MLB scores, results, schedule: Cubs' Anthony Rizzo snaps 26-game home run drought with grand slam
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
The trade deadline is 12 days away and we're heading into what will be a very hot weekend of baseball on the East Coast and in the Midwest. Here is what you need to know going into Friday's 15-game slate of big league action:
- The surging Nationals and first place Braves continue their four-game series at SunTrust Park. Washington has won 32 of their last 45 games, including Thursday's series opener, yet they remain 5 1/2 games behind Atlanta in the NL East.
- Mike Montgomery, who came over from the Cubs in the Martin Maldonado trade, will make his first start with the Royals on Friday. He'll start against the Indians at Progressive Field, where he threw the final pitch of the 2016 World Series.
- The night's best pitching matchup: Mike Minor (8-4, 2.73 ERA) vs. Justin Verlander (11-4, 2.98 ERA) in Houston. Verlander went from trade deadline pickup to World Series hero in 2017. Will Minor get a chance to do the same in 2019?
- Trade candidate Marcus Stroman (5-10, 3.25 ERA) will be on the mound for the Blue Jays in Detroit. With the trade deadline creeping up, any start could be Stroman's last start with Toronto.
Baseball schedule/scores for Friday, July 19
Rizzo snaps home run drought with grand slam
It's not often a hitter as good as Anthony Rizzo goes more than a month without a home run, especially in the juiced ball/launch angle era, but it happens. Rizzo went into Friday's series opener with the Padres without a home run in his last 26 games, the third longest homer drought of his career. He last went deep on June 16.
In his second at-bat Friday, Rizzo snapped that homer drought with authority. He clubbed an opposite field go-ahead grand slam against San Diego southpaw Eric Lauer. To the action footage:
That is home run No. 20 for Rizzo and his first in 33 days. He was two games short of tying the second longest homerless streak of his career (28 games in 2013) but well short of his career high (46 games spanning 2011-12).
To be clear, Rizzo was not in a slump between home runs. He hit an excellent .300/.407/.422 with nine doubles and one triple in 108 plate appearances between homers. Rizzo was still producing. He just wasn't hitting the ball over the fence. Now that the monkey is off his back, don't be surprised if he goes on a homer binge these next few weeks.
Quick hits
- Here is our daily trade deadline rumor roundup. Among the latest, the Padres are emerging as serious suitors for Trevor Bauer and the Twins have checked in on Matthew Boyd and Shane Greene.
- As part of our trade deadline coverage we provided an AL Central deadline guide, ranked the top 10 Dodgers targets, and ranked the top 10 position players who could be moved prior to July 31.
- It's Friday, which means Dayn Perry has a new edition of his Star Power Rankings. This week he covers the resurgent Yu Darvish and the perpetually great Freddie Freeman, among others.
- Yankees manager Aaron Boone was suspended one game and will serve it Friday. He was ejected from the first game of Thursday's doubleheader and went on a profanity-laced tired against rookie umpire Brennan Miller.
- The Cubs activated RHP Carl Edwards Jr. off the 10-day injured list, the team announced. He missed a month with a thoracic strain. LHP Randy Rosario was sent to Triple-A in a corresponding move.
