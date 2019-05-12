MLB scores: Red Sox continue surge behind Michael Chavis' five-RBI game; Astros finish off sweep of Rangers

Sunday brings us a nearly full slate of MLB action (the Marlins and Mets were rained out), including loads of day baseball. The Astros and Red Sox each went for their fifth straight win, and we also have key rubber matches between the Yankees and Rays and the Brewers and Cubs (the latter is the lone night game). Let's jump in.

Here come the Red Sox

Remember the hand-wringing earlier this season regarding the reigning-champion Red Sox? They're steadily putting all that behind them. The Sox on Sunday crushed the Mariners to complete the sweep of the home series and win their fifth game in a row. Since they dropped to a season-worst seven games below .500 on April 17, the Sox have gone 16-6 and for the moment are in wild-card position (not that we're devoting much attention to wild-card position at this relatively early hour). More to the point, coming into Sunday, the the SportsLine Projection Model (@SportsLine on Twitter) gave Boston better than a two in three chance of making the postseason. Those odds have improved a bit more after Sunday's win.

Over this 16-6 run, the Sox have put up an ERA in the low-3.00s while authoring an OPS of more than .800 at the plate. In other words, everything's clicking. At a particular level, Michael Chavis continues to be huge:

He drove in five of those runs on Sunday. The 23-year-old rookie is now batting .282/.407/.563 with six home runs and 14 walks in 86 plate appearances. Along the way, Chavis -- a former consensus top-100 prospect -- has stabilized second base for Boston. That's a position that otherwise would likely be a major concern given Dustin Pedroia's ongoing injury issues.

So, yes, if you wrote off the Red Sox earlier in the season, then you were woefully premature in doing so.

Yanks take big series at the Trop

The Yankees overcame a dominant-in-the-early-innings Blake Snell on Sunday and in doing so took two of three from the first-place Rays. Aaron Boone's club is now even in the wins column with Tampa Bay and just a half-game off the pace. They've achieved this despite an almost unprecedented run of early season injuries to frontline contributors.

Of course, Masahiro Tanaka didn't need much in the way of run support on Sunday:

View Profile Masahiro Tanaka NYY • SP • 19 vs. TB, 5/12/19 IP 7 H 5 R 1 SO 7 BB 0

Tanaka's now pitched to a 3.44 ERA on the season with 47 strikeouts against 14 walks in 52 1/3 innings.

The co-star in this one? Tropicana Field, who decided to crap out in the late innings:

A Triple-A lineup beats the reigning AL Cy Young winner, and the DJ Kitty Dance Party is snuffed out. Tough day in St. Pete.

Springer takes AL home run lead with huge day

Astros center fielder George Springer had a mammoth day against the Rangers on Mother's Day. Among his five hits were two home runs, including his 29th career leadoff home run. That gives him 15 homers for the season, and that for the moment is good for the AL lead. Here's that leadoff shot:

Is this not the best Mother's Day gift?#TakeItBack pic.twitter.com/HZ4HROjaec — Houston Astros (@astros) May 12, 2019

Springer's now batting .321/.400/.660 on the season. That's excellent production, especially for an up-the-middle defender. Alex Bregman also had a pair of homers in this game.

As for the Astros, they've now won five in a row, and they have the largest division lead in baseball.

