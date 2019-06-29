MLB scores: Rangers top Rays for sixth win in a row, pulling even in wild card race; Mets bullpen implodes again
Another weekend of baseball kicks off on Friday, with a near-full slate of games. The Red Sox and Yankees have the day off as they prepare for the inaugural MLB London Series which will kick off on Saturday.
Keep it here to see what happens in Friday's games, as well as for all the rest of the latest news, notes and scores.
Rangers top Rays in important wild card game; extend streak to six
The Rangers and Rays entered Friday separated by one game in the race for the top AL wild card position. That's no longer the case following Texas's victory over Tampa Bay. Texas has now won six games in a row.
The Rangers got a strong pitching performance from Lance Lynn, who held the Rays to three hits and a walk across eight shutout innings. Lynn, who came into the night with a strikeout-to-walk rate exceeding 4.30, improved that mark by fanning 10 batters.
Lynn did his part and the Rangers' offense did theirs. Texas struck for three runs in the second and added a fourth in the third to give themselves an early lead. Ronald Guzman and Rougned Odor, batting seventh and eighth in the order, drove in a combined three runs.
The two sides will play twice more this weekend. Whoever wins on Saturday will have sole possession of the top wild card spot in the AL.
Phillies lose to Marlins, again
The Phillies are very much still alive in the NL playoff race, but they're not making it easy on themselves. On Friday, Gabe Kapler's bunch again lost to the Marlins -- for the fourth consecutive time and the sixth time on the season. The Phillies now have a losing record against the Fish this year. Ouch.
Despite hitting a home run, Vince Velasquez had a disappointing evening. He yielded six hits, four runs, and two walks in 4 ⅓ innings of work. His counterpart, Elieser Hernandez, kept the Phillies in check for two runs on three hits across 5 ⅔ innings.
The Marlins saw Brian Anderson hit a homer and a double. Anderson entered the night flirting with a .900 OPS for the month of June. It's been a welcome sight considering he'd sputtered over the season's first two months, posting an OPS of .667 in March/April and .658 in May.
Mets bullpen implodes
You can't help but feel a little bad for the Mets at this point.
We'll keep it brief: New York was down by one run in the top of the eighth inning against the Braves on Friday. Robert Gsellman then put the game out of reach, allowing three runs to score on three hits in an inning of work.
Gsellman's meltdown overshadowed a fine pitching matchup between Jacob deGrom and Mike Soroka. We score this one for Soroka -- and for the Braves.
The Mets, meanwhile, are on the verge of being closer to the last-place Marlins than the third-place Nationals.
Hamels leaves start
Cubs starter Cole Hamels left his start on Friday night against the Reds in the second inning. You can read more about his departure here, but it seems he felt something in his side as he was warming up. There's no timetable yet on how much time (if any) he'll miss.
Highlight of the day: Gurriel with another multi-homer effort
Earlier this week, our Mike Axisa wrote about Lourdes Gurriel's breakout. Gurriel has responded to Axisa's piece by homering multiple times in back-to-back games. Take a look:
Gurriel now has 14 homers and a .309/.354/.648 slash line. That'll play.
Stat of the day: Twins keep homering
Miguel Sano became the eighth Twins player to reach double-digit home runs on Friday, in what marked the halfway point of the season. As our own Matt Snyder pointed out, no team has ever had eight players hit 20-plus homers:
The Twins, then, are on pace to make history. Stay tuned.
Quick hits
- It's Friday, which means there's a new MLB Star Power Index from Dayn Perry. This week, Angels' Mike Trout and Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts are highlighted. Read more here.
- Speaking of Mike Trout, he was asked (again) about whether he'd like to participate in MLB's Home Run Derby. Here's what he said in response to the now, age old question.
- The CBS Sports MLB staff handed out grades for every team heading into the midway point of the season. Check out the full batch of report cards here.
- Find the full list of starters for the 2019 MLB All-Star Game here, and the minor leaguers selected to the All-Star Futures Game here.
- The Rays will promote lefty Brendan McKay to start Sunday's game against the Rangers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
- The Brewers sent Travis Shaw back down to Triple-A, and in our corresponding move, they recalled Keston Hirua.
- On Friday, the Reds announced that second baseball Scooter Gennett has been reinstated from the 60-day injured list.
- The Nationals activated first baseman Ryan Zimmerman from the 10-day injured list, while the Chicago White Sox added shortstop Tim Anderson to the 10-day IL. You can stay up-to-date with our regularly updated look at the injuries that are causing the biggest stir across Major League Baseball here.
- In case you missed it: On Thursday, Craig Kimbrel made his 2019 season debut and recorded the save for the Chicago Cubs.
