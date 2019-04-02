MLB scores: Rays are looking like contenders for now; Braves capitalize on Cubs' errors en route to win No. 1

Two day games got us off to a nice start on Monday, with two expected contenders who struggled in their first series getting comeback victories. That gave way to night game action that saw a pitcher pulled from a no-hitter in the seventh inning, the Orioles won their third straight game, an expected contender completely embarrassed itself en route to a third straight loss and so much more.

The top story below is going to be about a team that became an upstart in the second half last season and came into the season predicted by many to finish in third place behind two of the sport's titan franchises.

One of those titan franchises, the Yankees, did break its dubious two-game losing streak against a rebuilding team by taking down another rebuilding team. The Astros also got back on track, breaking a three-game losing streak to move to 2-3.

The Rockies have no lost three straight after winning their first two. On the flip side, the team that beat them in the NLDS round last year is totally rolling, with the Brewers winning to move to 4-1. This will shock you, but Christian Yelich doubled and later scored the go-ahead run in the eighth in that one.

There are still four late games to finish and so much more. Onward.

1. Until they show us otherwise, the Rays are for real

The Tampa Bay Rays were 53-53 after a loss last July 29. From that point forward, they would go 37-19, which was the best record in baseball and a 162-game pace of 107 wins. Much discussion revolving around the team this past offseason concerned whether they could sustain that type of excellent baseball, notably in a division with the mighty Yankees and Red Sox.

Then, look at their schedule to start the season. They were tasked with a four-game series against the Astros and then three against another 2018 playoff team in the Rockies.

Well, they just took three of four from the Astros, holding that powerful lineup to four runs in the last three games of the series. On Monday, it was the offense's chance to flex its muscles. Kevin Kiermaier hit a three-run shot while Brandon Lowe contributed this bomb:

We can't overstate the importance of remembering just what a marathon the MLB season is and how much things can change. The Mets started last season 11-1, after all.

We also can't ignore that this group has been playing great baseball for a good amount of time and looks every bit the part of a contender in these first five games against what figured to be quality competition. Until they show us otherwise, the Rays are for real.

2. Multiple comebacks help Cards avoid 1-4 start

The Cardinals embarked on their second road series of the season with a 1-3 record. Two losses were gut punches, too. On opening day, a would-be game-tying home run was brought back by Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain and then on Sunday they were walked off by Christian Yelich.

Monday, the Cardinals nearly lost because Pirates third baseman Colin Moran slugged a go-ahead solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning after a furious comeback.

The Pirates jumped out to an early 4-0 lead against veteran curveball specialist Adam Wainwright, but the Cardinals chipped away, and they eventually tied the game 4-4 on Tyler O'Neill's eighth inning double down the left field line. Then, a half-inning later, Moran gave Pittsburgh the lead.

In the top of the ninth, the Cardinals came back again, this time with Jose Martinez doubling home the tying run.

Going down without a fight? No way, José! pic.twitter.com/34Q06A2bf5 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 1, 2019

Then, in the 11th, the Cardinals won with a two-out rally. Paul DeJong singled, Matt Wieters was hit by a pitch, Yadier Molina walked and then DeJong scored on a passed ball. That was enough and the Cardinals avoided a terrible 1-4 start.

3. Cubs embarrass themselves, Braves get first win

Coming off a series in which they lost two of three to a team not figured to contend -- and they blew both of the losses late -- the Cubs completely and utterly embarrassed themselves on Monday night in Atlanta.

It started immediately. Left fielder Mark Zagunis dropped a fly ball in foul territory, giving Braves leadoff man Ender Inciarte another chance. He homered. Thanks in part to a Javier Baez throwing error and Zagunis being part of a miscommunication on a pop up falling in shallow left center, the Braves got four runs in the first.

Things didn't change as the game went on. Anthony Rizzo made two errors on one play. Kris Bryant kicked one. Zagunis misplayed a Freddie Freeman liner into extra bases. The Cubs would end up scoring zero runs, leaving 10 men on base and making a whopping six errors in an 8-0 drubbing. Aside from some encouraging bullpen outings as a leaky series in Texas, this was a total disaster.

The Cubs are the 1st team with a 6-error game since Sept. 1, 2014 when the Mets did it against the Marlins. — Jesse Rogers (@ESPNChiCubs) April 2, 2019

Yikes.

On the bright side, it couldn't get any worse. The Cubs have a day off Tuesday to lick their wounds and then have a shot to turn it around after that. There's still plenty of talent here and it's only four games out of 162. That doesn't mean what transpired was acceptable. It wasn't.

As for the Braves, the stopped the bleeding after being swept in Philly and can rest easy now in the W column.

4. Highlight of the day: Alonso's blast propels 3-1 Mets

The Mets started the season with slugging prospect Pete Alonso instead of playing the service-time-manipulation game and thus far it has paid great dividends to the 2019 Mets. Monday in Miami, the Mets actually entered the ninth inning tied with the Marlins, but put together a rally to take a 4-3 lead. Alonso would slam the door shut with a prodigious blast to center:

The first career home run for @Pete_Alonso20 was a BIG one. 😳💪 pic.twitter.com/dmErodDoLq — New York Mets (@Mets) April 2, 2019

Marlins Park is big. Alonso made it look small for his first career homer, likely first of many. Through four games, Alonso is hitting .412/.474/.765 with six RBI. It's way early and we can never shake the memory of Chris Shelton, but Alonso definitely looks the part.

So do the Mets, who are now 3-1 with their only loss coming in extra innings to what many presume a good Nationals team.

5. Stat of the day: Clevinger's tough luck

Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger was absolutely brilliant on Monday afternoon against the White Sox. He went seven innings and allowed just one hit while striking out 12 batters. And yet, when you look at the final tallies for the game, he wasn't the winning pitcher. That's because the bullpen blew the lead before the Indians stormed back to win in comeback fashion (this is why it's dumb to use W-L as a primary indicator of judging who the best pitchers are, by the way).

Seven innings, just one hit and 12 strikeouts? It's happened before, but not often:

Pitchers to not "earn" a "win" despite throwing 7+ scoreless innings with 12+ Ks and no more than one hit:



Mike Clevinger, today

Matt Harvey, 5/7/13

Nolan Ryan, 7/22/86 — Andrew Simon (@AndrewSimonMLB) April 1, 2019

Lost in the shuffle here thanks to the comeback is just how bad the Indians offense has been (and likely is, at least until Francisco Lindor is back). They were shut out on opening day, managed just two runs in the second game and three in the third. They had just one run Monday until the White Sox implosion that included four walks, an error and only two Indians hits. They entered the series hitting .133/.218/.189 as a team. That'll get better, but this isn't an overreaction that the offense is a problem. Look at the personnel. We knew coming in it would be a problem and it's already showing.

In case you haven't heard ...



🗣 MIKE CLEVINGER HAS INCREASED HIS VELOCITY!#RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/crnlmyrxM8 — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) April 1, 2019

