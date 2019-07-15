MLB scores, schedule: Brandon Crawford drives in eight runs on five hits as Giants continue strong play

Monday brings us the typical abbreviated schedule. We have 11 MLB games, and all but one are of the nighttime variety. It will be the start of a four-game series between American League East rivals Yankees and Rays. Here's how to watch, as well the things to know as their top two AL East teams meet in the Bronx. We also have the start of another division matchup, with the National League Central rival Reds taking on the Cubs in Chicago. Cincinnati has won three straight series over Chicago.

Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.

Who wins every MLB game? And what underdogs can give you a huge victory? Visit SportsLine now to see the exact score of every MLB game, plus get full player stat projections, all from the model that simulates every game 10,000 times.

Baseball schedule/scores for Monday, July 15

Giants continue hot play, thump Rockies

You could be forgiven for writing off the Giants earlier this season, when they entered June with a 22-34 record. But lately the Giants have played well -- to the tune of a tie for the majors' eighth-best record over their past 30 games.

The Giants continued to play well on Monday, routing the Rockies in the day portion of a doubleheader by a 19-2 final. The Giants recorded 21 hits, including four home runs, and received a quality start from Jeff Samardzija in the process.

.@bcraw35 is the first @SFGiants player since Willie Mays in 1961 to have at least 2 HR and 8 RBI in a game. pic.twitter.com/xa5yjQxnDr — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) July 15, 2019

The most notable contributor on the afternoon, however, was Brandon Crawford. He went 5 for 6 with two home runs and eight runs batted in. For those wondering, this was the 16th five-hit game of the season. It was the third in which the batter also homered twice. The eight RBI, by the way, ties Josh Phegley for the most by a batter in a game this year.

Crawford entered the day with six home runs and 30 RBI on the season.

The Giants, meanwhile, are now four games back in the wild card race (albeit behind six other teams).

Quick hits

