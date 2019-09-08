MLB scores: Reds' Eugenio Suarez continues home run binge with 43rd blast; Tyler Glasnow rejoins Rays

The fourth-to-last Sunday of the 2019 regular season brings us a full 15-game slate of big league action. Games with postseason implications will be played in Milwaukee, Minneapolis, and Queens. Here's what you need to know about Sunday's MLB action.

Suarez swats another homer

Aristides Aquino is not the only Reds slugger on a home run binge. All-Star third baseman Eugenio Suarez came into the day with eight home runs in his last 13 games. In his second at-bat Sunday, he made it nine homers in 14 games. Suarez smashed a two-run shot against former Red Mike Leake.

Billed as a good defensive shortstop with questionable power potential during his prospect days, Suarez is now a brute masher at third base. Sunday's home run was his 43rd on the season. Check out his year-to-year homer progression since joining Cincinnati in 2015: 13, 21, 26, 34, 43 and counting. Suarez turned only 28 in July. There might be even more power coming.

As Matt Snyder explains, the aggressive offseason hasn't really worked out for the Reds in 2019, but they are set up to contend next year. The club has a strong offensive core (led by Suarez) and a sneaky good rotation featuring Luis Castillo, Sonny Gray, and Trevor Bauer. The Reds could be a real headache for NL Central rivals in 2020.

Glasnow uneven in return to Rays

After four months on the injured list with a forearm issue, righty Tyler Glasnow returned to the Rays on Sunday, and he was electric in the first inning. Three up, three down, three strikeouts, three fastballs clocked at 100 mph.

Guess who's back, back again

The second inning do not go that well. Glasnow walked two and served up a two-run home run to Randal Grichuk. He finished with five strikeouts in two innings and stretched his pitch count to 41 after topping out at 33 during his minor-league rehab assignment.

View Profile Tyler Glasnow TB • SP • 20 Sept. 8 vs. Blue Jays IP 2 H 1 R 2 ER 2 BB 2 K 5 HR 1

Because the season is nearly over, the Rays are bringing Glasnow back as an opener and possible late-inning reliever rather than spend all that time stretching him out to start. With Blake Snell (elbow) and Yonny Chirinos (finger) still sidelined, anything Glasnow gives them is a plus given the tight wild-card race.

