Stanton hits first dinger as Yankees tie record

Even knowing that injuries are the reason why, it's weird to think Giancarlo Stanton had not yet homered as of June 23. That changed on Monday, as Stanton delivered his first long ball of the season as part of a wild Yankees-Blue Jays tilt.

Take a look at the homer:

Props to Toronto reliever Derek Law for reacting appropriately. Look at the bright side, though, man -- you may be the first this season, but you won't be the last to give up a dinger to Stanton.

The Yankees, by the way, tied the 2002 Rangers for the most consecutive games with a home run, with 27. They'll attempt to break that record Tuesday.

Highlight of the day: Greinke jumps yard on Kershaw

Zack Greinke entered Monday hitting .294/.333/.588 in 34 at-bats this season. Impressive, right? Greinke saved perhaps his most notable hit for Monday, when he launched a home run off old teammate Clayton Kershaw.

You read that correctly. Confirm as much by watching the glorious dinger in its whole:

That's Greinke's third home run of the year, in case you were wondering if there's something off about the baseballs.

Quick hits

