MLB scores: Red Sox's losing streak ends, just as Rays winning streak ends

Sometimes Mondays are quiet in the Major League Baseball season. That was not the case on this one, as there were 14 games, including a doubleheader between the Marlins and red-hot Mets. There were some streaks on the line, with the Yankees having won five in a row, the Rays one better at six and the Red Sox entered with an eight-game losing streak.

The A's visiting Wrigley Field is an interesting interleague contest where we could squint our way to saying it's a possible World Series preview. The Braves visiting the Twins is a stronger one, probably. Out west there are a lot of contending matchups, too.

All that and more in our daily roundup. Let's get to it.

Red Sox snap eight-game losing streak

Sure, it came against the Royals and there was a mini-meltdown in the bullpen again, but the Red Sox have snapped their eight-game losing streak. It was a season high. They are now 60-55. In the end, all that matters is they won to break the streak.

Now, the Red Sox have done enough damage to themselves during this streak that they have to get ridiculously hot to get back into playoff position. They entered Monday 6 1/2 out of the second AL wild card. The rest of this month sets up rather nicely for a chance at a run.

They have two more against the Royals and a four-game series against the Angels in Fenway. Then they hit the road for a tough three-game trip to Cleveland before returning home to face the Orioles for three and Phillies for two. Then they go out west, but it's to face the Padres, Rockies and Angels.

This is a very manageable schedule for the defending champs. They looked helplessly broken for eight games and Monday night wasn't a ton better with coughing up those three runs to make it a close game, but there's talent here and the schedule the rest of the month lines up nicely.

Rays' winning streak ends

On the opposite end of things come the Rays, who had won six in a row to get back into playoff position with a half-game lead over the A's heading into Monday. Charlie Morton threw well, allowing only two runs in seven innings. The offense was held down by Blue Jays rookie Jacob Waguespack and a trio of relievers. The Rays managed just five hits and they were all singles.

Blue Jays rookie Bo Bichette doubled and homered.

This was only his eighth big-league game, but he already has six doubles and three homers.

Mets surge continues and they are over .500

The Mets swept a doubleheader against the Marlins on Monday, meaning they are now 57-56. They needed some heroics late in the second game and it came from three solo shots. J.D. Davis homered to lead off the seventh inning and then Michael Conforto and Pete Alonso went back-to-back to tie it and then take the lead. Here's Alonso's go-ahead shot:

That's Alonso's 35th of the season. The Mets' club record is 41, so he's gonna get it, barring injury.

The Mets have won 11 of their last 12 games and have gone 17-5 since losing the first game out of the All-Star break. They didn't really sell at the trade deadline (Marcus Stroman takes Jason Vargas' rotation spot) and it looks like things are coming together in Queens.

Sano walks it off for Twins

The Braves and Twins played a fun one in Target Field on Monday night and it went to the ninth tied 3-3. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli decided to pinch-hit with Miguel Sano with two outs and a runner on base and it paid off in a big way:

That capped a good night for the Twins, as the Indians' loss with this win means the lead grows to four games in the AL Central.

Cubs, A's power up with dramatic end

The Cubs and A's combined for 11 runs in another fun interleague matchup. Ten of those 11 runs came on homers. Nicholas Castellanos homered, his first with the Cubs. Later Marcus Semien hit a two-run shot to give the A's the lead. Javier Baez destroyed one to tie it in the sixth.

Ian Happ hit one even farther in the seventh to give the Cubs the lead.

That was his first of the year after an extended stint in the minors and, man, did that have to feel good. Baez added a two-run shot after Castellanos' RBI double to give the Cubs a 6-2 lead.

The A's in the top of the eighth got a really fun moment. Chicago native Nick Martini hit a two-run shot and his family went nuts:

Semien then added his second homer to make it 6-5.

The A's threatened again in both the eighth and the ninth. Semien actually came up with two outs and two on in the ninth and hit a deep fly to left field. Happ secured it just in front of the wall to end the game.

A game of inches, right?

The Cubs have won four in a row now and their home/road splits continue to widen. They are 40-18 at home and 21-33 on the road.

Castillo fans 13

The Reds took a 5-0 lead in the first inning and ace starter Luis Castillo just took over from there. The All-Star right-hander allowed just two runs in seven innings. He struck out a whopping 13 Angels. That's a career high. This is his sixth career 10-plus strikeout game, but he had never previously struck out more than 11.

