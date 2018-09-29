MLB scores, playoff race, live team updates, news: Yankees have record-breaking afternoon at Fenway Park
Here is everything you need to know about Saturday's MLB action
Thanks to a doubleheader in Baltimore, the final Saturday of the 2018 regular season brings us an extra full 16-game slate of big league action. Here's an update on the postseason races and here's everything you need to know about Saturday's MLB action.
Saturday's scores
- Yankees at Red Sox (GameTracker) stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Cardinals at Cubs (GameTracker) stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Astros at Orioles Game 1, 4:05pm ET (GameTracker) stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Astros at Orioles Game 2, TBD (GameTracker)
- Dodgers at Giants, 4:05pm ET (GameTracker) stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Pirates at Reds, 4:10pm ET (GameTracker) stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Blue Jays at Rays, 6:10pm ET (GameTracker) stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Braves at Phillies, 7:05pm ET (GameTracker) stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Tigers at Brewers, 7:10pm ET (GameTracker) stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Marlins at Mets, 7:10pm ET (GameTracker) stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)
- White Sox at Twins, 7:10pm ET (GameTracker) stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Indians at Royals, 7:15pm ET (GameTracker) stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Nationals at Rockies, 8:10pm ET (GameTracker) stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Diamondbacks at Padres, 8:40pm ET (GameTracker) stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Athletics at Angels, 9:07pm ET (GameTracker) stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Rangers at Mariners, 9:10pm ET (GameTracker) stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)
Saturday's clinching scenarios
There are still several postseason spots up for grabs during the season's final weekend. Here's what's at stake Saturday:
- Cubs can clinch NL Central title with a win and a Brewers loss.
- Rockies can clinch NL West title with a win and a Dodgers loss.
- Dodgers can clinch a postseason spot with a win or a Cardinals loss.
The entire American League postseason field is set. Seeding and everything. The only remaining races are in the National League. Here's our daily postseason picture post.
A record breaking Saturday for the Yankees
The Yankees broke several records Saturday afternoon. Gleyber Torres swatted the team's 265th home run of the season in the fourth inning against the Red Sox, breaking a tie with the 1997 Mariners and setting a new single-season MLB home run record. Here's the milestone blast:
New York managed to set the single-season homer record despite not having a 40-home run hitter. Giancarlo Stanton leads the team with 37 long balls. Also, Torres hit that home run as the No. 9 hitter, and with that blast the Yankees became the first team in baseball history to receive at least 20 home runs from all nine lineup spots. That is bonkers.
In other record-breaking news, Yankees third baseman Miguel Andujar smacked a two-run double in the fifth inning Saturday, giving him 45 doubles on the season. That is a new franchise record for a rookie. Here are the top five doubles totals among Yankees rookies:
- Miguel Andujar, 2018: 45
- Joe DiMaggio, 1936: 44
- Hideki Matsui, 2003: 42
- Bob Meusel, 1920: 40
- Earle Combs, 1925: 36
The American League rookie record is 47 doubles by Fred Lynn in 1975. Andujar has a shot to match that record before the end of the season Sunday, especially in an extreme doubles ballpark like Fenway Park. The MLB rookie record is 52 doubles by Johnny Frederick in 1929. That's (probably) out of reach.
Quick hits
- Nationals RHP Max Scherzer will start against the Rockies on Sunday, but only if the game has postseason implications. The Rockies could clinch the NL West title as soon as Saturday. The race could linger into Sunday, however.
- The Orioles have shut 1B Chris Davis down for the season. He finishes the year with a .168 batting average, the lowest by a qualified hitter in major league history. There are still four years and $92 million remaining on Davis' contract.
- Yankees LHP CC Sabathia has been suspended for five games for hitting Rays C Jesus Sucre earlier this week. Rays RHP Andrew Kittredge was suspended three games for throwing at Yankees C Austin Romine. Both suspensions begin in 2019.
- Cubs RHP Pedro Strop will run and test his injured hamstring Saturday, reports the Chicago Tribune. Strop is aiming to return Thursday for Game 1 of the NLDS, should the Cubs make it. He injured the hamstring running the bases earlier this month.
- Yankees RHP Luis Severino will not make his scheduled start Sunday, reports the New York Times. The Yankees have clinched the top wild card spot and will hold Severino back for a potential Wild Card Game appearance Wednesday.
Live team updates
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sabathia, Kittredge receive suspensions
The suspension, if upheld, will be served at the beginning of the 2019 season
-
Yankees set MLB record with 265th homer
The 2018 Yankees are officially the most prolific home run-hitting team in MLB history
-
Angels look to end struggles in 2019
Angels are heading into the offseason with a lot of unanswered questions
-
Davis shut down with lowest average ever
Davis hit .168 in 128 games this season
-
MLB DFS, Sept. 29: Top DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Scherzer vs. Rockies if NL West on line
The Rockies are looking to clinch the first division title in franchise history