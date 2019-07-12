MLB scores, results: Angels honor Tyler Skaggs with combined no-hitter; Yankees win on Domingo German's stellar outing

The 2019 All-Star break is over and the second half begins in earnest Friday night. There are only two weeks and five days to go until the trade deadline as well. Expect to see some activity soon.

Two Angels pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter in their first game back in Anaheim since the sudden death of starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs. The Rangers won their third straight with a come from behind walk-off victory off the Astros and the Cubs won against the Pirates in a classic pitching duel.

For information and those games and all the other news, notes, and updates from across the league, we invite you to check out our daily recap below.

Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.

Who wins every MLB game? And what underdogs can give you a huge victory tonight? Visit SportsLine now to see the exact score of every MLB game, plus get full player stat projections, all from the model that simulates every game 10,000 times.

Baseball scores for Friday, July 12

Angels honor Tyler Skaggs with combined no-hitter

The Angels kicked off the second-half of the MLB season by returning to Angel Stadium for their first home game since the sudden death of starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs. Emotions were running high in Anaheim, as a pair of Angels pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter. Here's more on the combined no-hitter.

Yankees win on German's stellar outing

Yankees right-hander Domingo German (11-2) led New York to a 4-0 win over the Blue Jays on Friday at Yankee Stadium. German's curveball was on another level, and Toronto's lineup just couldn't handle it. In six scoreless innings, German induced 15 swings and misses, and 13 of them came from his curveball. German, 26, also struck out seven batters and allowed just three hits.

Domingo German induced 13 swing & misses on his curveball tonight



Most swing & misses on curveball in game, Yankees in pitch-tracking era (since 2008):

German: 14, 4/18/19

A.J. Burnett: 14, 9/13/11

German: 13, tonight

German: 13, 6/14/18

Burnett: 13, 4/19/11

Burnett: 13, 8/27/09 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) July 13, 2019

German began the 2019 season 9-1 with a 2.60 ERA, but was sidelined for about a month with an injury. He made his return to the mound last week, before the All-Star Break, where he picked up a win over the Mets at Citi Field. As we're nearing the trade deadline, New York will likely still shop arms to upgrade their rotation but it helps to know that German is a solid rotation lock, as the team waits for Luis Severino to be healthy enough to make his return.

On Friday, Edwin Encarnacion continued to prove to be a great trade acquisition for the Yankees, as Giancarlo Stanton is still on the injured-list. Encarnacion went 2 for 4 with three RBI from a fifth inning three-run double.

The Yankees have won 17 of their last 21 games, and they own the American League's best record at 58-31. Their AL East first-place lead over the Tampa Bay Rays is six and a half games.

Rangers walk-off first-place Astros, win third straight

One of the surprise teams of this season's first-half has been the Texas Rangers. They exceeded expectations, and continue to do so with their second win over the American League West first-place Houston Astros in the AL West rivals' four-game series.

Entering the bottom of the seventh inning of Friday's game, the Rangers trailed 8-4 but rallied for two runs, and later tied the game on Ronald Guzman's two-run home run in the eighth and won it thanks to Danny Santana's two-out, walk-off RBI single. Santana also recorded a solo home run off Astros starter Gerrit Cole in the second inning.

With Friday's win, the Rangers (50-32) won their third straight game and currently are a game and a half back of the second AL Wild Card spot.

Heyward gets big hit in Darvish vs. Archer duel

Yu Darvish and Chris Archer are two of the most naturally talented pitchers in baseball. They are also two of the most frustrating pitchers in baseball because the results don't match the stuff often enough. Darvish and Archer went into Friday with a combined 5.26 ERA and 40 homers allowed in 175 2/3 innings this year. Ouch.

Sure enough, Darvish and Archer turned in the first pitchers' duel of the second half Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field. The first 22 batters of the game made outs and it wasn't until the fifth inning that both teams had a baserunner. Each pitcher threw six scoreless innings. The problem for Archer? He went out for the seventh.

The Cubbies hung three runs on Archer in that seventh inning -- Kris Bryant took him deep and Michael Feliz allowed two inherited runners to score -- but Starling Marte picked him up with a game-tying three-run homer against Pedro Strop in the top of the eighth. In the bottom half, Jason Heyward provided the go-ahead single:

A game that was scoreless through six innings turned into a wild back-and-forth affair in the late innings. For what it's worth, the Cubs went 3 for 6 with runners in scoring position in Friday's series opener at Wrigley Field. Hits in those situations were tough to come by in the first half. So far, so good in the second half though.

Highlight of the day: Trout honors Skaggs with homer

On Friday, the Angels played their first home game since the death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs. It was an emotional night for the players, Angels staff, fans and Skaggs' family. Outfielder Mike Trout paid tribute to Skaggs with a two-run home run on the first pitch he saw:

No. 45 goes yard. pic.twitter.com/9FYs72Xffp — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 13, 2019

It was pretty special to see Trout run the bases while wearing Skaggs' No. 45 jersey, and even more special because the blast was projected projected at 454 feet, per Statcast.

Quick hits

