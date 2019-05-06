MLB scores: Rookie Nick Senzel homers twice in Reds' bee-delayed win over Giants
Monday brings us a shortened slate of 12 MLB games. The day got kicked off with a matinee series finale between the Giants and Reds (CIN 12, SF 4), but only after an 18-minute bee delay. Cincinnati's rookie outfielder Nick Senzel hit two home runs in the game and Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval pitched the eighth. It was a weird one. We have more about that game and the rest of the day's calendar below.
Baseball scores for Monday
- FINAL - Reds 12, Giants 4 (box score)
- LIVE - White Sox vs. Indians (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Mariners vs. Yankees (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Red Sox vs. Orioles (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Twins vs. Blue Jays (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Diamondbacks vs. Rays (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Nationals vs. Brewers (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Marlins vs. Cubs (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Phillies vs. Cardinals (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Royals vs. Astros (GameTracker)
- Mets vs. Padres, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Braves vs. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Senzel homers again... and again
Last week, the Cincinnati Reds called up Nick Senzel in the hopes that he could help spark an offense batting .211, the second-worst mark in the majors. Batting leadoff, the Reds rookie and new everyday center fielder blasted two home runs off Drew Pomeranz in Monday's win over the Giants, a leadoff homer and another in the second inning.
Senzel went 4 for 17 in the series with three home runs, and he became the first batter in Reds history to hit three home runs in his first four career appearances.
This afternoon matchup was an odd one. For starters, the game didn't even start on time because a swarm of bees forced an 18-minute delay. Then, the Reds batters tied the MLB record (set in 1893) for most batters hit by a pitch in an inning with four. All four got plunked in the sixth, two with the bases loaded. Oh, and Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval tossed a scoreless eighth inning, but he also hit a batter, which tied the National League record and set a Reds' modern record of five batters hit in a game.
Both Cincinnati and San Francisco sit in the bottom of their respective divisions.
Quick hits
- Red Sox pitcher David Price was sent to the 10-day injured list with left elbow tendinitis on Monday. We have more on the loss to Boston's rotation here.
- Major League Baseball suspended Braves' Kevin Gausman five games for throwing at Marlins' Jose Urena.
- The Dodgers sit in first place in the NL West, but the back end of their bullpen is a serious issue.
