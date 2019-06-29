MLB scores: Rangers top Rays for sixth win in a row, pulling even in wild card race; Mets bullpen implodes again

Another weekend of baseball kicks off on Friday, with a near-full slate of games. The Red Sox and Yankees have the day off as they prepare for the inaugural MLB London Series which will kick off on Saturday. Here are 10 things to know, including live stream info and TV start times. And if you want to relive some of the best moments of the Boston-New York rivalry, check out this piece here.

Baseball schedule/scores for Friday, June 28

Rangers top Rays in important wild card game; extend streak to six



The Rangers and Rays entered Friday separated by one game in the race for the top AL wild card position. That's no longer the case following Texas's victory over Tampa Bay. Texas has now won six games in a row.

The Rangers got a strong pitching performance from Lance Lynn, who held the Rays to three hits and a walk across eight shutout innings. Lynn, who came into the night with a strikeout-to-walk rate exceeding 4.30, improved that mark by fanning 10 batters.

Lynn did his part and the Rangers' offense did theirs. Texas struck for three runs in the second and added a fourth in the third to give themselves an early lead. Ronald Guzman and Rougned Odor, batting seventh and eighth in the order, drove in a combined three runs.

The two sides will play twice more this weekend. Whoever wins on Saturday will have sole possession of the top wild card spot in the AL.

Phillies lose to Marlins, again

The Phillies are very much still alive in the NL playoff race, but they're not making it easy on themselves. On Friday, Gabe Kapler's bunch again lost to the Marlins -- for the fourth consecutive time and the sixth time on the season. The Phillies now have a losing record against the Fish this year. Ouch.

Despite hitting a home run, Vince Velasquez had a disappointing evening. He yielded six hits, four runs, and two walks in 4 ⅓ innings of work. His counterpart, Elieser Hernandez, kept the Phillies in check for two runs on three hits across 5 ⅔ innings.

The Marlins saw Brian Anderson hit a homer and a double. Anderson entered the night flirting with a .900 OPS for the month of June. It's been a welcome sight considering he'd sputtered over the season's first two months, posting an OPS of .667 in March/April and .658 in May.

Mets bullpen implodes

You can't help but feel a little bad for the Mets at this point.

We'll keep it brief: New York was down by one run in the top of the eighth inning against the Braves on Friday. Robert Gsellman then put the game out of reach, allowing three runs to score on three hits in an inning of work.

Gsellman's meltdown overshadowed a fine pitching matchup between Jacob deGrom and Mike Soroka. We score this one for Soroka -- and for the Braves.

The Mets, meanwhile, are on the verge of being closer to the last-place Marlins than the third-place Nationals.

Hamels leaves start

Cubs starter Cole Hamels left his start on Friday night against the Reds in the second inning. You can read more about his departure here, but it seems he felt something in his side as he was warming up. There's no timetable yet on how much time (if any) he'll miss.

Highlight of the day: Gurriel with another multi-homer effort

Earlier this week, our Mike Axisa wrote about Lourdes Gurriel's breakout. Gurriel has responded to Axisa's piece by homering multiple times in back-to-back games. Take a look:

There’s always a runner in scoring position when @yunitogurriel’s at the plate! #PiñaPower 🍍 pic.twitter.com/Lf5krFti9j — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 29, 2019

Gurriel now has 14 homers and a .309/.354/.648 slash line. That'll play.

Stat of the day: Twins keep homering

Miguel Sano became the eighth Twins player to reach double-digit home runs on Friday, in what marked the halfway point of the season. As our own Matt Snyder pointed out, no team has ever had eight players hit 20-plus homers:

Miguel Sano is the Twins' eighth player to reach double digits in home runs. It's the team's 81st game. No team has ever had eight players with at least 20 homers in a season.



(Oh and ... Byron Buxton and Marwin Gonzalez have nine HR. Jason Castro has eight) — Matt Snyder (@MattSnyderCBS) June 29, 2019

The Twins, then, are on pace to make history. Stay tuned.

