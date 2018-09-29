MLB scores, playoff race, live team updates, news: Yankees have record-breaking afternoon at Fenway Park

Thanks to a doubleheader in Baltimore, the final Saturday of the 2018 regular season brings us an extra full 16-game slate of big league action. Here's an update on the postseason races and here's everything you need to know about Saturday's MLB action.

There are still several postseason spots up for grabs during the season's final weekend. Here's what's at stake Saturday:

Cubs can clinch NL Central title with a win and a Brewers loss.

a Brewers loss. Rockies can clinch NL West title with a win and a Dodgers loss.

a Dodgers loss. Dodgers can clinch a postseason spot with a win or a Cardinals loss.

The entire American League postseason field is set. Seeding and everything. The only remaining races are in the National League. Here's our daily postseason picture post.

A record breaking Saturday for the Yankees

The Yankees broke several records Saturday afternoon. Gleyber Torres swatted the team's 265th home run of the season in the fourth inning against the Red Sox, breaking a tie with the 1997 Mariners and setting a new single-season MLB home run record. Here's the milestone blast:

New York managed to set the single-season homer record despite not having a 40-home run hitter. Giancarlo Stanton leads the team with 37 long balls. Also, Torres hit that home run as the No. 9 hitter, and with that blast the Yankees became the first team in baseball history to receive at least 20 home runs from all nine lineup spots. That is bonkers.

In other record-breaking news, Yankees third baseman Miguel Andujar smacked a two-run double in the fifth inning Saturday, giving him 45 doubles on the season. That is a new franchise record for a rookie. Here are the top five doubles totals among Yankees rookies:

Miguel Andujar, 2018: 45 Joe DiMaggio, 1936: 44 Hideki Matsui, 2003: 42 Bob Meusel, 1920: 40 Earle Combs, 1925: 36

The American League rookie record is 47 doubles by Fred Lynn in 1975. Andujar has a shot to match that record before the end of the season Sunday, especially in an extreme doubles ballpark like Fenway Park. The MLB rookie record is 52 doubles by Johnny Frederick in 1929. That's (probably) out of reach.

