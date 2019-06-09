MLB scores, schedule: Astros' Yordan Alvarez goes deep in MLB debut; Madison Bumgarner, Max Muncy exchange words

It's a fine Sunday in Baseball Land, and that means two things:

We've got a full 15-game MLB slate. The streets are awash in day baseball.

As is typically the case on Sunday, 15 games are on the docket, and 14 of those are day games. The Rays tried to take three of four from the Red Sox in Fenway, and the Cubs are trying to complete a Wrigley sweep of the Cardinals. Elsewhere, the first-place Phillies tried for their fifth-straight win. Let's jump in.

Alvarez could be the Astros' missing piece

Astros power prospect Yordan Alvarez entered his age-22 season as a consensus top-50 overall prospect. Then he went out and rendered that an underestimation of his promise. In 56 games at the Triple-A level, Alvarez batted an absurd .343/.443/.742 with an even more absurd 23 home runs. That performance earned Alvarez a Sunday call-up in time to make his MLB debut against the Orioles.

Here's what he did in the fourth inning at the expense of Dylan Bundy:

Didn’t take long for Yordan Alvarez to go yard. pic.twitter.com/rtBNPVT98L — MLB (@MLB) June 9, 2019

That's a 413-foot homer that left the bat at 107.3 mph. The shot makes for a smashing MLB debut for Alvarez. More to come? Almost certainly.

The Astros right now are playing at a 108-win pace, and they have a comfortable lead in the AL West. Necessarily, they don't have a lot of weaknesses. One of those, however, has been the DH spot. The overall DH numbers look strong for Houston, but that's because they've often cycled core hitters like Alex Bregman, George Springer, and Michael Brantley through the role. The default DH, Tyler White, has a meager OPS+ of 67 on the season. Alvarez isn't much of a fielder, and he was in the lineup at DH on Sunday (and batting fifth). His left-handed power could be just what Houston needs from the DH spot.

As well, the Astros are pretty banged up at the moment, what with Springer, Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, and Aledmys Diaz all on the IL. Alvarez gives them some pop that's been absent in recent days.

Now let's admire that swing one more time:

Yordan Alvarez's swing is GORGEOUS. First homer already in the books. 10/10 would recommend. #Astros 🔥💪📈 pic.twitter.com/abYaz9YXXA — Lance Brozdowski (@LanceBroz) June 9, 2019

Let's not forget that the Astros acquired Alvarez from the Dodgers back in August of 2016 in exchange for reliever Josh Fields.

Let's enjoy Jimenez's easy power

White Sox rookie Eloy Jimenez entered Sunday's action with a slash line of .229/.279/.403 (82 OPS+). That's not what Jimenez and the Sox were hoping for, but debut struggles even for promising prospects like Jimenez aren't unusual. The Sox signed Jimenez to $43 million contract before he'd even played in an MLB game, and that's largely because of his tremendous power potential.

Speaking of which, Jimenez showed off said tremendous power potential on Sunday against the Royals:

Wanna see a crushed baseball?



471 feet, MERCY, @Lamantha21! pic.twitter.com/GtxwaryP5a — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 9, 2019

Yep, 471 feet, which is the longest home run by a White Sox player since April of 2018, and it left the bat at 111.6 mph. What's more, it wasn't a particularly effortful or strained swing on the part of Jimenez. Easy power, like the headline says.

That's the 22-year-old's seventh homer in 39 games this season. In the minors, Jimenez slugged .519 with 186 extra-base hits in 413 games, so the power -- both projectable and realized -- is legit.

Take Jimenez's glimpses of promise like this, Yoan Moncada's breakout season, and Luis Robert's big year at Double-A, and it's been a mostly nifty season thus far when it comes to young White Sox hitters.

Lowe powers Rays

The Rays came into Sunday's series finale in Boston looking to take three of four from the Sox and keep pace (or surpass) the Yankees in the AL East. While the 40-24 Rays are necessarily doing many things well, they're not really much of a power team. Coming into Sunday's game, they ranked just 10th in the AL with 81 home runs.

One exception has been "sophomore" second baseman Brandon Lowe, who came into Sunday's tilt with 13.6 percent of his team's home runs. Then he did this:

That now gives Lowe 13 homers for the season and the team lead in that very category. As well, the 24-year-old is now slashing .290/.343/.547 while hitting into only one double play. That's outstanding production for a player who also adds value with the glove at an up-the-middle position.

Highlight of the Day: Muncy admires blast; angers Mad Bum

The blood-rival Dodgers and Giants got together in Oracle Park on Sunday, and L.A. masher Max Muncy promptly ripped a homer into the Bay off Madison Bumgarner. As you're about to see, Muncy admired his work just a bit before flipping the bat. Subsequently, Bumgarner expressed some degree of displeasure, and Muncy gave it right back to him. Compelling color-television footage forthcoming:

Not a cheap one! Mad Bum is famously an irascible sort, and he's no stranger to hostilities with hitters who linger in the box or what have you. Compounding his usual miseries, very likely, is that the Giants are not good and Bumgarner himself has not been up to his usual standards in 2019.

