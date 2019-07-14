MLB scores: Rays lose combined perfect game in ninth inning; Phillies walk-off vs. Nationals to avoid sweep
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
As usual, Sunday's schedule featured a full slate across MLB. It was a busy day packed with afternoon games, one of which included the Rays' taking a combined perfect game into the ninth against the Orioles. The Phillies walked off vs. the Nationals to avoid getting swept at home, the Indians spilt their four-game series with AL Central rival and first-place Twins.
For information and those games and all the other news, notes, and updates from across the league, we invite you to check out our daily recap below.
Baseball schedule/scores for Sunday, July 14
Rays lose out on combined perfect game
The Rays were three outs away from making history Sunday in Baltimore. Tampa Bay took a combined perfect game into the ninth inning against the Orioles before third baseman Hanser Alberto beat the shift with a leadoff single against Ryan Yarbrough.
Ryne Stanek and Yarbrough combined to throw eight perfect innings, setting down the first 24 batters they faced.
Here's more on the nearly historic game.
Phillies walk-off, avoid the sweep at home
The Phillies narrowly avoided getting swept by the Nationals at Citizens Bank Park, thanks to third baseman Maikel Franco's solo home run -- his 100th career homer -- with one out in the bottom of the ninth. Franco's shot came off of the first pitch he saw from Nationals reliever Matt Grace. Before the blast, he was 0 for 2 in the game.
Since leading the NL East by 3 1/2 games on May 29, the Phillies are 15-23. Sunday's win brings the Phillies overall record to 48-45, and they still sit in third place behind the National (49-43).
Highlight of the day: Yankees' Urshela scores on wild pitch
Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela scored a run in the bottom of the fifth inning to break a tie with the Blue Jays. It's the way he managed to tag up at home that's the impressive part, take a look:
When right-hander Marcus Stroman's two-out wild pitch with Aaron Judge at the plate sailed to the backstop, Urshela raced home and made a spectacular slide to score. At first, Urshela was called out as it appeared that Danny Jansen tagged Urshela on his jersey. But, the call was reversed after a challenge from New York.
Here's a closer look:
Along with scoring a run, Urshela finished his day at the plate 2 for 4 with 2 RBI.
Quick hits
- The Royals sent starting pitcher Homer Bailey to the Athletics in a trade. The A's are adding to their roster as they try to get back to the playoffs in 2019.
- Just days after the experimental rule was introduced, an Atlantic League player became the first professional to steal first base. More on that here.
- The baseball world received some saw news as Cardinals legend and Baseball Hall of Famers Bob Gibson announced that he has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
