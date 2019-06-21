MLB scores, schedule: Albert Pujols makes long-awaited return to St. Louis; Mets top Cubs in Wrigley matinee
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
The penultimate Friday in June features a full 15-game docket, including 14 at night. Some of the storylines worth watching include the Braves and Nationals are prepared to kick off an important three-game set, with Dallas Keuchel making his season debut. Additionally, the Astros and Yankees will continue their series, giving us a potential ALCS preview. And, for a nightcap, how about Walker Buehler squaring off with German Marquez in a battle of talented young arms?
Keep it here to learn what happens in those games, as well as for all the rest of the latest news, notes, and scores.
Baseball schedule, scores for Friday, June 21
- FINAL -- Mets 5, Cubs 4 (box score)
- LIVE - Braves vs. Nationals (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Padres vs. Pirates (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Marlins vs. Phillies (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Astros vs. Yankees (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Blue Jays vs. Red Sox (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Tigers vs. Indians (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - White Sox vs. Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Reds vs. Brewers, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Twins vs. Royals, 8:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Angels vs. Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Giants vs. Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Rays vs. Athletics, 10:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Orioles vs. Mariners, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Rockies vs. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Mets' McNeil delivers go-ahead RBI single
The Mets took Game 2 of a four-game series from the Cubs in come-from-behind fashion at Wrigley Field. Jeff McNeil's RBI single in the seventh inning broke a 4-4 tie, leading to the 5-4 eventual victory. With a full count at the plate, McNeil hit a single off Mike Montgomery through the hole into right field:
The Mets (36-40) won for just the fourth time in their last 11 games. The Cubs (41-34) currently hold a one-game lead over the Brewers for first place in the NL Central.
In the loss, Cubs starter Yu Darvish gave up a pair of homers, contributing to an odd streak of 10 consecutive no-decisions, a franchise record. The right-hander is still searching for his first career win at Wrigley Field, and he has not had a decision of any kind dating back to the start of May. Darvish became the first traditional starting pitcher with 10 straight no-decisions since Philadelphia's Randy Lerch in 1977.
Pujols makes the long-awaited return to St. Louis
Albert Pujols will return back to the city where his career began on Friday night, when the Angels visit the Cardinals for the first time since 2010. Pujols, 39, has yet to return in uniform as a visiting player at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals drafted Pujols in Round 13 of the 1999 MLB Draft. He joined the Angels on a 10-year, $240 million contract as a free agent in December 2011.
"St. Louis is always going to be home for me," Pujols told the Los Angeles Times. "No matter where I play. It doesn't matter what uniform I wear, or where my work is. It still has a special place in my heart. It's something you cannot ignore."
"I think it'll be pretty emotional," Pujols told MLB.com. It was with the Cardinals that Pujols won Rookie of the Year, three MVP Awards and two World Series championships.
Pujols played his first 11 MLB seasons with St. Louis, and they were legendary:
Despite being gone for seven-plus seasons, Pujols still ranks second in Cardinals history in homers (445) and RBI (1,329), behind only Hall of Famer Stan Musial (475 and 1,951, respectively). Pujols' 1.037 OPS is the highest by a Cardinals player in franchise history (min. 3000 PA).
Quick hits
- Athletics starting pitcher Frankie Montas was suspended 80 games for a positive PED test.
- Rangers third baseman Asdrubal Cabrera was suspended four games for throwing his gear at the umpire.
- The Yankees are enamored with Nationals SP Max Scherzer, but don't expect a deal to happen.
- Giants catcher Buster Posey is not enamored with the replay officials at all. The opposite, actually.
- Here's a guide to evaluating Dallas Keuchel during his first start.
- Did you see how the Cardinals-Marlins game ended on Thursday? If not, it involved a pinch-running pitcher.
