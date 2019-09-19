MLB scores, schedule: Braves' magic number shrinks to one as Ronald Acuna Jr. makes history
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
Thursday may bring us an abbreviated schedule, but it's not lacking in games with postseason implications. We'll be paying special attention to what happens in Atlanta, the Bronx, Milwaukee and Chicago today. Speaking of Chicago, we have eight things you need to know about the massive four-game series between NL Central rivals. And as far as the Bronx goes, the Yankees magic number to clinch their first division title in seven years is down to one. We have everything you need to know on the Yankees injuries, pitching plans and more for the playoffs.
Baseball schedule/scores for Thursday, September 19
- FINAL - Braves 5, Phillies 4 (box score)
- FINAL/11 - Mariners 6, Pirates 5 (box score)
- FINAL - Red Sox 5, Giants 4 (box score)
- LIVE - Padres at Brewers (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Angels at Yankees (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Blue Jays at Orioles, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Cardinals at Cubs, 7:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Tigers at Indians, 7:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Royals at Twins, 7:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Acuna youngest with 40/30 season
Ronald Acuna Jr. made history in the Braves win over the Phillies on Thursday. The Braves wunderkind crushed his 40th home run on the season, a two-run shot off right-hander Aaron Nola to break a scoreless tie in the third inning.
With the homer, Acuna became just the third player in MLB history to hit 40 homers in an age-21 (or younger) season. Acuna, who will turn 22 in December, joins Hall of Famers Eddie Mathews (21 years old, 1953) and Mel Ott (20 years old, 1940) as the only three to ever accomplish the feat.
Acuna also moved closer to another milestone. He's three stolen bases shy of a 40/40 season, which hasn't been accomplished in more than a decade. Only four MLB players have ever reached the feat: Jose Canseco (1988), Barry Bonds (1996), Alex Rodriguez (1998) and Alfonso Soriano (2006).
The Braves can officially clinch their second straight division title as soon as Friday with either a victory over the Giants or a Nationals' loss to Miami.
Quick hits
- Our own Dayn Perry spent some time at a sandlot league in Chicago. The resulting article is highly entertaining and informative. You can read the full piece here.
- The latest version of MLB Free Agent Stock Watch is out, highlighting Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman, who could opt out after a dominant season. Read more here.
- MLB announced on Thursday that Yankees' Domingo German was placed on administrative leave for violating the league's domestic violence policy. You can read more here.
