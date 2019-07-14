MLB scores: Rays lose combined perfect game in ninth inning; Phillies walk-off vs. Nationals to avoid sweep

As usual, Sunday's schedule featured a full slate across MLB. It was a busy day packed with afternoon games, one of which included the Rays' taking a combined perfect game into the ninth against the Orioles. The Phillies walked off vs. the Nationals to avoid getting swept at home, the Indians spilt their four-game series with AL Central rival and first-place Twins.

For information and those games and all the other news, notes, and updates from across the league, we invite you to check out our daily recap below.

Baseball schedule/scores for Sunday, July 14

Rays lose out on combined perfect game

The Rays were three outs away from making history Sunday in Baltimore. Tampa Bay took a combined perfect game into the ninth inning against the Orioles before third baseman Hanser Alberto beat the shift with a leadoff single against Ryan Yarbrough.

Ryne Stanek and Yarbrough combined to throw eight perfect innings, setting down the first 24 batters they faced.

24 up, 24 down.



A team record for consecutive batters retired, and consecutive batters retired to begin a game. #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/JrbZ2SNarw — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 14, 2019

Here's more on the nearly historic game.

Phillies walk-off, avoid the sweep at home

The Phillies narrowly avoided getting swept by the Nationals at Citizens Bank Park, thanks to third baseman Maikel Franco's solo home run -- his 100th career homer -- with one out in the bottom of the ninth. Franco's shot came off of the first pitch he saw from Nationals reliever Matt Grace. Before the blast, he was 0 for 2 in the game.

Since leading the NL East by 3 1/2 games on May 29, the Phillies are 15-23. Sunday's win brings the Phillies overall record to 48-45, and they still sit in third place behind the National (49-43).

Highlight of the day: Yankees' Urshela scores on wild pitch

Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela scored a run in the bottom of the fifth inning to break a tie with the Blue Jays. It's the way he managed to tag up at home that's the impressive part, take a look:

When right-hander Marcus Stroman's two-out wild pitch with Aaron Judge at the plate sailed to the backstop, Urshela raced home and made a spectacular slide to score. At first, Urshela was called out as it appeared that Danny Jansen tagged Urshela on his jersey. But, the call was reversed after a challenge from New York.

Here's a closer look:

Quite the slide and flexibility by Gio Urshela to score the go-ahead run in the 5th inning. pic.twitter.com/SUH2ft8KBc — James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) July 14, 2019

Along with scoring a run, Urshela finished his day at the plate 2 for 4 with 2 RBI.

Quick hits

