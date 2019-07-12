MLB scores, results, schedule: Cubs outlast Pirates in pitchers' duel between Yu Darvish and Chris Archer

The 2019 All-Star break is over and the second half begins in earnest Friday night. There are only two weeks and five days to go until the trade deadline as well. Expect to see some activity soon. Here's what to know going into Friday's action:

The Dodgers and Red Sox will play a three-game 2018 World Series rematch at Fenway Park this weekend. The Dodgers are 1-7 all-time at Fenway Park, postseason included. The one win was an interleague game in 2004.

The Twins and Indians open an important three-game series at Progressive Field. Cleveland has won 21 of their last 29 games to shrink their AL Central deficit from 11 1/2 games to 5 1/2 games, the smallest it's been since May 20.

Thanks to their 28-11 run, the Nationals go into Friday night's opener with the Phillies a half-game up on Philadelphia in the NL East. The Nationals and Phillies currently occupy the two National League wild-card spots.

Baseball schedule/scores for Friday, July 12

Heyward gets big hit in Darvish vs. Archer duel

Yu Darvish and Chris Archer are two of the most naturally talented pitchers in baseball. They are also two of the most frustrating pitchers in baseball because the results don't match the stuff often enough. Darvish and Archer went into Friday with a combined 5.26 ERA and 40 homers allowed in 175 2/3 innings this year. Ouch.

Sure enough, Darvish and Archer turned in the first pitchers' duel of the second half Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field. The first 22 batters of the game made outs and it wasn't until the fifth inning that both teams had a baserunner. Each pitcher threw six scoreless innings. The problem for Archer? He went out for the seventh.

The Cubbies hung three runs on Archer in that seventh inning -- Kris Bryant took him deep and Michael Feliz allowed two inherited runners to score -- but Starling Marte picked him up with a game-tying three-run homer against Pedro Strop in the top of the eighth. In the bottom half, Jason Heyward provided the go-ahead single:

A game that was scoreless through six innings turned into a wild back-and-forth affair in the late innings. For what it's worth, the Cubs went 3 for 6 with runners in scoring position in Friday's series opener at Wrigley Field. Hits in those situations were tough to come by in the first half. So far, so good in the second half though.

