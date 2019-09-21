MLB scores, schedule: Braves clinch NL East; Rays, Indians stay tied in AL wild card race

It's the second-to-last Friday of the 2019 MLB regular season, and with it comes a full slate of 15 games to enjoy. There's plenty of games with playoff implications, with a good amount of teams still in the wild card races. Plus, the Dodgers, Yankees and Astros are all still fighting for the best record in baseball and the home field advantage that comes with it.

We'll keep you updated with all the latest highlights, news and happenings from Friday's MLB action in our daily roundup.

Baseball schedule/scores for Friday, September 20

Braves clinch NL East

The Braves defeated the Giants on Friday, earning them their second consecutive NL East title. You can read more about how they got to this point -- and what big milestone they're eyeing next -- by clicking here.

Rays win on walk-off, keep pace with Cleveland

Entering Friday night, Cleveland and the Rays were tied for the second wild card spot in the American League. After Friday night, that will remain the case.

Cleveland defeated the Phillies easy enough, knocking off Philadelphia by a 5-2 score. Shane Bieber threw 7 ⅓ innings, permitting two runs and notching seven strikeouts. Oscar Mercado, meanwhile, plated two as part of a two-hit night.

The Rays, for their part, required 11 innings to beat the Red Sox by a 5-4 score. Here's Willy Adames delivering a big-time walk-off single:

With just over a week left in the regular season, the AL wild card race looks like it's going to come down to the final days.

Cubs lose to Cardinals, cede ground to the Brewers

If the Cubs are to make the postseason, it's going to require a heck of a final week of play.

With a 2-1 loss on Friday afternoon against the Cardinals, Chicago was 1 ½ games behind the Brewers for the second wild card spot. The Brewers, in turn, defeated the Pirates on Friday night to extend that lead to two games. (The Nationals won, remaining one ahead of the Brewers for home-field advantage in the play-in game.)

The Cubs outhit the Cardinals by a 9-4 margin on Friday, yet by and large failed to make the most of their opportunities. To wit, here's a look at a couple of instances that would have changed the complexion of the game had the Cubs cashed in:

In the third, Kyle Schwarber grounded into an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded and one out.

In the fifth, Kris Bryant grounded out on the first pitch he saw after a two-out double by Nicholas Castellanos (more on him below).

In the seventh, the Cubs had the first two batters of the inning reach on singles. Ian Happ and Ben Zobrist then each lined out without advancing either. After a Castellanos walk, Bryant then flied out to end the frame.

Every course, every team can nitpick at their failures -- especially within an individual game. The Cubs' are just heightened right now because time is winding down, and so are their playoff chances.

Alonso hits 50th homer

Pete Alonso leads the majors in home runs, and on Friday night he hit his 50th. He's now in position to break an important record. Click here to find out more about that.

Castellanos closing in on record 60 doubles

The Cubs are in the midst of a tight race for the final NL wild card spot. Entering Friday, they're one game behind the Brewers and Nationals. During game two of this weekend's crucial four-game series against the division rival Cardinals, Cubs right fielder Nicholas Castellanos slammed [another] double to deep right field, off Cardinals right-hander Ryan Helsley. It's Castellanos' 57th double on the season:

The 57 doubles lead the league, and also set a few milestones. It's the most by a right-handed hitter since 1936. It's just 13th time in MLB history a player has reached that total in one season.

There have been only two players with 57 or more doubles since 1950: the Rockies' Todd Helton (59, 2000) and the Blue Jays' Carlos Delgado (57, 2000). Earl Webb holds the all-time record at 67 doubles, which he set back in 1931.

Castellanos, 27, has had 19 doubles in just 45 games since joining the Cubs. Previous to his trade to Chicago in July, he was a member of the Detroit Tigers.

The Cubs trade deadline acquisition continues to close in on a record 60 doubles, with 10 games remaining in the regular season. It's a feat accomplished only six times in MLB history. The last time it happened? 1936, when Joe Medwick recorded 64 and Charlie Gehringer finished with 60.

Torres leaves after slipping

The Yankees suffered another injury scare on Friday, as infielder Gleyber Torres slipped on a pop-up throw attempt. Torres remained in the game at first, but later departed. Read more about that by clicking here.

Lewis makes history

Kyle Lewis became the fourth player to hit six home runs within his first 10 games on Friday night. Click here to find out why it might not be as special as it seems.

Quick hits

