MLB scores: Red-hot Nationals open Players Weekend with blowout win at Wrigley Field
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
Because the two Bay Area teams are enjoying an off-day before their two-game series begins Saturday, Friday brings us a 14-game slate of big league action, including a potential World Series preview in Los Angeles. Here is what you need to know going into Friday's MLB games:
- It's Players Weekend! Home teams across the league will wear all-white uniforms while road teams wear all-black. Also, players will have nicknames on the back of their jerseys. Here's everything you need to know about Players Weekend.
- The Yankees and Dodgers open a three-game interleague series at Dodger Stadium. These two teams have the best records in baseball. Here is everything you need to know about this series between the two historic rivals.
- The streaking Mets and first place Braves begin a three-game series at Citi Field. The Mets just swept the Indians and, at 27-10, they have baseball's best record since the All-Star break. They are 1 1/2 games out in the wild-card race.
- Cardinals righty Jack Flaherty will look to continue his hot streak in the second game of a four-game home series with the Rockies. Flaherty has a 0.89 ERA with 61 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings in his last eight starts.
Baseball schedule/scores for Friday, August 23
- FINAL - Nationals 9, Cubs 3 (box score)
- UPCOMING - Reds at Pirates, 7:05pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Rays at Orioles, 7:05pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Phillies at Marlins, 7:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Royals at Indians, 7:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Braves at Mets, 7:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Tigers at Twins, 8:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Diamondbacks at Brewers, 8:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Rangers at White Sox, 8:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Angels at Astros, 8:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Rockies at Cardinals, 8:15pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Red Sox at Padres, 10:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Yankees at Dodgers, 10:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Blue Jays at Mariners, 10:10pm ET (GameTracker)
Sanchez hits, pitches Nats to win in Wrigley
The Nationals and Cubs opened an important three-game series at Wrigley Field on Friday afternoon. The two clubs came into Friday separated by one game in the standings, which means they are neck-and-neck in the wild-card race. (The Cubs are still vying for the NL Central title, of course.)
Washington jumped all over Jon Lester on Friday, tagging him for one run in the first, one run in the third, two runs in the fourth, and two more in the fifth. Lester was charged with six runs in 4 1/3 innings. Anibal Sanchez, meanwhile, held the Cubs to one hit and two garbage time runs (one earned) in 8 1/3 innings. He also drove in a run with a gorgeous bunt.
Couldn't roll it any better. Sanchez threw a season high 111 pitches in his 8 1/3 innings and now has a 3.81 ERA on the season. He's been a rock solid fourth starter behind Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, and Patrick Corbin. Juan Soto chipped in three hits Friday, including his 29th home run.
The Nationals have now won three straight games and 10 of their last 12 games. They're averaging 102/12 runs in those 12 games. Washington sits in the top wild-card spot, two games up on the Cubs and Cardinals. Chicago and St. Louis are temporarily tied atop the NL Central pending the outcome of Friday night's Cardinals vs. Rockies game.
Quick hits
- It's Friday, which means Dayn Perry has released the latest edition of his Star Power Index. This week he focuses on Cy Young candidate Justin Verlander and the amazingly awesome Juan Soto.
- The most dangerous team in the AL wild-card race? The Athletics. Their infield is elite, they improved their rotation at the deadline, and they have one of the softest remaining schedules in the league.
- Rays IF Brandon Lowe is done for the season with a quad injury. He hurt himself during a rehab game for a shin injury. Tampa Bay is pushing for a wild-card spot and will have to do so without one of their top players the rest of the season.
- The Yankees have moved top pitching prospect RHP Deivi Garcia to the bullpen. The move is likely a precursor to a September call-up. Garcia could pitch his way onto New York's postseason roster.
- The Phillies placed OF Bryce Harper on the paternity list, the team announced. The paternity list lasts a maximum of three days, so Harper will return no later than Monday. 3B Maikel Franco was called up in a corresponding move.
- The Angels activated SS Andrelton Simmons off the injured list, the club announced. He'd been out since August 2 with an ankle sprain. IF Wilfredo Tovar was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
- Nationals RHP Max Scherzer admitted he is "not out of the woods yet" with his back injury, reports MLB.com. Scherzer returned from the injured list and threw 71 pitches Thursday night. He said he's not able to throw max effort yet.
- Cubs C Willson Contreras is expected to ramp up baseball activities during the team's upcoming road trip, reports MLB.com. Contreras has been out since August 3 with a hamstring injury. He will travel with the team.
- The Yankees claimed RHP Cory Gearrin off waivers from the Mariners, the team announced. The 33-year-old has a 3.92 ERA in 41 1/3 innings this season. RHP Domingo Acevedo was released to clear a 40-man roster spot.
