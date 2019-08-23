MLB scores: Red-hot Nationals open Players Weekend with blowout win at Wrigley Field

Because the two Bay Area teams are enjoying an off-day before their two-game series begins Saturday, Friday brings us a 14-game slate of big league action, including a potential World Series preview in Los Angeles. Here is what you need to know going into Friday's MLB games:

It's Players Weekend! Home teams across the league will wear all-white uniforms while road teams wear all-black. Also, players will have nicknames on the back of their jerseys. Here's everything you need to know about Players Weekend

The Yankees and Dodgers open a three-game interleague series at Dodger Stadium. These two teams have the best records in baseball. Here is everything you need to know about this series between the two historic rivals

The streaking Mets and first place Braves begin a three-game series at Citi Field. The Mets just swept the Indians and, at 27-10, they have baseball's best record since the All-Star break. They are 1 1/2 games out in the wild-card race.

Cardinals righty Jack Flaherty will look to continue his hot streak in the second game of a four-game home series with the Rockies. Flaherty has a 0.89 ERA with 61 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings in his last eight starts.

Baseball schedule/scores for Friday, August 23

Sanchez hits, pitches Nats to win in Wrigley

The Nationals and Cubs opened an important three-game series at Wrigley Field on Friday afternoon. The two clubs came into Friday separated by one game in the standings, which means they are neck-and-neck in the wild-card race. (The Cubs are still vying for the NL Central title, of course.)

Washington jumped all over Jon Lester on Friday, tagging him for one run in the first, one run in the third, two runs in the fourth, and two more in the fifth. Lester was charged with six runs in 4 1/3 innings. Anibal Sanchez, meanwhile, held the Cubs to one hit and two garbage time runs (one earned) in 8 1/3 innings. He also drove in a run with a gorgeous bunt.

Couldn't roll it any better. Sanchez threw a season high 111 pitches in his 8 1/3 innings and now has a 3.81 ERA on the season. He's been a rock solid fourth starter behind Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, and Patrick Corbin. Juan Soto chipped in three hits Friday, including his 29th home run.

The Nationals have now won three straight games and 10 of their last 12 games. They're averaging 102/12 runs in those 12 games. Washington sits in the top wild-card spot, two games up on the Cubs and Cardinals. Chicago and St. Louis are temporarily tied atop the NL Central pending the outcome of Friday night's Cardinals vs. Rockies game.

